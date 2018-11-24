Obi Wan movie?

I love the Obi Wan character and I'd like to see him in a movie. I just don't know if the smart way to make movies going forward is to choose a character and then make a story around that character. Just don't think that's the way forward for Star Wars as a whole. They need to open up, go out from what we know. If they stay right in the OT lane and just put out known characters it's just too limiting and the franchise will just starve itself.

True, but nothing about that post seems legit. It just sounds off in every way.Jj Abrams will straight up lie, but it's hard for studios to get away with it once things go into actual preproduction because then you got hundreds of people involved. They can only keep it a secret when they are in development and it's just the producers, writer, director, and star.I'd love an Obi-Wan film, and I think they could even pullIt off well, but all sources say that after Solo, they are focusing on TV and sliw development for film.I think this is a pretty distilled thesis on "the problem with Star Wars." If you look at the entire saga, the only piece that's truly original is ANH. Literally everything else is derivative, a sequel, a prequel, or spinoff.I think doing insertive origin stories is tricky. It worked for R1, but not Solo. Going forward worked for TFA, but TLJ divided the fan base (much like the PT did).If they stay in the box, half the audience is bored, if they push into unexpected territory the other jalf of the audience cries sbout their childhood being ruined.I loved R1 and Cassian was cool, but I'm surprised they're doing another prequel. The Mandalorian is original, but is slotted in a time frame that's a box.I think What Rian Johnson and the GOT guys ar doing is smart-- 100% original stand alone stories inthe SW universe. I just hope they aren't prequels so that they are stuck in some sort of predetermined box.The ONLY reason I want an Obi-Wan film is that I think there is a story there. Han Solo as a kid isn't a story I needed. But a fallen Jedi finding his faith again? That would be cool.