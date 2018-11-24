Jump to content

Obi Wan movie?

Started by El Chalupacabra , November 24 2018 05:57 PM

#1
El Chalupacabra
Posted 24 November 2018 - 05:57 PM

El Chalupacabra

He shifted from infrastructure to the creative culture and media industries.

“Which was the biggest grossing movie last year? Star Wars. And where does George Lucas propose to make a follow up about Obi Wan Kenobi. Northern Ireland. But what is the name of the weapon wielded by Obi Wan. The glowing throbbing enigmatic thing. A light sabre. And where did they make the first light sabre? Where was the light sabre born? The light sabre was first created in my own constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. So take the scenic splendour and cinematic expertise of Northern Ireland, add that to the sheer raw inventiveness of Uxbridge, and you have the creative genius of the United Kingdom.

https://sluggerotool...ctivists-dup18/

 

 

Dude!  I so hope this is true!  

 

Also, interesting.  George Lucas, not LFL.  Lucas gets flack for the PT, but one of the best characters in all of Star Wars was Obi Wan.  It better be Ewan McGregor, though. If it is being filmed in Northern Ireland, makes me wonder if he will be travelling to Ach To.  


#2
Dark Wader
Posted 24 November 2018 - 07:05 PM

Dark Wader

I don't think Boris Johnson would be able to differentiate between Lucas, Lucasfilm & Disney to be honest and no way Lucas would be coming back to film a Star Wars movie under Disney, he would want full control. 

 

I do hope for an Obi Wan movie but unless we had an offical announcement I don't see them telling a politician the plot details of a Star Wars movie they're shooting. They're probably shooting something there but more likely Episode 9. 


#3
El Chalupacabra
Posted 24 November 2018 - 07:12 PM

El Chalupacabra

Yeah this confirms nothing really, since it is unofficial. And until there is an official LFL announcement of an Obi Wan movie, I would operate under the assumption it isn't a go until LFL says it is. But it does seem to give a degree of legitimacy to the Obi wan movie rumors that have been around since, well, Disney bought LFL.


#4
Dark Wader
Posted 24 November 2018 - 07:17 PM

Dark Wader

Yeah, they were going to do a Boba Fett movie so really really surprised if they weren't at least planning an Obi Wan movie. It sounds like it was on the verge of being announced. That said, if they can't get Ewan back for it I don't know how interested I'd be. I think he'd be up for it though. 


#5
Filthy Jawa
Posted 24 November 2018 - 07:25 PM

Filthy Jawa

Dude, seriously? That might be the worst Star Wars rumour I've ever read. None of it even makes any sense.

#6
El Chalupacabra
Posted 25 November 2018 - 08:48 AM

El Chalupacabra

Dude, seriously? That might be the worst Star Wars rumour I've ever read. None of it even makes any sense.

There could be nothing to it and I know nothing about Boris Johnson. I don't even know if he is aware George Lucas sold LFL.  The quote I cited from the article is taken from a speech, and is out of context, so it may seem to be disjointed.  To be clear, nothing has been confirmed.  All I am saying is I hope there really is an Obi Wan film in the works.

 

I posted this article, rather than the plethora of internet rumor articles surrounding the recent Obi Wan film speculation because this speech is the source of a lot of that speculation.  I wanted to post the actual source instead of a bunch of people's opinions.  


#7
Odine
Posted 25 November 2018 - 01:23 PM

Odine

I was looking for star wars and got an article about the bozo Boris and Brexit. Am i missing something?

#8
Tank
Posted 25 November 2018 - 02:00 PM

Tank

I'm so confused. That thing reads like it was google translated.

#9
El Chalupacabra
Posted 25 November 2018 - 02:37 PM

El Chalupacabra

I was looking for star wars and got an article about the bozo Boris and Brexit. Am i missing something?

The only Star Wars reference is what I quoted.

I'm so confused. That thing reads like it was google translated.

The video of him speaking puts it more into context, but he was kind of all over the place.

 

 

But my point is a former UK Secretary of State stated that there is a possible confirmation to Obi Wan movie rumors.  What I would like to know is if this is true, WTF is Disney keeping it so hush-hush?


#10
Fozzie
Posted 25 November 2018 - 02:57 PM

Fozzie

My guess is he's wrong about all of it.

#11
Filthy Jawa
Posted 25 November 2018 - 03:06 PM

Filthy Jawa

Boris Johnson = reliable source of information on all subjects.

#12
Odine
Posted 25 November 2018 - 03:49 PM

Odine

Lol. Boris Johnson is a bigger buffoon than the guy in the white house.

Still. Keen for Obi Wan

#13
Tank
Posted 25 November 2018 - 06:18 PM

Tank

Yeah, nothing he says aligns with anything we know. George Lucas isn't talking to anybody, and all movie projects are basicalky on hold save for Ep 9, and the two spinoff triologies which will be in development for years still.

#14
The Choc
Posted 25 November 2018 - 07:20 PM

The Choc

I love the Obi Wan character and I'd like to see him in a movie. I just don't know if the smart way to make movies going forward is to choose a character and then make a story around that character. Just don't think that's the way forward for Star Wars as a whole. They need to open up, go out from what we know. If they stay right in the OT lane and just put out known characters it's just too limiting and the franchise will just starve itself. 


#15
El Chalupacabra
Posted 25 November 2018 - 07:47 PM

El Chalupacabra

My guess is he's wrong about all of it.

Very well could be.

 

 

Boris Johnson = reliable source of information on all subjects.

 

Lol. Boris Johnson is a bigger buffoon than the guy in the white house.

Still. Keen for Obi Wan

Like I said, I have no idea who this guy is. 

 

 

Yeah, nothing he says aligns with anything we know. George Lucas isn't talking to anybody, and all movie projects are basicalky on hold save for Ep 9, and the two spinoff triologies which will be in development for years still.

If LFL official announcements are accurate, and not misdirection, I agree.  But it's not like LFL hasn't lied or changed their minds/direction before. 


#16
Tank
Posted Yesterday, 09:56 AM

Tank

True, but nothing about that post seems legit. It just sounds off in every way.

Jj Abrams will straight up lie, but it's hard for studios to get away with it once things go into actual preproduction because then you got hundreds of people involved. They can only keep it a secret when they are in development and it's just the producers, writer, director, and star.

I'd love an Obi-Wan film, and I think they could even pull
It off well, but all sources say that after Solo, they are focusing on TV and sliw development for film.

I love the Obi Wan character and I'd like to see him in a movie. I just don't know if the smart way to make movies going forward is to choose a character and then make a story around that character. Just don't think that's the way forward for Star Wars as a whole. They need to open up, go out from what we know. If they stay right in the OT lane and just put out known characters it's just too limiting and the franchise will just starve itself. 


I think this is a pretty distilled thesis on "the problem with Star Wars." If you look at the entire saga, the only piece that's truly original is ANH. Literally everything else is derivative, a sequel, a prequel, or spinoff.

I think doing insertive origin stories is tricky. It worked for R1, but not Solo. Going forward worked for TFA, but TLJ divided the fan base (much like the PT did).

If they stay in the box, half the audience is bored, if they push into unexpected territory the other jalf of the audience cries sbout their childhood being ruined.

I loved R1 and Cassian was cool, but I'm surprised they're doing another prequel. The Mandalorian is original, but is slotted in a time frame that's a box.

I think What Rian Johnson and the GOT guys ar doing is smart-- 100% original stand alone stories inthe SW universe. I just hope they aren't prequels so that they are stuck in some sort of predetermined box.

The ONLY reason I want an Obi-Wan film is that I think there is a story there. Han Solo as a kid isn't a story I needed. But a fallen Jedi finding his faith again? That would be cool.
#17
El Chalupacabra
Posted Yesterday, 10:21 AM

El Chalupacabra

True, but nothing about that post seems legit. It just sounds off in every way.

Jj Abrams will straight up lie, but it's hard for studios to get away with it once things go into actual preproduction because then you got hundreds of people involved. They can only keep it a secret when they are in development and it's just the producers, writer, director, and star.

I'd love an Obi-Wan film, and I think they could even pull
It off well, but all sources say that after Solo, they are focusing on TV and sliw development for film.
 

 

Yeah, the more I read about this Boris Johnson, and based on some feedback here, it does seem more sketchy by the minute, and the guy may have been talking out his ass.  But until LFL out and out denies this, I am going to hold out hope there is at least a chance for an Obi Wan film in the near future.   Like you, I think it can be done well.  I think if they had the same team that put out Rogue One, and had Lucas as some sort of reduced consultant/advisor, it may end up being a good movie.  

 

I know some detractors will say Obi Wan was supposed to be on Tatooine rotting in the desert for 20 years, but I think there is room for him to go on a mission or two.  They could always introduce Quinlan Vos into canon, and have him watch over Luke, while Obi Wan goes off on some damn fool idealistic crusade.   And it would be a good way to have Vader and the Emperor in a movie, if used sparingly.  


#18
The Choc
Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM

The Choc

I think there is room in the Star Wars universe for something like an Obi Wan movie, I just don't think it can be the center of that universe. They need to find a way to be the 0 year old kids favorite thing and not the 10 year old kids favorite thing because his dad makes him see the movies. I also just don't think that picking a character and then making the story is kinda backwards. 


#19
Tank
Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM

Tank

I don't know if waiting for them to deny things is a good policy :p That's some Glenn Beck silliness!

They aren't in the business of acknowledging every rumor out there. Entire web sites thrive on the fact they don't!

I prefer to focus on official word and sources with a decent track record.

#20
El Chalupacabra
Posted Yesterday, 06:01 PM

El Chalupacabra

I don't know if waiting for them to deny things is a good policy :p That's some Glenn Beck silliness!

They aren't in the business of acknowledging every rumor out there. Entire web sites thrive on the fact they don't!

I prefer to focus on official word and sources with a decent track record.

Yours is probably a good policy, actually.

 

Shame on me not looking up Boris Johnson before posting, right?   It's like taking the word of Rex Tillerson about the next Harry Potter Universe movie!

 

But still, here's to hoping for an Obi Wan movie.  I would be happy if there were just one. 


