"Edge of Victory 1: Conquest": Book 7 in The New Jedi Order

Started by Jedi Cool , November 19 2018 05:10 AM
#1
Jedi Cool
Posted 19 November 2018 - 05:10 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Member
  • 19,328 posts
Prologue:
 
Dorsk 82 rushes his charges aboard his ship.  A protocol droid urges him to join them quickly. Dorsk 82 wants to talk to the mob of Aqualish headed toward them first.  They are destroying all the droids in the city because they are frightened.
 
The Yuuzhan Vong hate machines.  No one knows why, but they are causing people in their path of invasion to lose their senses.  The droid wants to know why he’s helping them.  Even though they are droids, Dorsk 82 explains that they don’t deserve to be destroyed.
 
The head of the Aqualish mob tells the Jedi to move.  The owners of the droids don’t mind their destruction so no one else should intervene.  Dorsk 82 appeals to him:  the Yuuzhan Vong will not stop their invasion just because Ando destroys all of its droids.  
 
An officer arrives, verifies that Dorsk 82 is the only Jedi here, then has his ship destroyed.  The Yuuzhan Vong have offered to stop at the planet Duro if all Jedi are turned over to them.  
 
Dorsk 82 tells them that the Yuuzhan Vong will not keep their word.  They only want the frightened citizens of the galaxy to get rid of the threat the Jedi pose to them first.  The officer is willing to take the risk.  For a moment, the Jedi successfully stops the crowd with a mind trick, but one is more strong willed than the others and fires.  That jolts the rest of them out of the suggestion.  The air lights up with blasterfire.
 
Uldir picks up the automated distress signal from the Winning Hand, telling his copilot Dacholder that he had a hunch.   
 
Dacholder wonders why Uldir didn’t try for the military when the Vong came along.  With his skills, he would be a flying ace.  After all, didn’t he once attend the Jedi Academy?  Uldir laughs, tells his friend that he went there for a short time, caused a lot of trouble and turned out to not have any talent for the Force at all.  He supposes he just decided to emulate the Jedi and carry out rescue missions.
 
Uldir notices that Doc seems a bit nervous.  The copilot asks if he thinks they can win this war.  Uldir is sure they can.  It’s true they were a surprise, but the military and the Jedi will soon be on the same side and the two forces together will get rid of the invaders.
 
Doc isn’t sure they will win or that they should be fighting them at all.  He thinks they will be at Coruscant soon.  After all, the Vong say they have as many planets as they need and will stop at Duro.  Uldir cuts him off when the distressed ship starts to come alive.
 
Doc tells him to make this easier so he won’t have to use the blaster.  Uldir reminds him that he’s not a Jedi.  Apparently the copilot belongs to the Peace Brigade and Uldir’s name is on a list of Jedi.  It doesn’t matter if he’s not really one, the Vong will accept him.  Not even pointing out the treachery on Ithor sways Doc who believes that Corran Horn was responsible for that.
 
Doc begins a countdown which prompts Uldir to engage a feature he never told him about.  The chair holding Doc is punched through the ship and into vaccum.  Uldir hits the hyperdrive and winds up somewhere.  He knows he has to warn Master Skywalker.
 
Swilja Fenn had been left by the Peace Brigade on a moon somewhere and was picked up by the Vong.  She wishes she could use the Force on Tsavong Lah like stopping his heart or snapping his neck.  All she can do is throw herself at him and try to claw his eyes out.  He admits that she is more worthy a sacrifice than the cowards who gave her to them.  The Peace Brigade will eventually be wiped out, but he will not dishonor the gods with them.  
 
He wants to know where Jacen Solo is.  She will not help him.  Lah has her dragged off to be convinced of the truth.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Uldir, Uldir, Uldir.  That kid who tried to befriend Anakin and Tahiri in the Junior Jedi Knights books.  Yeah, the one who stole Ben Kenobi’s lightsaber and tried to join up with that Sorceror of Tund rip-off.

  • I’m a bit confused as to what the Jedi can do when it comes to the Force and the Vong.  Can they not use the Force to throw other objects at them?  Or is anything Vong-created immune, too.  Because the yammosk certainly don’t seem to be.

 

#2
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 05:11 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Member
  • 19,328 posts
Part I: Praxeum
 
chapter 1:
 
Luke stands before a large group of Jedi.  Anakin can tell through the Force that hope is breaking in his uncle. It’s not something he ever thought he would feel and is probably the worst thing he’s ever felt.  He’ll never forget it. 
 
Right now, Luke and Kyp Durron are a planet’s poles apart.  Though Luke assures Kyp that he knows how the other man feels, Kyp argues that he certainly does not.  He wants to know if Master Skywalker is planning to do anything to help the Jedi who are being hunted.  In his mind, they’ve done their best to help the galaxy citizens only to have them turn against their protectors.  
 
Kyp feels that it’s time the Jedi defended themselves first.  He wishes they could emulate Luke as he was battling the Empire.  Luke reminds him that he skirted dangerously close to the dark side.  Kyp reminds him that he himself fell.  Luke knows that too.  But it’s a huge risk and coming back to the light is not a guarantee.  
 
Kyp doubts that Luke has enough knowledge to be able to determine where that line is.  If he is allowed to defend himself when attacked by another lightsaber and then press the attack, what is the difference then?  If Jedi shouldn’t take the fight to their enemies, why are they taught to battle with lightsabers?   He thinks the only defense is an attack.
 
Each time, Luke defends and steps back, allowing their enemies to multiply.  Opportunities lost again and again while Corran Horn is forced into exile and Jedi after Jedi from Daeshara’cor to Dorsk 82 are killed.  Who knows how many will be dead tomorrow.
 
Jaina steps up to argue that Kyp doesn’t know how hard Luke has been working quietly behind the scenes.  Kyp points out how well that worked out on Duro with five or six Jedi sitting around playing nursemaid and not a single one of them could sense the plot brewing there.  And,of course, Jacen who refused to use the Force at all.
 
But, at least, he considers Jacen honest about his beliefs, despite being so wrong headed about them.  When he had to use the Force, he did.  
 
Luke points out that it’s no victory if they use the dark side.
 
Kyp throws up his hands, believing this whole discussion is a waste of time.  He had hoped that, at last now, Luke would act and lead the Jedi in a just cause.  All he hears are the same excuses.  He knows people are frightened, but they keep reacting in the same way: throwing whatever the Vong want at them.  Now they’re turning over Jedi.  
 
Jacen argues that Kyp’s squadron hasn’t accomplished much besides harassed a few supply ships.  The other Jedi have saved tens of thousands.
 
Kyp counters that all those lives have been saved for is to run across the galaxy from planet to planet until there’s nowhere else to go.  As for the allies Cilghal claims they have in the Senate, Kyp thinks they’re only allies in the sense that they don’t have the spine to turn them over themselves.  Give them time and it will happen.  He’s not waiting.
 
Jaina rushes out after him, Anakin behind her.  
 
Kyp doesn’t think they can tell him anything else.  He believes Luke has gotten too old to be able to act.  Jedi Masters must become inert when as they age, contemplating light and dark so intently that they cannot make a decision. Maybe that’s why Obi-Wan Kenobi let himself be killed, so that Luke would have to take all the risks.  But now Luke is Kenobi.  And Jacen is headed that way, too.
 
Jaina reminds him that Jacen did save their mother.  Kyp isn’t sure that’s proof of anything.  He may have used the Force, but it was only to save his mother and he took a long time deciding to that, too.  Since his philosophy was too important to use it before to save nameless Duros and other aliens, it’s pretty clear that universal respect for life had nothing to do with changing his mind.
 
Anakin has to admit that he’s right.  He’s glad Jacen saved their mother, but he knows that Kyp has a point.  Kyp hopes that Master Skywalker makes a decision soon.  He cannot wait for it.
 
Alone, Jaina and Anakin debate the situation.  Jaina thinks Luke is already working on protecting Jedi. Their parents and the droids have been sent somewhere she thinks may be in preparation for helping Jedi escape.  Anakin thinks that this is just another example of the defending that Kyp was complaining about.  They need more than that.
 
They need to know which Jedi are at risk.  Clearly any planets that are held by the Vong.  But  planets that are near there will be the most desperate to make deals. 
 
Jaina doubts that will work.  The Vong will kill you if you don’t cooperate and kill you if you do, only they will laugh at how stupid you are for doing the latter.  Anakin thinks that it’s obvious, though, how desperate people will believe lies.
 
Jacen comes out to retrieve them.  The debate inside isn’t going well.  They explain their thoughts about identifying Jedi in danger.  Jacen isn’t sure they can.  The Peace Brigade is everywhere and they’re very well informed.  Jaina admits she doesn’t trust Kuat Senator Viqi Shesh.
 
Anakin suggests that the Vong might jump at the chance to get a lot of Jedi at once.  They would be crazy to attack Coruscant now only to face a large group of very powerful Jedi   But they might choose a more vulnerable target.
 
Jacen realizes the praxeum on Yavin IV is in danger.  Neither the Vong nor the Peace Brigade seem to care about going after children.  The Jedi had been using the Force to maintain an illusion around the area that there’s nothing there, but so many are gone off the moon that it may be visible now.  Only Kam, Tionne, maybe Streen and Ikrit are there.  The rest are kids.  They should talk to Luke at once.  
 
Anakin agrees.  He doesn’t mention his nightmare of the night before, waking up to a nameless dread in his chest, the image of his best friend, Tahiri.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#3
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 05:57 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Member
  • 19,328 posts
chapter 2:
 
Mara joins Luke in his study where she jokes about her pregnancy woes before moving on to the problem with Kyp.  Luke reminds her that this whole thing really isn’t Kyp’s fault.  She had told him once how Luke was the one ultimately responsible. 
 
Mara admits she set Luke straight on some things, but that doesn’t mean that Kyp is right.
 
Kyp has given the Jedi an answer to their problem.  It’s just the wrong answer.  What Luke hasn’t done is give them another answer.  He’s only told them what they cannot do, not what they can.  
 
She sensed his weak moment today. Luke knows Anakin did, too, and it upset him.  Anakin has carried around so much of a burden.  He blames himself for the death of Chewbacca, believes his father blames him, too, feels responsible for the destruction of the Hapan fleet and losing Daeshara’cor.  He’s reckless and young enough to feel immortal.
 
At the same time, he’s losing faith in all he believed in.  Most children do, but most are not Force adepts.  Anakin once killed a giant snake by stopping its heart.  Using the Force is a tool to him, like his lungs. It’s natural.
 
Jacen sees the Force as more mystical. Both boys have problems, they are just different ones.  Neither of them thinks Luke’s right about this.   Luke believes at least one of them is, but he can’t be sure who.  He’s seen several futures.  Whoever ends this with the Yuuzhan Vong won’t be him.  It might be Anakin; it might be someone else.
 
Mara thinks he worries too much.  He admits he sometimes doesn’t worry enough. She takes his hand and holds it to her belly.  She tells Luke how she wonders if she will make a mistake.  If her sickness will come back.  She can protect the baby by protecting herself, but after the birth, it will be much different.
 
It’s the same with the Jedi.  Luke cannot keep them close to him forever.
 
The Solo kids arrive.  They explain their concern about Yavin IV.  Luke admits he’s known for a few days that the place might be vulnerable.  The New Republic is stalling on sending a ship to evacuate them.  He’s tried to get Booster Terrick to bring the Errant Venture to pick them up and keep the students for awhile, but can’t reach him.  Mara suggests Talon Karrde.
 
In the meatime, they’re going to have to wait.  Jacen argues that the academy’s existence is not a secret and Kam Solusar cannot do much against a warship. Luke will not hear of them going to help with bounties on their heads and having to explain to their parents.
 
The meeting will reconvene tomorrow.  He hopes they will come with ideas of other areas vulnerable to Jedi.  Anakin shrugs off saying anything else, but Luke can sense something there.
 
After they leave, Mara tells him she thinks they’re right.  Luke agrees they could be, but there will have to be a force going to Yavin IV.  He couldn’t tell them that or else they would go anyway.
 
Anakin checks his system, communes with his droid and sets course for the Yavin system.
 
He knows he has to go.  He knows Talon Karrde will not arrive in time.  He cannot tell Luke that and risk someone else being sent.  He knows that if he doesn’t go, he best friend will suffer a fate worse than death.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Anakin stopped a giant snake’s heart in the Junior Jedi Knights book Lyric’s World.

  • Of course, Ikrit was a character in the Junior Jedi Knights books, too.

 

