"Edge of Victory 1: Conquest": Book 7 in The New Jedi Order

Part I: Praxeum

chapter 1:

Luke stands before a large group of Jedi. Anakin can tell through the Force that hope is breaking in his uncle. It’s not something he ever thought he would feel and is probably the worst thing he’s ever felt. He’ll never forget it.

Right now, Luke and Kyp Durron are a planet’s poles apart. Though Luke assures Kyp that he knows how the other man feels, Kyp argues that he certainly does not. He wants to know if Master Skywalker is planning to do anything to help the Jedi who are being hunted. In his mind, they’ve done their best to help the galaxy citizens only to have them turn against their protectors.

Kyp feels that it’s time the Jedi defended themselves first. He wishes they could emulate Luke as he was battling the Empire. Luke reminds him that he skirted dangerously close to the dark side. Kyp reminds him that he himself fell. Luke knows that too. But it’s a huge risk and coming back to the light is not a guarantee.

Kyp doubts that Luke has enough knowledge to be able to determine where that line is. If he is allowed to defend himself when attacked by another lightsaber and then press the attack, what is the difference then? If Jedi shouldn’t take the fight to their enemies, why are they taught to battle with lightsabers? He thinks the only defense is an attack.

Each time, Luke defends and steps back, allowing their enemies to multiply. Opportunities lost again and again while Corran Horn is forced into exile and Jedi after Jedi from Daeshara’cor to Dorsk 82 are killed. Who knows how many will be dead tomorrow.

Jaina steps up to argue that Kyp doesn’t know how hard Luke has been working quietly behind the scenes. Kyp points out how well that worked out on Duro with five or six Jedi sitting around playing nursemaid and not a single one of them could sense the plot brewing there. And,of course, Jacen who refused to use the Force at all.

But, at least, he considers Jacen honest about his beliefs, despite being so wrong headed about them. When he had to use the Force, he did.

Luke points out that it’s no victory if they use the dark side.

Kyp throws up his hands, believing this whole discussion is a waste of time. He had hoped that, at last now, Luke would act and lead the Jedi in a just cause. All he hears are the same excuses. He knows people are frightened, but they keep reacting in the same way: throwing whatever the Vong want at them. Now they’re turning over Jedi.

Jacen argues that Kyp’s squadron hasn’t accomplished much besides harassed a few supply ships. The other Jedi have saved tens of thousands.

Kyp counters that all those lives have been saved for is to run across the galaxy from planet to planet until there’s nowhere else to go. As for the allies Cilghal claims they have in the Senate, Kyp thinks they’re only allies in the sense that they don’t have the spine to turn them over themselves. Give them time and it will happen. He’s not waiting.

Jaina rushes out after him, Anakin behind her.

Kyp doesn’t think they can tell him anything else. He believes Luke has gotten too old to be able to act. Jedi Masters must become inert when as they age, contemplating light and dark so intently that they cannot make a decision. Maybe that’s why Obi-Wan Kenobi let himself be killed, so that Luke would have to take all the risks. But now Luke is Kenobi. And Jacen is headed that way, too.

Jaina reminds him that Jacen did save their mother. Kyp isn’t sure that’s proof of anything. He may have used the Force, but it was only to save his mother and he took a long time deciding to that, too. Since his philosophy was too important to use it before to save nameless Duros and other aliens, it’s pretty clear that universal respect for life had nothing to do with changing his mind.

Anakin has to admit that he’s right. He’s glad Jacen saved their mother, but he knows that Kyp has a point. Kyp hopes that Master Skywalker makes a decision soon. He cannot wait for it.

Alone, Jaina and Anakin debate the situation. Jaina thinks Luke is already working on protecting Jedi. Their parents and the droids have been sent somewhere she thinks may be in preparation for helping Jedi escape. Anakin thinks that this is just another example of the defending that Kyp was complaining about. They need more than that.

They need to know which Jedi are at risk. Clearly any planets that are held by the Vong. But planets that are near there will be the most desperate to make deals.

Jaina doubts that will work. The Vong will kill you if you don’t cooperate and kill you if you do, only they will laugh at how stupid you are for doing the latter. Anakin thinks that it’s obvious, though, how desperate people will believe lies.

Jacen comes out to retrieve them. The debate inside isn’t going well. They explain their thoughts about identifying Jedi in danger. Jacen isn’t sure they can. The Peace Brigade is everywhere and they’re very well informed. Jaina admits she doesn’t trust Kuat Senator Viqi Shesh.

Anakin suggests that the Vong might jump at the chance to get a lot of Jedi at once. They would be crazy to attack Coruscant now only to face a large group of very powerful Jedi But they might choose a more vulnerable target.

Jacen realizes the praxeum on Yavin IV is in danger. Neither the Vong nor the Peace Brigade seem to care about going after children. The Jedi had been using the Force to maintain an illusion around the area that there’s nothing there, but so many are gone off the moon that it may be visible now. Only Kam, Tionne, maybe Streen and Ikrit are there. The rest are kids. They should talk to Luke at once.

Anakin agrees. He doesn’t mention his nightmare of the night before, waking up to a nameless dread in his chest, the image of his best friend, Tahiri.

