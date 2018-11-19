"Edge of Victory 1: Conquest": Book 7 in The New Jedi Order

Prologue:
Dorsk 82 rushes his charges aboard his ship. A protocol droid urges him to join them quickly. Dorsk 82 wants to talk to the mob of Aqualish headed toward them first. They are destroying all the droids in the city because they are frightened.
The Yuuzhan Vong hate machines. No one knows why, but they are causing people in their path of invasion to lose their senses. The droid wants to know why he’s helping them. Even though they are droids, Dorsk 82 explains that they don’t deserve to be destroyed.
The head of the Aqualish mob tells the Jedi to move. The owners of the droids don’t mind their destruction so no one else should intervene. Dorsk 82 appeals to him: the Yuuzhan Vong will not stop their invasion just because Ando destroys all of its droids.
An officer arrives, verifies that Dorsk 82 is the only Jedi here, then has his ship destroyed. The Yuuzhan Vong have offered to stop at the planet Duro if all Jedi are turned over to them.
Dorsk 82 tells them that the Yuuzhan Vong will not keep their word. They only want the frightened citizens of the galaxy to get rid of the threat the Jedi pose to them first. The officer is willing to take the risk. For a moment, the Jedi successfully stops the crowd with a mind trick, but one is more strong willed than the others and fires. That jolts the rest of them out of the suggestion. The air lights up with blasterfire.
Uldir picks up the automated distress signal from the Winning Hand, telling his copilot Dacholder that he had a hunch.
Dacholder wonders why Uldir didn’t try for the military when the Vong came along. With his skills, he would be a flying ace. After all, didn’t he once attend the Jedi Academy? Uldir laughs, tells his friend that he went there for a short time, caused a lot of trouble and turned out to not have any talent for the Force at all. He supposes he just decided to emulate the Jedi and carry out rescue missions.
Uldir notices that Doc seems a bit nervous. The copilot asks if he thinks they can win this war. Uldir is sure they can. It’s true they were a surprise, but the military and the Jedi will soon be on the same side and the two forces together will get rid of the invaders.
Doc isn’t sure they will win or that they should be fighting them at all. He thinks they will be at Coruscant soon. After all, the Vong say they have as many planets as they need and will stop at Duro. Uldir cuts him off when the distressed ship starts to come alive.
Doc tells him to make this easier so he won’t have to use the blaster. Uldir reminds him that he’s not a Jedi. Apparently the copilot belongs to the Peace Brigade and Uldir’s name is on a list of Jedi. It doesn’t matter if he’s not really one, the Vong will accept him. Not even pointing out the treachery on Ithor sways Doc who believes that Corran Horn was responsible for that.
Doc begins a countdown which prompts Uldir to engage a feature he never told him about. The chair holding Doc is punched through the ship and into vaccum. Uldir hits the hyperdrive and winds up somewhere. He knows he has to warn Master Skywalker.
Swilja Fenn had been left by the Peace Brigade on a moon somewhere and was picked up by the Vong. She wishes she could use the Force on Tsavong Lah like stopping his heart or snapping his neck. All she can do is throw herself at him and try to claw his eyes out. He admits that she is more worthy a sacrifice than the cowards who gave her to them. The Peace Brigade will eventually be wiped out, but he will not dishonor the gods with them.
He wants to know where Jacen Solo is. She will not help him. Lah has her dragged off to be convinced of the truth.
- Uldir, Uldir, Uldir. That kid who tried to befriend Anakin and Tahiri in the Junior Jedi Knights books. Yeah, the one who stole Ben Kenobi’s lightsaber and tried to join up with that Sorceror of Tund rip-off.
- I’m a bit confused as to what the Jedi can do when it comes to the Force and the Vong. Can they not use the Force to throw other objects at them? Or is anything Vong-created immune, too. Because the yammosk certainly don’t seem to be.