Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2018 NFL Pick'em Week 11

Started by Ms. Spam , November 13 2018 06:40 PM

13 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 13 November 2018 - 06:41 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  Member
  17,075 posts
Thursday November 15
Green Bay at Seattle
 
Sunday November 18
Dallas at Atlanta
Carolina at Detroit
Tennessee at Indianapolis
Tampa Bay at NY Giants
Houston at Washington
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
Cincinnati at Baltimore
Oakland at Arizona
Denver at LA Chargers
Philadelphia at New Orleans
Minnesota at Chicago
 
Monday November 19
Kansas City at LA Rams
 
Bye week for Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, New England, NY Jets and San Francisco.

Also a ginormous thank you to JZA!


#2
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 14 November 2018 - 11:45 AM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  Moderators
  19,065 posts

After a brutal week, let's see if I can get back on track.

Thursday November 15
Green Bay at Seattle

Sunday November 18
Dallas at Atlanta
Carolina at Detroit
Tennessee at Indianapolis
Tampa Bay at NY Giants

Houston at Washington
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
Cincinnati at Baltimore
Oakland at Arizona
Denver at LA Chargers
Philadelphia at New Orleans
Minnesota at Chicago

Monday November 19
Kansas City at LA Rams

Bye week for Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, New England, NY Jets and San Francisco.


#3
Jacen123
Posted 14 November 2018 - 10:43 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  Member
  36,675 posts

Thursday November 15
Green Bay at Seattle: Seattle

Sunday November 18
Dallas at Atlanta: Atlanta
Carolina at Detroit: Carolina
Tennessee at Indianapolis: Tennessee
Tampa Bay at NY Giants: Giants
Houston at Washington: Washington
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville: Pittsburgh
Cincinnati at Baltimore: Baltimore
Oakland at Arizona: Arizona
Denver at LA Chargers: Chargers
Philadelphia at New Orleans: New Orleans
Minnesota at Chicago: Chicago

Monday November 19
Kansas City at LA Rams: Kansas City


#4
Gamevet
Posted 15 November 2018 - 09:12 AM

Gamevet

    Member

  Member
  4,339 posts
Seattle

#5
Ms. Spam
Posted 15 November 2018 - 02:07 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  Member
  17,075 posts

Seattle! I just hope it is a super good game though. It honestly was a coin toss for me. 


#6
Pharoah JZA
Posted 15 November 2018 - 04:46 PM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  Member
  18,009 posts
Seattle

#7
Pharoah JZA
Posted 17 November 2018 - 03:32 PM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  Member
  18,009 posts
Thursday November 15
Green Bay at Seattle
 
Sunday November 18
Dallas at Atlanta
Carolina at Detroit
Tennessee at Indianapolis
Tampa Bay at NY Giants
Houston at Washington
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
Cincinnati at Baltimore
Oakland at Arizona
Denver at LA Chargers
Philadelphia at New Orleans
Minnesota at Chicago
 
Monday November 19
Kansas City at LA Rams

#8
Gamevet
Posted 17 November 2018 - 07:09 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  Member
  4,339 posts

Thursday November 15
Green Bay at Seattle

Sunday November 18
Dallas at Atlanta
Carolina at Detroit
Tennessee at Indianapolis
Tampa Bay at NY Giants
Houston at Washington
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
Cincinnati at Baltimore
Oakland at Arizona
Denver at LA Chargers
Philadelphia at New Orleans
Minnesota at Chicago

Monday November 19
Kansas City at LA Rams


#9
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 07:42 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  Member
  17,075 posts
Thursday November 15
Green Bay at Seattle
 
Sunday November 18
Dallas at Atlanta
Carolina at Detroit
Tennessee at Indianapolis
Tampa Bay at NY Giants
Houston at Washington
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
Cincinnati at Baltimore
Oakland at Arizona
Denver at LA Chargers
Philadelphia at New Orleans
Minnesota at Chicago
 
Monday November 19
Kansas City at LA Rams

#10
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 07:23 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  Member
  17,075 posts

Did the Cowboy's just eek one out? OMG! 

 

Also poor Alex Smith...


#11
Gamevet
Posted Yesterday, 10:09 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  Member
  4,339 posts

Yes they did. They had a 10 point lead heading into the 4th quarter and then Julio Jones showed up. I was pretty nervous about the kicker nailing that 42 yard field goal, and he was within 1 foot of hitting the goal post.

 

Alex Smith got broke his lower leg just like Theisman. Theiman's injury ended his career. Texas Longhorn QB Colt McCoy will face Dallas on Thursday.


#12
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 09:01 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  Member
  17,075 posts

This maybe a good thing for Dallas on Thursday. Because of the holiday I'm going to post early this week for picks.


#13
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted Today, 02:13 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  Moderators
  19,065 posts

So much for turning things around.


#14
Gamevet
Posted Today, 08:09 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  Member
  4,339 posts
You picked one less game right then me. This was a crazy week.
Reply to this topic



  


