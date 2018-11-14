Also a ginormous thank you to JZA!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2018 NFL Pick'em Week 11
#1
Posted 13 November 2018 - 06:41 PM
#2
Posted 14 November 2018 - 11:45 AM
After a brutal week, let's see if I can get back on track.
Thursday November 15
Green Bay at Seattle
Sunday November 18
Dallas at Atlanta
Carolina at Detroit
Tennessee at Indianapolis
Tampa Bay at NY Giants
Houston at Washington
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
Cincinnati at Baltimore
Oakland at Arizona
Denver at LA Chargers
Philadelphia at New Orleans
Minnesota at Chicago
Monday November 19
Kansas City at LA Rams
Bye week for Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, New England, NY Jets and San Francisco.
#3
Posted 14 November 2018 - 10:43 PM
Thursday November 15
Green Bay at Seattle: Seattle
Sunday November 18
Dallas at Atlanta: Atlanta
Carolina at Detroit: Carolina
Tennessee at Indianapolis: Tennessee
Tampa Bay at NY Giants: Giants
Houston at Washington: Washington
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville: Pittsburgh
Cincinnati at Baltimore: Baltimore
Oakland at Arizona: Arizona
Denver at LA Chargers: Chargers
Philadelphia at New Orleans: New Orleans
Minnesota at Chicago: Chicago
Monday November 19
Kansas City at LA Rams: Kansas City
#4
Posted 15 November 2018 - 09:12 AM
#5
Posted 15 November 2018 - 02:07 PM
Seattle! I just hope it is a super good game though. It honestly was a coin toss for me.
#6
Posted 15 November 2018 - 04:46 PM
#7
Posted 17 November 2018 - 03:32 PM
#8
Posted 17 November 2018 - 07:09 PM
Thursday November 15
Green Bay at Seattle
Sunday November 18
Dallas at Atlanta
Carolina at Detroit
Tennessee at Indianapolis
Tampa Bay at NY Giants
Houston at Washington
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
Cincinnati at Baltimore
Oakland at Arizona
Denver at LA Chargers
Philadelphia at New Orleans
Minnesota at Chicago
Monday November 19
Kansas City at LA Rams
#9
Posted Yesterday, 07:42 AM
#10
Posted Yesterday, 07:23 PM
Did the Cowboy's just eek one out? OMG!
Also poor Alex Smith...
#11
Posted Yesterday, 10:09 PM
Yes they did. They had a 10 point lead heading into the 4th quarter and then Julio Jones showed up. I was pretty nervous about the kicker nailing that 42 yard field goal, and he was within 1 foot of hitting the goal post.
Alex Smith got broke his lower leg just like Theisman. Theiman's injury ended his career. Texas Longhorn QB Colt McCoy will face Dallas on Thursday.
#12
Posted Today, 09:01 AM
This maybe a good thing for Dallas on Thursday. Because of the holiday I'm going to post early this week for picks.
#13
Posted Today, 02:13 PM
So much for turning things around.