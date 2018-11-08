Another tv show announced

First thought that was I'm not really interested in following a TV series about a character I know the fate of, but it worked for Clone Wars and Better Call Saul so I'm down.

I'd be willing to give it a chance, and that pretty much sums up how I feel. It better have K2SO, or I am out. Rogue One is my favorite Disney-era Star Wars film so far, and the premise at least sounds interesting and has room for a cool story arc.

I wish Disney would take a chance and do something outside the time frame of Episode I - Episode IX.

I wish Disney would give us something fans actually asked for. Like, oh, I don't know, and OBI WAN movie before Ewan McGregor either loses interest or gets booked up and can't do it. Or a Boba Fett movie (which was cancelled). Though, theoretically, Boba could make an appearance in this, or the Mandolorian. If that happens, I will be pleased.

But still, where the hell is Disney on an Obi Wan movie? I think that would be the one thing that could satisfy OT fans, PT fans, AND ST fans.