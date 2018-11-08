Another tv show announced

https://www.starwars...eries-announced
This sounds cool.
First thought that was I'm not really interested in following a TV series about a character I know the fate of, but it worked for Clone Wars and Better Call Saul so I'm down.
I wish Disney would take a chance and do something outside the time frame of Episode I - Episode IX.
I'd be willing to give it a chance, and that pretty much sums up how I feel. It better have K2SO, or I am out. Rogue One is my favorite Disney-era Star Wars film so far, and the premise at least sounds interesting and has room for a cool story arc.
I wish Disney would give us something fans actually asked for. Like, oh, I don't know, and OBI WAN movie before Ewan McGregor either loses interest or gets booked up and can't do it. Or a Boba Fett movie (which was cancelled). Though, theoretically, Boba could make an appearance in this, or the Mandolorian. If that happens, I will be pleased.
But still, where the hell is Disney on an Obi Wan movie? I think that would be the one thing that could satisfy OT fans, PT fans, AND ST fans.
I actually like this idea far more than the idea of the Mandalorian. A spy show set in the Star Wars universe sounds really cool to me.
I assume they jave to keep the present/future clear for Ep9 and whatever may follow.
It sounds interesting to me. I enjoyed Luna in Rogue one, so I am happy to see him back in the role.
A full CG character on a TV budget? Are we there yet?
If it is a 10 to 13 episode season on a subscription-based streaming show backed by Disney that pretty much owns EVERYTHING now, we BETTER be. Really, the argument would be that there is no excuse not to have a CG character who is a robot, and has no facial expression.
They just created an ILM division for television so assume these new shows have a big part to play. (And the Marvel ones as well)
I'm just comparing the FX from Marvel shows to films and I'm not convinced. It's not a question of technology like it used to be, it's a wuestion of time and money.
Gotchya.
I personally wouldn't expect movie-level quality, just something on par with Star Trek Discovery or something similar. Not that I know anything about CGI production, but I would think a robot with no face shouldn't be too tough to do, if Game of Thrones can do dragons.
Funny that outside of the OT and ST, every other Star Wars show/film/video game is a prequel.
*ahem*
http://starwars.wiki..._Ewok_Adventure
3 ABY
Also, who could forget this gem?
http://starwars.wiki...Holiday_Special
1 ABY
I was hoping to see something from Star Wars ancient history. Like maybe the origins of the Jedi or Sith.
I’ll give you the Holiday special, but Ewoks was made after ROTJ. Maybe instead of Prequel I should have said “made to take place in an already established time period instead of AFTER the last entry made.”
This is definitely doing to add fuel to the fire for those worried about over-saturation of Star Wars.
That being said, I'm actually looking forward to it. Hopefully it'll show us an adult take on the dirty tricks Andor quite clearly has used in service of the Rebellion (one of my favourite aspects of R1 was that they didn't try and kiddify the things someone like Andor would have to do to survive), rather than giving us a kid-friendly show, or a US-style peril-of-the-week cliffhanger-every-episode kind of thing. Something like the Night Manager series.
The love action is a wait and see.
I didn't know Disney was planning on going that adult.