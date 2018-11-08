Jump to content

Another tv show announced

Started by The Choc , November 08 2018 03:47 PM

18 replies to this topic

The Choc
Posted 08 November 2018 - 03:47 PM

https://www.starwars...eries-announced

 

This sounds cool.


Dark Wader
Posted 08 November 2018 - 03:50 PM

First thought that was I'm not really interested in following a TV series about a character I know the fate of, but it worked for Clone Wars and Better Call Saul so I'm down. 


Darth Wicket
Posted 08 November 2018 - 04:30 PM

I wish Disney would take a chance and do something outside the time frame of Episode I - Episode IX.


  Kyrian +1 this

El Chalupacabra
Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:21 PM

First thought that was I'm not really interested in following a TV series about a character I know the fate of, but it worked for Clone Wars and Better Call Saul so I'm down. 

I'd be willing to give it a chance, and that pretty much sums up how I feel.  It better have K2SO, or I am out. Rogue One is my favorite Disney-era Star Wars film so far, and the premise at least sounds interesting and has room for a cool story arc.

 

 

I wish Disney would take a chance and do something outside the time frame of Episode I - Episode IX.

 

I wish Disney would give us something fans actually asked for.  Like, oh, I don't know, and OBI WAN movie before Ewan McGregor either loses interest or gets booked up and can't do it.  Or a Boba Fett movie (which was cancelled).  Though, theoretically, Boba could make an appearance in this, or the Mandolorian.   If that happens, I will be pleased. 

 

But still, where the hell is Disney on an Obi Wan movie? I think that would be the one thing that could satisfy OT fans, PT fans, AND ST fans. 


The Choc
Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:01 PM

I actually like this idea far more than the idea of the Mandalorian. A spy show set in the Star Wars universe sounds really cool to me. 


Tank
Posted 08 November 2018 - 07:30 PM

I wish Disney would take a chance and do something outside the time frame of Episode I - Episode IX.

I assume they jave to keep the present/future clear for Ep9 and whatever may follow.

Funny that outside of the OT and ST, every other Star Wars show/film/video game is a prequel.

Filthy Jawa
Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:37 PM

I'm with Chalup. This should mean more K2 so I'm in.

Jacen123
Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:54 PM

It sounds interesting to me.  I enjoyed Luna in Rogue one, so I am happy to see him back in the role.


Tank
Posted Yesterday, 01:44 AM

A full CG character on a TV budget? Are we there yet?

El Chalupacabra
Posted Yesterday, 04:33 AM

A full CG character on a TV budget? Are we there yet?

If it is a 10 to 13 episode season on a subscription-based streaming show backed by Disney that pretty much owns EVERYTHING now, we BETTER be. Really, the argument would be that there is no excuse not to have a CG character who is a robot, and has no facial expression. 


Dark Wader
Posted Yesterday, 05:10 AM

They just created an ILM division for television so assume these new shows have a big part to play. (And the Marvel ones as well) 


Tank
Posted Yesterday, 10:17 AM

I'm just comparing the FX from Marvel shows to films and I'm not convinced. It's not a question of technology like it used to be, it's a wuestion of time and money.

El Chalupacabra
Posted Yesterday, 10:35 AM

I'm just comparing the FX from Marvel shows to films and I'm not convinced. It's not a question of technology like it used to be, it's a wuestion of time and money.

Gotchya. 

 

I personally wouldn't expect movie-level quality, just something on par with Star Trek Discovery or something similar.  Not that I know anything about CGI production, but I would think a robot with no face shouldn't be too tough to do, if Game of Thrones can do dragons.  


Darth Wicket
Posted Yesterday, 11:30 AM

I wish Disney would take a chance and do something outside the time frame of Episode I - Episode IX.

I assume they jave to keep the present/future clear for Ep9 and whatever may follow.

Funny that outside of the OT and ST, every other Star Wars show/film/video game is a prequel.

 

*ahem*

 

http://starwars.wiki..._Ewok_Adventure

 

3 ABY

 

Also, who could forget this gem?

 

http://starwars.wiki...Holiday_Special

 

1 ABY

 

:D

 

I was hoping to see something from Star Wars ancient history. Like maybe the origins of the Jedi or Sith.


Tank
Posted Yesterday, 11:46 AM

I’ll give you the Holiday special, but Ewoks was made after ROTJ. Maybe instead of Prequel I should have said “made to take place in an already established time period instead  of AFTER the last entry made.”


Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 11:51 AM

By the end of Rogue One I felt Cassian was more important to the movie than Jyn Erso. For that I'll give the show a shot. I haven't been disappointed by any of the animated Star Wars stuff. The love action is a wait and see.

Kyrian
Posted Yesterday, 11:57 AM

This is definitely doing to add fuel to the fire for those worried about over-saturation of Star Wars. 

 

That being said, I'm actually looking forward to it. Hopefully it'll show us an adult take on the dirty tricks Andor quite clearly has used in service of the Rebellion (one of my favourite aspects of R1 was that they didn't try and kiddify the things someone like Andor would have to do to survive), rather than giving us a kid-friendly show, or a US-style peril-of-the-week cliffhanger-every-episode kind of thing. Something like the Night Manager series.


Dark Wader
Posted Yesterday, 01:43 PM

Since its on the Disney streaming service, we wont see a more adult take unfortunately, believe theyve already clarified its going to be pretty family centric content. Id say at most we would get content on par with Clone Wars when it was pushing some of the boundaries but even then, that was pre-Disney.

Agree it might add fuel to the fire but personally Ive dreamed of live action Star Wars TV since I was a teenager so Ill take it. Id be happy if we see less film output and more TV content similar to Trek back in the day.
  Kyrian +1 this

Darth Wicket
Posted Yesterday, 06:49 PM

The love action is a wait and see.

I didn't know Disney was planning on going that adult.  :hmm:


