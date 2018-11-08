Jump to content

Anybody Remember Clone Wars? (Not THE Clone Wars)

Started by Zerimar Nyliram , November 07 2018 06:44 PM

Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 07 November 2018 - 06:44 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

Today, Genndy Tartakovsky's phenomenal micro-series Star Wars: Clone Wars premiered on Cartoon Network fifteen years ago. I cannot believe it has been that long. It sure doesn't feel like it.

I loved this show. I thought it was a masterpiece. Although Dave Filoni's series was a mixed bag for me, Tartakovsky never disappointed. If I am ever asked what someone should view in order to sample the Clone Wars era, I will point to this series every single time. And let's not forget that Tartakovsky was the only one who made Grievous seem menacing on screen.

 

I remember the show being well received here at Nightly, with many people saying that this was what the movies should have been. And now it's Legends. You liked Legends material. Admit it. :)


45672283_1374621249340877_76751331996341


Tank
Posted 07 November 2018 - 10:20 PM

Tank

Is it legends? I thought it was continuity with the later series. Either way, yeah, this thing was amazing. Anakin’s cave-painting experience is once of the coolest things I have ever seen.
El Chalupacabra
Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:27 AM

El Chalupacabra

I also loved this show. The animation was top notch.  If only Grievous was portrayed in ROTS and the later TCW the same way as the animated Clone Wars. He was actually menacing.  Loved the temple duel between Anakin and Ventriss.  Dirge was pretty cool until he was reveled to be a ball of string. Also really liked Anakin's cave scene.  Really, there were a lot of cool scenes, but another one that stands out was the republic commandos in the Banking clan city.

 

As to whether it is now Legends or not, in my head canon, it's still as canon as the cgi series.  Maybe a few elements don't fit neatly, but for the most part, it does fit into the CGI series.


Iceheart
Posted 08 November 2018 - 07:55 AM

Iceheart

15 years?! I feel very old.


Kyrian
Posted 08 November 2018 - 08:14 AM

Kyrian

Captain Fordo's stand at the Battle of Coruscant against waves of B1 and B2 battle droids? Very few battles from the TCW series match it.


El Chalupacabra
Posted 08 November 2018 - 08:47 AM

El Chalupacabra

Same with Mace Windu's battle on Dantoine.


Lucas1138
Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:23 AM

Lucas1138

15 years. 

 

*does math*

 

giphy.gif?cid=3640f6095be454db5a64426155


Dark Wader
Posted 08 November 2018 - 10:19 AM

Dark Wader

Gets worse, Phantom Menace is 20 years old next year. And the Matrix. 


El Chalupacabra
Posted 08 November 2018 - 10:35 AM

El Chalupacabra

And the ANH special edition is going to be 22 years in Feb.


Fozzie
Posted 08 November 2018 - 11:39 AM

Fozzie

DuckTales is 31.
Darth Wicket
Posted 08 November 2018 - 01:21 PM

Darth Wicket

The Ewok Adventure will be 34 this month.


Kyrian
Posted Yesterday, 11:46 AM

Kyrian

And the ANH special edition is going to be 22 years in Feb.

It was the SE releasing at the cinema that got me in to Star Wars when I was a kid. Weird to think that SW has been a big part of my life for a majority of it now at this point.


