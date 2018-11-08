Anybody Remember Clone Wars? (Not THE Clone Wars)

Today, Genndy Tartakovsky's phenomenal micro-series Star Wars: Clone Wars premiered on Cartoon Network fifteen years ago. I cannot believe it has been that long. It sure doesn't feel like it.



I loved this show. I thought it was a masterpiece. Although Dave Filoni's series was a mixed bag for me, Tartakovsky never disappointed. If I am ever asked what someone should view in order to sample the Clone Wars era, I will point to this series every single time. And let's not forget that Tartakovsky was the only one who made Grievous seem menacing on screen.

I remember the show being well received here at Nightly, with many people saying that this was what the movies should have been. And now it's Legends. You liked Legends material. Admit it.





