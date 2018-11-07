Also a big thanks to JZA! You are DA BEST!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2018 NFL Pick'em Week 10
#1
Posted 06 November 2018 - 06:00 PM
#2
Posted 06 November 2018 - 08:39 PM
#3
Posted 07 November 2018 - 09:58 AM
#4
Posted 07 November 2018 - 01:05 PM
Thursday, November 8
Carolina at Pittsburgh
Sunday, November 11
Detroit at Chicago
New Orleans at Cincinnati
Atlanta at Cleveland
New England at Tennessee
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Arizona at Kansas City
Buffalo at NY Jets
Washington at Tampa Bay
LA Chargers at Oakland
Miami at Green Bay
Seattle at LA Rams
Dallas at Philadelphia
Monday, November 12
NY Giants at San Francisco
#5
Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:01 AM
Pittsburgh. HA! Man this will be a hopefully good game.
#6
Posted 08 November 2018 - 10:03 PM
Dammit, I forgot to make my pick for tonight. Here are the rest of the games:
Sunday, November 11
Detroit at Chicago: Chicago
New Orleans at Cincinnati: New Orleans
Atlanta at Cleveland: Atlanta
New England at Tennessee: New England
Jacksonville at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Arizona at Kansas City: Kansas City
Buffalo at NY Jets: Jets
Washington at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
LA Chargers at Oakland: Chargers
Miami at Green Bay: Green Bay
Seattle at LA Rams: Rams
Dallas at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Monday, November 12
NY Giants at San Francisco: San Francisco
#7
Posted Yesterday, 09:26 AM
Pittsburgh. HA! Man this will be a hopefully good game.
That was not a good game. JESUS, CAROLINA. But I got my pick.
#8
Posted Yesterday, 12:06 PM
#9
Posted Yesterday, 03:14 PM
Yeah, that Carolina pick didn't work out too well.