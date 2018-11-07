2018 NFL Pick'em Week 10

Dammit, I forgot to make my pick for tonight. Here are the rest of the games:

Sunday, November 11

Detroit at Chicago: Chicago

New Orleans at Cincinnati: New Orleans

Atlanta at Cleveland: Atlanta

New England at Tennessee: New England

Jacksonville at Indianapolis: Indianapolis

Arizona at Kansas City: Kansas City

Buffalo at NY Jets: Jets

Washington at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay

LA Chargers at Oakland: Chargers

Miami at Green Bay: Green Bay

Seattle at LA Rams: Rams

Dallas at Philadelphia: Philadelphia



Monday, November 12

NY Giants at San Francisco: San Francisco