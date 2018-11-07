Jump to content

Photo

2018 NFL Pick'em Week 10

Started by Ms. Spam , November 06 2018 06:00 PM

8 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 06 November 2018 - 06:00 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,049 posts
Thursday, November 8
Carolina at Pittsburgh
 
Sunday, November 11
Detroit at Chicago
New Orleans at Cincinnati
Atlanta at Cleveland
New England at Tennessee
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Arizona at Kansas City
Buffalo at NY Jets
Washington at Tampa Bay
LA Rams at Oakland
Miami at Green Bay
Seattle at LA Rams
Dallas at Philadelphia
 
Monday, November 12
NY Giants at San Francisco

Also a big thanks to JZA! You are DA BEST!


#2
Gamevet
Posted 06 November 2018 - 08:39 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,330 posts
Carolina!

#3
Pharoah JZA
Posted 07 November 2018 - 09:58 AM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 18,006 posts
Thursday, November 8
Carolina at Pittsburgh
 
Sunday, November 11
Detroit at Chicago
New Orleans at Cincinnati
Atlanta at Cleveland
New England at Tennessee
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Arizona at Kansas City
Buffalo at NY Jets
Washington at Tampa Bay
LA Chargers at Oakland
Miami at Green Bay
Seattle at LA Rams
Dallas at Philadelphia
 
Monday, November 12
NY Giants at San Francisco

#4
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 07 November 2018 - 01:05 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,054 posts

Thursday, November 8
Carolina at Pittsburgh

Sunday, November 11
Detroit at Chicago
New Orleans at Cincinnati
Atlanta at Cleveland
New England at Tennessee
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Arizona at Kansas City
Buffalo at NY Jets
Washington at Tampa Bay
LA Chargers at Oakland
Miami at Green Bay
Seattle at LA Rams
Dallas at Philadelphia

Monday, November 12
NY Giants at San Francisco


#5
Ms. Spam
Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:01 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,049 posts

Pittsburgh. HA! Man this will be a hopefully good game.


#6
Jacen123
Posted 08 November 2018 - 10:03 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,672 posts

Dammit, I forgot to make my pick for tonight.  Here are the rest of the games:

 

Sunday, November 11
Detroit at Chicago: Chicago
New Orleans at Cincinnati: New Orleans
Atlanta at Cleveland: Atlanta
New England at Tennessee: New England
Jacksonville at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Arizona at Kansas City: Kansas City
Buffalo at NY Jets: Jets
Washington at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
LA Chargers at Oakland: Chargers
Miami at Green Bay: Green Bay
Seattle at LA Rams: Rams
Dallas at Philadelphia: Philadelphia

Monday, November 12
NY Giants at San Francisco: San Francisco


#7
Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 09:26 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 17,049 posts

Pittsburgh. HA! Man this will be a hopefully good game.

That was not a good game. JESUS, CAROLINA. But I got my pick.


#8
Gamevet
Posted Yesterday, 12:06 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Member
  • 4,330 posts
My pick delivered a turd performance. WTH?!

#9
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted Yesterday, 03:14 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,054 posts

Yeah, that Carolina pick didn't work out too well.


