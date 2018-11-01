Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Shatner Claus

Started by Iceheart , November 01 2018 10:25 AM

2 replies to this topic

#1
Iceheart
Posted 01 November 2018 - 10:25 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Member
  • 20,182 posts

I usually wait until Black Friday to pull out the Christmas music, but how can you not listen to this immediately?

 

 

It brings tears to my eyes. Because I'm laughing so hard.

 

pa-RUM-pa-pum... pum?


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#2
Odine
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:21 PM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,964 posts
Listen to the duet he does with Iggy Pop singing silent night. Its genius
  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#3
Iceheart
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:45 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Member
  • 20,182 posts

I don't know if I want a hypothetical video for Silent Night to be a redux of the Bing Crosby/David Bowie Little Drummer Boy video, or if I want the whole thing to be in the floating head Olan Mills portrait style.


Back to Music

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Music