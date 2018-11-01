Shatner Claus

I usually wait until Black Friday to pull out the Christmas music, but how can you not listen to this immediately?
It brings tears to my eyes. Because I'm laughing so hard.
pa-RUM-pa-pum... pum?
I don't know if I want a hypothetical video for Silent Night to be a redux of the Bing Crosby/David Bowie Little Drummer Boy video, or if I want the whole thing to be in the floating head Olan Mills portrait style.