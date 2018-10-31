2018 NFL Pick'em Week 9

A big thanks to JZA again!
I know, right. Red hot dumpster fire. So I pick San Fran.
Thursday, November 1
Oakland at San Francisco
Sunday, November 4
Chicago at Buffalo
Kansas City at Cleveland
NY Jets at Miami
Detroit at Minnesota
Atlanta at Washington
Tampa Bay at Carolina
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Houston at Denver
LA Chargers at Seattle
LA Rams at New Orleans
Green Bay at New England
Monday, November 5
Tennessee at Dallas
I was so tempted to pick Green Bay at New England, but the Packers haven't won a game on the road yet this season. I did pick New Orleans to end the Rams undefeated streak. Drew will light it up at home.
Sunday, November 4
Chicago at Buffalo: Chicago
Kansas City at Cleveland: Kansas City
NY Jets at Miami: Miami
Detroit at Minnesota: Minnesota
Atlanta at Washington: Atlanta
Tampa Bay at Carolina: Carolina
Pittsburgh at Baltimore: Baltimore
Houston at Denver: Denver
LA Chargers at Seattle: Seattle
LA Rams at New Orleans: New Orleans
Green Bay at New England: New England
Monday, November 5
Tennessee at Dallas: Dallas
I almost picked the Chargers.
Scott Linehan sucks!
Week 9 Results
JZA: 11-2
3&6: 10-3
Gamevet: 10-3
Ms. Spam: 7-6
Jacen: 8-5
Standings Thru Week 9
JZA: 90-42
3&6: 88-44
Gamevet: 85-47
Jacen: 83-49
Ms. Spam: 82-50