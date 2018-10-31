Jump to content

2018 NFL Pick'em Week 9

Started by Ms. Spam , October 30 2018 06:35 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 30 October 2018 - 06:35 PM

Ms. Spam

A big thanks to JZA again!

 

Thursday, November 1
Oakland at San Francisco
 
Sunday, November 4
Chicago at Buffalo
Kansas City at Cleveland
NY Jets at Miami
Detroit at Minnesota
Atlanta at Washington
Tampa Bay at Carolina
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Houston at Denver
LA Chargers at Seattle
LA Rams at New Orleans
Green Bay at New England
 
Monday, November 5
Tennessee at Dallas

Pharoah JZA
Posted 31 October 2018 - 08:51 AM

Pharoah JZA

A big thanks to JZA again!

 


 

index.jpg


Pharoah JZA
Posted 31 October 2018 - 08:54 AM

Pharoah JZA

Thursday, November 1
Oakland at San Francisco
 
Sunday, November 4
Chicago at Buffalo
Kansas City at Cleveland
NY Jets at Miami
Detroit at Minnesota
Atlanta at Washington
Tampa Bay at Carolina
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Houston at Denver
LA Chargers at Seattle
LA Rams at New Orleans
Green Bay at New England
 
Monday, November 5
Tennessee at Dallas

Gamevet
Posted 31 October 2018 - 02:32 PM

Gamevet

San Francisco

Really, you could flip a coin on this game.

Ms. Spam
Posted 31 October 2018 - 04:34 PM

Ms. Spam

I know, right. Red hot dumpster fire. So I pick San Fran. 


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:50 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

Thursday, November 1

Oakland at San Francisco

Sunday, November 4

Chicago at Buffalo
Kansas City at Cleveland
NY Jets at Miami
Detroit at Minnesota
Atlanta at Washington

Tampa Bay at Carolina
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Houston at Denver
LA Chargers at Seattle
LA Rams at New Orleans
Green Bay at New England

Monday, November 5

Tennessee at Dallas


Jacen123
Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:08 PM

Jacen123

Oakland

Gamevet
Posted 03 November 2018 - 09:57 PM

Gamevet

Thursday, November 1
Oakland at San Francisco

Sunday, November 4
Chicago at Buffalo
Kansas City at Cleveland
NY Jets at Miami
Detroit at Minnesota
Atlanta at Washington
Tampa Bay at Carolina
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Houston at Denver
LA Chargers at Seattle
LA Rams at New Orleans
Green Bay at New England

Monday, November 5
Tennessee at Dallas

 

I was so tempted to pick Green Bay at New England, but the Packers haven't won a game on the road yet this season. I did pick New Orleans to end the Rams undefeated streak. Drew will light it up at home. 


Ms. Spam
Posted 04 November 2018 - 07:41 AM

Ms. Spam

Thursday, November 1
Oakland at San Francisco
 
Sunday, November 4
Chicago at Buffalo
Kansas City at Cleveland
NY Jets at Miami
Detroit at Minnesota
Atlanta at Washington
Tampa Bay at Carolina
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Houston at Denver
LA Chargers at Seattle interesting that in the last five games both teams only lost to the Rams.
LA Rams at New Orleans   Ugh. A statistical tie on ESPN.com  I guess I go with my heart. 
Green Bay at New England if Krawlie still posted here he'd laugh at my NE hate. 
 
Monday, November 5
Tennessee at Dallas

Jacen123
Posted 04 November 2018 - 09:26 AM

Jacen123

Sunday, November 4
Chicago at Buffalo: Chicago
Kansas City at Cleveland: Kansas City
NY Jets at Miami: Miami
Detroit at Minnesota: Minnesota
Atlanta at Washington: Atlanta
Tampa Bay at Carolina: Carolina
Pittsburgh at Baltimore: Baltimore
Houston at Denver: Denver
LA Chargers at Seattle: Seattle
LA Rams at New Orleans: New Orleans
Green Bay at New England: New England

Monday, November 5
Tennessee at Dallas: Dallas


Gamevet
Posted 04 November 2018 - 07:24 PM

Gamevet

I almost picked the Chargers.


Gamevet
Posted 05 November 2018 - 10:09 PM

Gamevet

Scott Linehan sucks!


Pharoah JZA
Posted 06 November 2018 - 12:33 PM

Pharoah JZA

Week 9 Results

 

JZA: 11-2

3&6: 10-3

Gamevet: 10-3

Ms. Spam: 7-6

Jacen: 8-5

 

 

Standings Thru Week 9

 

JZA: 90-42

3&6: 88-44

Gamevet: 85-47

Jacen: 83-49

Ms. Spam: 82-50


