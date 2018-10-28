Assumptions the Prequels Made

I think the first one they did consider some other looks for the Jedi. I'm fairly certain that there is concept art of the Jedi being in almost like law enforcement type uniforms. So that coulda gone either way, they just chose the robes. Which I think work fine.

The 2nd one I somewhat agree, somewhat disagree. I think most fans assumed Yoda was sort of the leader of the Jedi or the one who taught most of them.He does say in ESB that he has taught Jedi for centuries. They could have changed him up some, but I do think they made him flawed. His advice to Anakin about just being happy Padme is going to die is just brutally terrible advice. For Obi Wan, I agree with you more strongly. I think it would have worked for Obi Wan to sort of be a "workmanlike' Jedi who is kinda overwhelmed trying to teach this amazingly power Anakin. At the least they should have tried to show him make some kind of mistake that lead to Anakin's fall. I woulda loved if he had done something bad enough that when we first see him in ANH we think "you POS".

The third one, I don't think it was really EU that did that. It was one of the novelizations right? Which isn't the movie and thus could be switched up but the novelizations are probably the closest thing to the movies in terms of stuff they don't wanna flip around too much? Also in ESB and ROTJ Vaders appearance without the helmet shows that he was burned up pretty badly. Could have switched it up some, have it in some sort of industrial setting where he falls into a vat or something? In the end though the volcano planet is the right choice because of all the allegories of hell that is encompasses.

Personally I would have loved if the prequels flipped some of our pre concieved notions of them around. However I also think it's fairly obvious that many Star Wars fans can't accept anything that doesn't fit into their own neat little box of what Star Wars is supposed to be. So I'm not sure that changing around some long held beliefs of fans like Yoda being the leader or the volcano would have been smart.