2018 NFL Pick'em Week 8

Started by Ms. Spam , October 23 2018 06:54 PM

9 replies to this topic

Ms. Spam
Posted 23 October 2018 - 06:54 PM

A giant thanks for JZA for helping me to keep this alive. Last week was CRAZY in terms of teams who won.

 

Thursday, October 25
Miami at Houston
 
Sunday, October 28
Philadelphia at Jacksonville
NY Jets at Chicago
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
Seattle at Detroit
Denver at Kansas City
Washington at NY Giants
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Carolina
Indianapolis at Oakland
Green Bay at LA Rams
San Francisco at Arizona
New Orleans at Minnesota
 
Monday, October 29
New England at Buffalo

Poe Dameron
Posted 23 October 2018 - 07:35 PM

Thursday, October 25
Miami at Houston

Sunday, October 28
Philadelphia at Jacksonville
NY Jets at Chicago
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
Seattle at Detroit
Denver at Kansas City
Washington at NY Giants
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Carolina
Indianapolis at Oakland
Green Bay at LA Rams
San Francisco at Arizona
New Orleans at Minnesota

Monday, October 29
New England at Buffalo


Gamevet
Posted 23 October 2018 - 07:51 PM

This one is tough, but I'm picking Houston.


Ms. Spam
Posted 23 October 2018 - 11:05 PM

It's a win that's needed for either team too because it's a chance for play offs. I'm going with Houston too.


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 24 October 2018 - 02:05 PM

Thursday, October 25

Miami at Houston

Sunday, October 28

Philadelphia at Jacksonville
NY Jets at Chicago
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
Seattle at Detroit
Denver at Kansas City

Washington at NY Giants
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Carolina
Indianapolis at Oakland
Green Bay at LA Rams
San Francisco at Arizona
New Orleans at Minnesota

Monday, October 29

New England at Buffalo


Jacen123
Posted 24 October 2018 - 08:31 PM

Thursday, October 25
Miami at Houston: Houston

Sunday, October 28
Philadelphia at Jacksonville: Philadelphia
NY Jets at Chicago: Chicago
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
Seattle at Detroit: Detroit
Denver at Kansas City: Kansas City
Washington at NY Giants: Washington
Cleveland at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Carolina: Baltimore
Indianapolis at Oakland: Oakland
Green Bay at LA Rams: Rams
San Francisco at Arizona: Oooooooooof take 2.  Arizona
New Orleans at Minnesota: New Orleans

Monday, October 29
New England at Buffalo: New England


Ms. Spam
Posted 25 October 2018 - 08:36 AM

Thursday, October 25
Miami at Houston
 
Sunday, October 28
Philadelphia at Jacksonville
NY Jets at Chicago
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
Seattle at Detroit
Denver at Kansas City
Washington at NY Giants
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Carolina
Indianapolis at Oakland
Green Bay at LA Rams
San Francisco at Arizona
New Orleans at Minnesota
 
Monday, October 29
New England at Buffalo

Pharoah JZA
Posted 25 October 2018 - 01:04 PM

Swimming with the Dolphins.
Pharoah JZA
Posted 26 October 2018 - 01:52 PM

Thursday, October 25
Miami at Houston
 
Sunday, October 28
Philadelphia at Jacksonville
NY Jets at Chicago
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
Seattle at Detroit
Denver at Kansas City
Washington at NY Giants
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Carolina
Indianapolis at Oakland
Green Bay at LA Rams
San Francisco at Arizona
New Orleans at Minnesota
 
Monday, October 29
New England at Buffalo

Gamevet
Posted 27 October 2018 - 07:23 PM

Thursday, October 25
Miami at Houston

Sunday, October 28
Philadelphia at Jacksonville
NY Jets at Chicago
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
Seattle at Detroit
Denver at Kansas City
Washington at NY Giants
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Carolina
Indianapolis at Oakland
Green Bay at LA Rams
San Francisco at Arizona
New Orleans at Minnesota

Monday, October 29
New England at Buffalo


