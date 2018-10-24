2018 NFL Pick'em Week 8

A giant thanks for JZA for helping me to keep this alive. Last week was CRAZY in terms of teams who won.
A giant thanks for JZA for helping me to keep this alive. Last week was CRAZY in terms of teams who won.
Thursday, October 25
Miami at Houston
Sunday, October 28
Philadelphia at Jacksonville
NY Jets at Chicago
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
Seattle at Detroit
Denver at Kansas City
Washington at NY Giants
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Carolina
Indianapolis at Oakland
Green Bay at LA Rams
San Francisco at Arizona
New Orleans at Minnesota
Monday, October 29
New England at Buffalo
This one is tough, but I'm picking Houston.
It's a win that's needed for either team too because it's a chance for play offs. I'm going with Houston too.
Thursday, October 25
Miami at Houston: Houston
Sunday, October 28
Philadelphia at Jacksonville: Philadelphia
NY Jets at Chicago: Chicago
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
Seattle at Detroit: Detroit
Denver at Kansas City: Kansas City
Washington at NY Giants: Washington
Cleveland at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Carolina: Baltimore
Indianapolis at Oakland: Oakland
Green Bay at LA Rams: Rams
San Francisco at Arizona: Oooooooooof take 2. Arizona
New Orleans at Minnesota: New Orleans
Monday, October 29
New England at Buffalo: New England
