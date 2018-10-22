Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Disney wouldn't let Wreck-It Ralph make fun of Kylo Ren

Started by Iceheart , October 22 2018 09:37 AM

11 replies to this topic

#1
Iceheart
Posted 22 October 2018 - 09:37 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Member
  • 20,149 posts

What the thread title said.

 

But... I mean... he DOES act like a spoiled child in the actual SW movies, so...?


#2
Good God a Bear
Posted 22 October 2018 - 09:50 AM

Good God a Bear

    well ****

  • Supporters
  • 8,390 posts

Yes he does. So it seems like maybe Lucasfilm shouldn't have potrayed him that way to start if they are so sensitive about it. 


#3
Metropolis
Posted 22 October 2018 - 11:23 AM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 13,892 posts
Family Guy hasn't been allowed to spoof Star Wars episides since the sale to Disney. Who knew Lucas was hip to what the kids liked?

#4
Dark Wader
Posted 22 October 2018 - 01:07 PM

Dark Wader

    Member

  • Member
  • 2,314 posts

The article says it was a Lucasfilm call, not Disney. (Not dissing your thread title since that's the title of the article, just to clarify)

 

I mean, people are so quick to blame Disney for what they don't like about Star Wars or the direction it's going in but that criticism doesn't seem to extend to Marvel. If Disney are to blame for Lucasfilm failures then they they should also be getting the praise for Marvel's success...

 

And also for the record this isn't a criticism about anyone here or this place, just a lot of what I notice on Reddit and other forums. I just don't think Disney give a flying f**k about Kylo Ren's rep in an animated movie that they also own. 


#5
Iceheart
Posted 22 October 2018 - 01:39 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Member
  • 20,149 posts

The article says it was a Lucasfilm call, not Disney. (Not dissing your thread title since that's the title of the article, just to clarify)

 

I mean, people are so quick to blame Disney for what they don't like about Star Wars or the direction it's going in but that criticism doesn't seem to extend to Marvel. If Disney are to blame for Lucasfilm failures then they they should also be getting the praise for Marvel's success...

 

And also for the record this isn't a criticism about anyone here or this place, just a lot of what I notice on Reddit and other forums. I just don't think Disney give a flying f**k about Kylo Ren's rep in an animated movie that they also own. 

 

 

I don't know, man. As someone who works for a media company that was recently acquired by a bigger media company, the rules of the new owners immediately apply and inform all future business decisions, big and ridiculously small. And then there's also:

 

 

Family Guy hasn't been allowed to spoof Star Wars episides since the sale to Disney. Who knew Lucas was hip to what the kids liked?

 

 

I think Disney cares.

 

Regarding that second paragraph, I think Disney's success with the Marvel movies really laid the foundation for the fan reception to Disney-era SW.  We know they can do awesome genre action movies, we have 10 years of their work with Marvel to point to. It makes lackluster SW that much worse.


#6
Dark Wader
Posted 22 October 2018 - 02:01 PM

Dark Wader

    Member

  • Member
  • 2,314 posts

I wouldn't call the new films lacklustre...I think they're better than any SW content we've gotten since the originals. But I'm not going to get into an argument around the quality of the new films under Disney because it's been done to death on here...and I completely get what you're saying having worked for companies bought out by much larger conglomerates myself. 

 
But I think Disney's approach under the current leadership have been to take a hand off's approach and let companies like Marvel & Lucasfilm do their own thing since it's been getting them the $. I'd say the fact that Family Guy don't make SW refs anymore is more down to 20th Century Fox not having as much rights to the franchise as they used to. Prior to the whole Disney buying them out deal, I'd say it's more about not wanting to give Disney more free advertising. 
 
Look at it this way, Fox didn't do anything for the 40th anniversary of A New Hope even though they could of made some serious buck out of it. 

#7
Metropolis
Posted 22 October 2018 - 04:10 PM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 13,892 posts
I do realize that the sale of Lucasfilm turned a Fox property into a Disney property, thus making it harder for Family Guy to do their parody. I just find it funny that Lucas had such a good attitude when it came to people doing "good" parodies of his stories.

#8
Poe Dameron
Posted 22 October 2018 - 04:14 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Member
  • 2,406 posts

I mean, people are so quick to blame Disney for what they don't like about Star Wars or the direction it's going in but that criticism doesn't seem to extend to Marvel. If Disney are to blame for Lucasfilm failures then they they should also be getting the praise for Marvel's success...

People do complain about how Marvel and Disney are purposely burying the X-Men and Fantastic Four.


#9
Dark Wader
Posted 22 October 2018 - 04:47 PM

Dark Wader

    Member

  • Member
  • 2,314 posts

I do realize that the sale of Lucasfilm turned a Fox property into a Disney property, thus making it harder for Family Guy to do their parody. I just find it funny that Lucas had such a good attitude when it came to people doing "good" parodies of his stories.

Don't disagree - I mean Lucas cameoed on Robot Chicken and even let them do their own SW show, not that it ever saw the light. 

 

 

 

I mean, people are so quick to blame Disney for what they don't like about Star Wars or the direction it's going in but that criticism doesn't seem to extend to Marvel. If Disney are to blame for Lucasfilm failures then they they should also be getting the praise for Marvel's success...

People do complain about how Marvel and Disney are purposely burying the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

 

 

And that's kind of misguided as well since Fox currently hold the rights to both (but that might be what you meant)


#10
Poe Dameron
Posted 22 October 2018 - 05:34 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Member
  • 2,406 posts

And that's kind of misguided as well since Fox currently hold the rights to both (but that might be what you meant)

 

It is.  Disney and Marvel are basically throttling the popularity of X-Men and Fantastic Four, leaving them off promotional material for the comics, cancelling books, refusing to license them for video games like Marvel vs. Capcom where they were tremendously popular, etc..  Even leaving free money on the table in terms of merchandising which they still control but would have to share.

 

They get dinged pretty consistently by the fan community for it.


#11
Fozzie
Posted 22 October 2018 - 07:54 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 4,088 posts
The other reality is that if anyone at Lucasfilm made the call, it's still a Disney employee deciding it. So it's 100% accurate to say that Disney wouldn't allow it.
  • Iceheart +1 this

#12
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 23 October 2018 - 05:00 AM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Member
  • 3,021 posts

Disney doesn't allow a lot of things. They recently shut down a fan-made remake of Knights of the Old Republic (though the cease-and-desist came from someone at LucasFilm), which was being produced for zero profit and would have required the original game in order to play, so it would have boosted sales if anything. Stuff like this was allowed to thrive under George Lucas.

A friend of mine also told me about someone he knew who used to make customized plates of cartoon characters, and received a cease-and-desist once she started producing Disney characters.

So yeah, it does not surprise me that they will not allow mockery of Not-Jacen. And to be honest, it doesn't really matter if it originates from Disney or LucasFilm because they seem to be of the same mindset now.


Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars