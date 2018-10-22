Disney wouldn't let Wreck-It Ralph make fun of Kylo Ren

But... I mean... he DOES act like a spoiled child in the actual SW movies, so...?
Yes he does. So it seems like maybe Lucasfilm shouldn't have potrayed him that way to start if they are so sensitive about it.
The article says it was a Lucasfilm call, not Disney. (Not dissing your thread title since that's the title of the article, just to clarify)
I mean, people are so quick to blame Disney for what they don't like about Star Wars or the direction it's going in but that criticism doesn't seem to extend to Marvel. If Disney are to blame for Lucasfilm failures then they they should also be getting the praise for Marvel's success...
And also for the record this isn't a criticism about anyone here or this place, just a lot of what I notice on Reddit and other forums. I just don't think Disney give a flying f**k about Kylo Ren's rep in an animated movie that they also own.
I don't know, man. As someone who works for a media company that was recently acquired by a bigger media company, the rules of the new owners immediately apply and inform all future business decisions, big and ridiculously small. And then there's also:
Family Guy hasn't been allowed to spoof Star Wars episides since the sale to Disney. Who knew Lucas was hip to what the kids liked?
I think Disney cares.
Regarding that second paragraph, I think Disney's success with the Marvel movies really laid the foundation for the fan reception to Disney-era SW. We know they can do awesome genre action movies, we have 10 years of their work with Marvel to point to. It makes lackluster SW that much worse.
I wouldn't call the new films lacklustre...I think they're better than any SW content we've gotten since the originals. But I'm not going to get into an argument around the quality of the new films under Disney because it's been done to death on here...and I completely get what you're saying having worked for companies bought out by much larger conglomerates myself.
People do complain about how Marvel and Disney are purposely burying the X-Men and Fantastic Four.
I do realize that the sale of Lucasfilm turned a Fox property into a Disney property, thus making it harder for Family Guy to do their parody. I just find it funny that Lucas had such a good attitude when it came to people doing "good" parodies of his stories.
Don't disagree - I mean Lucas cameoed on Robot Chicken and even let them do their own SW show, not that it ever saw the light.
And that's kind of misguided as well since Fox currently hold the rights to both (but that might be what you meant)
It is. Disney and Marvel are basically throttling the popularity of X-Men and Fantastic Four, leaving them off promotional material for the comics, cancelling books, refusing to license them for video games like Marvel vs. Capcom where they were tremendously popular, etc.. Even leaving free money on the table in terms of merchandising which they still control but would have to share.
They get dinged pretty consistently by the fan community for it.
Disney doesn't allow a lot of things. They recently shut down a fan-made remake of Knights of the Old Republic (though the cease-and-desist came from someone at LucasFilm), which was being produced for zero profit and would have required the original game in order to play, so it would have boosted sales if anything. Stuff like this was allowed to thrive under George Lucas.
A friend of mine also told me about someone he knew who used to make customized plates of cartoon characters, and received a cease-and-desist once she started producing Disney characters.
So yeah, it does not surprise me that they will not allow mockery of Not-Jacen. And to be honest, it doesn't really matter if it originates from Disney or LucasFilm because they seem to be of the same mindset now.