"Balance Point": Book 6 in The New Jedi Order

Prologue:

In battle, Jaina Solo loves being a Rogue where her family name and her ability to use the Force have no bearing.

She is flying escort for refugees fleeing Kalarba when she’s hit and ejects.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The time is officially 26 years ABY, so Jacen and Jaina really should be 17.



chapter 1:

After the disaster at Centerpoint, Jacen Solo fled Coruscant to the planet Duro where a refugee camp is set up. He watches his father trying to settle a dispute between two Ryn clans, headed by Mezza and Romany.

Jacen is hit with a sense of Jaina in pain and then the pain winks out. He hears a voice and sees a vision of his uncle fighting a Yuuzhan Vong warrior. More warriors arrive and Jacen sees the balance held by Luke Skywalker being weighed down. Luke tosses his weapon at Jacen who misses.

Weaponless, Luke uses the power of light overwhelmingly and the power tips even further. Jacen hears him tell him to hold firm. He knows this battle is spiritual, not physical.

His father gets his attention and asks what’s wrong. Jacen doesn’t know what he’s supposed to do. He doesn’t want the Force is warning him against a dangerous course. Maybe he’ll cause a catastrophe by trying to prevent it. Jacen tells him to contact Rogue Squadron because he thinks Jaina’s been hurt.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------