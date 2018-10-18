Reorganizing Nightly

For what it's worth, I think the forums are mostly fine the way they are. The two specialty boards hold their own by Nightly 2018 standards, so I'd let them be. And the lightly used boards like Video Games and Books are pretty much harmless.

The only obvious consolidation I'd suggest is to ax the sports subforums and merge them back into Sports. WWE sometimes gets discussion going and it's a little strange that it's hidden in a subforum.

You'd be kinda surprised how often I go back in time looking for old conversations when some nostalgia hits me. But I won't complain with whatever pruning you feel like doing.