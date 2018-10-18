Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Reorganizing Nightly
#1
Posted Yesterday, 03:37 PM
My thought is, if we do it, I want to do it slowly. I would merge Star Wars/Movies & TV/Superheroes as the first phase, then if that works I'd merge the others into a large Entertainment board, with a subforum for games (fantasy football, reading challenges). Eventually we would end up with one massive board with subforum for games and horrible people to be horrible (aka the Lyceum).
For the archives, phase one would involve making them viewable for members with 1000+ posts, because of a) having an almost celebrity and b) not having our youthful stupidity on display. Eventually the archives would have only the real highlights - for example, I would want Thunderdroid's board stories to survive, and I'm sure there are some real highlights that wouldn't ruin anyone's life. We'd slowly cull them over time until that would happen. Additionally, we'd cut some of our backlog of active threads for the same reasons. If stuff is still open after a year without a post, it's not going to be resurrected. Stuff that's even older is gone and forgotten and nobody would miss it, again unless it's especially noteworthy and historic.
#2
Posted Yesterday, 03:42 PM
#3
Posted Yesterday, 04:22 PM
For what it's worth, I think the forums are mostly fine the way they are. The two specialty boards hold their own by Nightly 2018 standards, so I'd let them be. And the lightly used boards like Video Games and Books are pretty much harmless.
The only obvious consolidation I'd suggest is to ax the sports subforums and merge them back into Sports. WWE sometimes gets discussion going and it's a little strange that it's hidden in a subforum.
You'd be kinda surprised how often I go back in time looking for old conversations when some nostalgia hits me. But I won't complain with whatever pruning you feel like doing.
#4
Posted Yesterday, 06:22 PM
I understand the idea of merging some of the forums, but I think it still makes sense to have a few separate ones, at least.
#5
Posted Yesterday, 06:32 PM
I also, (here's the serious reply) rather enjoy breaking comfort. Nightly has been this way for eons. You may say, if it aint broke don't fix it-- but consolidation in my eyes would put more conversations in front of more people. There's not a ton of us, but we post in ven diagrams.
I like change. Change that promotes conversation is great. It's not like this would be some reddit mess. Keeping something the same just because it's always been that way isn't a strong reason for me.
As for the archives, I sometimes worry about them, but I probably shouldn't. We're in such a little corner of the internet, I certainly don't want my ego or paranoia ruining anybody's fun. But 90% of the content there is full of people who are no longer here.
As part of my service the people posting here now it doesn't do anything. Does it effect our storage space/rates?
#6
Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM
I like change. Change that promotes conversation is great.
I think that's the question. Would it promote conversation, or retard it? I think not having an obvious place to put something makes it less likely it gets posted at all or be confined to the one thread on the subject. For example, would someone bother to post a new thread for the "loosening" in Episode IX, or would Iceheart have just stuck it in the middle of the "Episode IX production spoilers" or whatever thread and get like one or two snarky replies and that's it?
We're already pretty minimalist. I kinda think consolidating to one board would pretty much be turning off the lights.
#7
Posted Yesterday, 07:38 PM
Man, I think I just depressed myself.
#8
Posted Yesterday, 08:18 PM
I would be ok with pruning archives, even though they're fun.