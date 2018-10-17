2018 NFL Pick'em Week 7

Get'em while they're WHITE HOT!
Thursday, October 18
Denver at Arizona
Sunday, October 21
Tennessee at LA Chargers
New England at Chicago
Buffalo at Indianapolis
Detroit at Miami
Minnesota at NY Jets
Carolina at Philadelphia
Cleveland at Tampa Bay
Houston at Jacksonville
New Orleans at Baltimore
LA Rams at San Francisco
Dallas at Washington (Just to make Spam happy)
Cincinnati at Kansas City
Monday, October 22
NY Giants at Atlanta
Thursday, October 18
Denver at Arizona: Denver
Sunday, October 21
Tennessee at LA Chargers: Chargers
New England at Chicago: New England
Buffalo at Indianapolis: Ooooooooof. Indianapolis
Detroit at Miami: Miami
Minnesota at NY Jets: Jets
Carolina at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Cleveland at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Houston at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
New Orleans at Baltimore: Baltimore
LA Rams at San Francisco: Rams
Dallas at Washington: Washington
Cincinnati at Kansas City: Kansas City
Monday, October 22
NY Giants at Atlanta: Atlanta
Denvar!
Denvar!
Wut he said.
Also ESPN's Matchup Predictor is barely eeking the Bronco's out as of recess time for winning.
I can't pick Jacksonville. Blake Bortles has gone into suck mode for the past 3 weeks, and the Jags have no running game without Fornette.
Thursday, October 18
Also an early morning game in London. I'm watching the Chargers stomp Tennessee.
That's the week I needed. Stupid refs rained on my Cowboy's parade though.