2018 NFL Pick'em Week 7

Started by Ms. Spam , October 16 2018 07:09 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 16 October 2018 - 07:09 PM

Get'em while they're WHITE HOT!

 

Thursday, October 18
Denver at Arizona
 
Sunday, October 21
Tennessee at LA Chargers
New England at Chicago
Buffalo at Indianapolis
Detroit at Miami 
Minnesota at NY Jets
Carolina at Philadephia
Cleveland at Tampa Bay
Houston at Jacksonville
New Orleans at Baltimore
LA Rams at San Francisco
Dallas at Washington
Cincinnati at Kansas City
 
Monday, October 22
NY Giants at Atlanta

Poe Dameron
Posted 16 October 2018 - 08:19 PM

Thursday, October 18
Denver at Arizona

Sunday, October 21
Tennessee at LA Chargers
New England at Chicago
Buffalo at Indianapolis
Detroit at Miami
Minnesota at NY Jets
Carolina at Philadelphia
Cleveland at Tampa Bay
Houston at Jacksonville
New Orleans at Baltimore
LA Rams at San Francisco
Dallas at Washington (Just to make Spam happy)
Cincinnati at Kansas City

Monday, October 22
NY Giants at Atlanta


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 17 October 2018 - 11:45 AM

Thursday, October 18
Denver at Arizona

Sunday, October 21
Tennessee at LA Chargers
New England at Chicago
Buffalo at Indianapolis
Detroit at Miami

Minnesota at NY Jets
Carolina at Philadelphia
Cleveland at Tampa Bay
Houston at Jacksonville
New Orleans at Baltimore
LA Rams at San Francisco
Dallas at Washington
Cincinnati at Kansas City

Monday, October 22
NY Giants at Atlanta


Jacen123
Posted 17 October 2018 - 07:41 PM

Thursday, October 18
Denver at Arizona: Denver

Sunday, October 21
Tennessee at LA Chargers: Chargers
New England at Chicago: New England
Buffalo at Indianapolis: Ooooooooof. Indianapolis
Detroit at Miami: Miami
Minnesota at NY Jets: Jets
Carolina at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Cleveland at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Houston at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
New Orleans at Baltimore: Baltimore
LA Rams at San Francisco: Rams
Dallas at Washington: Washington
Cincinnati at Kansas City: Kansas City

Monday, October 22
NY Giants at Atlanta: Atlanta


Gamevet
Posted 17 October 2018 - 08:55 PM

Denvar!


Ms. Spam
Posted 18 October 2018 - 08:32 AM

Denvar!

Wut he said.

 

Also ESPN's Matchup Predictor is barely eeking the Bronco's out as of recess time for winning. 


Pharoah JZA
Posted 18 October 2018 - 04:44 PM

Going with the Broncos

Gamevet
Posted 20 October 2018 - 08:13 PM

Thursday, October 18
Denver at Arizona

Sunday, October 21
Tennessee at LA Chargers
New England at Chicago
Buffalo at Indianapolis
Detroit at Miami
Minnesota at NY Jets
Carolina at Philadelphia
Cleveland at Tampa Bay
Houston at Jacksonville
New Orleans at Baltimore
LA Rams at San Francisco
Dallas at Washington
Cincinnati at Kansas City

Monday, October 22
NY Giants at Atlanta

 

 

I can't pick Jacksonville. Blake Bortles has gone into suck mode for the past 3 weeks, and the Jags have no running game without Fornette. 


Pharoah JZA
Posted 21 October 2018 - 07:05 AM

Thursday, October 18

Denver at Arizona
 
Sunday, October 21
Tennessee at LA Chargers
New England at Chicago
Buffalo at Indianapolis
Detroit at Miami 
Minnesota at NY Jets
Carolina at Philadelphia
Cleveland at Tampa Bay
Houston at Jacksonville
New Orleans at Baltimore
LA Rams at San Francisco
Dallas at Washington
Cincinnati at Kansas City
 
Monday, October 22
NY Giants at Atlanta

Ms. Spam
Posted 21 October 2018 - 07:47 AM

Thursday, October 18
Denver at Arizona
 
Sunday, October 21
Tennessee at LA Chargers
New England at Chicago
Buffalo at Indianapolis
Detroit at Miami 
Minnesota at NY Jets
Carolina at Philadelphia
Cleveland at Tampa Bay
Houston at Jacksonville
New Orleans at Baltimore
LA Rams at San Francisco
Dallas at Washington
Cincinnati at Kansas City
 
Monday, October 22
NY Giants at Atlanta

Also an early morning game in London. I'm watching the Chargers stomp Tennessee.


Pharoah JZA
Posted 23 October 2018 - 09:16 AM

Week 7 Results

Poe: 7-7
3&6: 10-4
Jacen: 9-5
Gamevet: 12-2
JZA: 11-3
Ms. Spam: 9-5

Standings Thru Week 7

3&6: 68-37
JZA: 68-37
Ms. Spam: 64-41
Gamevet: 64-41
Jacen: 64-41
Poe: 58-47
Gamevet
Posted 23 October 2018 - 07:44 PM

That's the week I needed. Stupid refs rained on my Cowboy's parade though.


