Ep IX will be "looser" and "more improvisational"

According to Oscar Issac and iO9
I have no idea what to think and how to feel about this, tbh.
Jump to content
According to Oscar Issac and iO9
I have no idea what to think and how to feel about this, tbh.
To me, that means "Let's make s*** up as we go. Eff the fans. Those who complain don't matter, anyway." Doesn't exactly provide me with much confidence for Episode 9.
Before starting the ST, they should have mapped out the whole trilogy, and had an idea where they were going before day one of filming.
You'd think that's how all movies should be made, but I guess not?
I get it for stuff that started out as a one-off story but snowballed in popularity, but they knew going in that this would be one story told in three parts, so
Or ya know maybe JJ feels like after portraying the characters for 2 movies that the actors have a good grasp on them and he trusts them enough to allow them to try different things.
According to Oscar Issac and iO9
I have no idea what to think and how to feel about this, tbh.
In all honesty I wouldn't think anything positive or negative about this. All it means is that they are being a little bit more collaborative on set I'd think. I'm sure they are doing takes the way JJ wrote it but then just doing other takes where they take some ideas from the actors.
How much looser can Poe get?
They could be playing fast and loose within a defined structure. You can go into a scene knowing what needs to be established by the time you get out of the scene and let the characters find their own words.
It worked great for Iron Man.
But it worked not so great for Iron Man 2.
It;s probably just a free for all, no script, nothing. Just do whatever you want. If Adam Driver wants to make Kylo Ren a transsexual auto mechanic, they are letting him do it. I read that they are actually going to let Ridley completely change her character, she is now playing Ki Adi Mundi.
I hope this is just for Oscar Isaac. Because I have like zero confidence in Daisy Ridley's questionable charisma finding something outside the script, and John Boyega needs to be reined in, not let go.
You'd think that's how all movies should be made, but I guess not?
I get it for stuff that started out as a one-off story but snowballed in popularity, but they knew going in that this would be one story told in three parts, so
Well, clearly, the extent that Disney era LFL even cares about Star Wars is how much they think they can make off the opening weekend. Legacy building and logical movie writing be damned. It's just basically a commercial to sell toys, and provide a theme for
Space Hyperspace Mountain. I swear to God if they eff this up, I'm totally out when it comes to everything Star Wars, and I will swear this franchise off forever and I'll get rid of my vintage Star wars collectibles, some of which I have had for almost 40 years.
How much looser can Poe get?
I don't know. You tell us.
No offense, but no. I won't be giving the stuff away. And I really don't want to fool with shipping, even if you paid market value.
I have a place I can take my stuff to sell, or get store credit for. There are other things I collect, and I can put my vintage Star Wars collectibles to use towards that.
That is how pissed off I am about TLJ, and if Episode 9 screws the pooch, it will ruin the whole franchise for me.
Or ya know maybe JJ feels like after portraying the characters for 2 movies that the actors have a good grasp on them and he trusts them enough to allow them to try different things.
No offense, but no. I won't be giving the stuff away. And I really don't want to fool with shipping, even if you paid market value.
No offense, but no. I won't be giving the stuff away. And I really don't want to fool with shipping, even if you paid market value.
I was just kidding. I wouldn't expect you to give them away, and I have zero interest in collectibles, but I'm on record as being cheap. I don't find collectibles to be worth my time/money/storage space. But my house is full of books and toys that get played with, so I just have a different life and different priorities.
It's all good. I know how that goes. My collection is pretty modest, I don't display most of my collection, and I hate clutter, too. Since I have a smaller 3 bedroom house, my personal rule for collectables is anything that can't fit in my smaller spare bedroom closet, gets sold or traded. I usually have a purge once in a while when my closet is starting to get full, but bringing it back around to Star Wars, I have always kept my old Star Wars stuff, even when I purge everything else. With the state that the Star Wars franchise is in now, and how I am unhappy with its current direction (ST anyway), for the first time, I am considering getting rid of those collectables. Depending on how Episode 9 turns out, I will. That is something I never thought I would do.
For many, that may seem like no big deal, but for me it is. Some of those Star Wars collectables I have had for almost as long as I have been alive.
Some of the responses here are just hilarious. How anyone could draw any conclusion from this quote from Oscar. It shows you everything wrong with Star Wars fandom. It's like when people freaked out over the reshoots on Rogue One. You simply cannot draw any conclusion from this.
People will accuse me of being overly positive, but I'm not doing that here. I'm not being positive. I'm not being negative. I'm saying that from afar we simply cannot say whether this will be good or bad for the finished product.
Some of the responses here are just hilarious. How anyone could draw any conclusion from this quote from Oscar. It shows you everything wrong with Star Wars fandom. It's like when people freaked out over the reshoots on Rogue One. You simply cannot draw any conclusion from this.
People will accuse me of being overly positive, but I'm not doing that here. I'm not being positive. I'm not being negative. I'm saying that from afar we simply cannot say whether this will be good or bad for the finished product.
I think it's just that most people think the movies need to be tighter, not looser. We've got Poe cracking on Hux's mom. We've got Finn shaking his head side to side saying "I'm in charge" and walking around naked except for a leaking bag of bacta and now we're going lighter?
It's just a weird thing to tout.
Some of the responses here are just hilarious. How anyone could draw any conclusion from this quote from Oscar. It shows you everything wrong with Star Wars fandom. It's like when people freaked out over the reshoots on Rogue One. You simply cannot draw any conclusion from this.
People will accuse me of being overly positive, but I'm not doing that here. I'm not being positive. I'm not being negative. I'm saying that from afar we simply cannot say whether this will be good or bad for the finished product.
I think it's just that most people think the movies need to be tighter, not looser. We've got Poe cracking on Hux's mom. We've got Finn shaking his head side to side saying "I'm in charge" and walking around naked except for a leaking bag of bacta and now we're going lighter?
It's just a weird thing to tout.
Spot on.
The Star Wars fandom will be so much better off when everyone who says they're going to quit, stop paying attention, etc., etc., etc. actually does it.
Byeeeeee.
Some of the responses here are just hilarious. How anyone could draw any conclusion from this quote from Oscar. It shows you everything wrong with Star Wars fandom. It's like when people freaked out over the reshoots on Rogue One. You simply cannot draw any conclusion from this.
People will accuse me of being overly positive, but I'm not doing that here. I'm not being positive. I'm not being negative. I'm saying that from afar we simply cannot say whether this will be good or bad for the finished product.
I think it's just that most people think the movies need to be tighter, not looser. We've got Poe cracking on Hux's mom. We've got Finn shaking his head side to side saying "I'm in charge" and walking around naked except for a leaking bag of bacta and now we're going lighter?
It's just a weird thing to tout.
Why does it have to go that way though? Those jokes you don't like were done during movies that according to Oscar were less improvisational, so I'm guessing that is how they were written in the script and the performance is basically what JJ and Rian wanted. Maybe if the actors were given more room to improvise Oscar says to Rian "hey, I get the humor here but maybe lets leave the momma joke out and see how it goes."
The Star Wars fandom will be so much better off when everyone who says they're going to quit, stop paying attention, etc., etc., etc. actually does it.
Byeeeeee.
What's funny is that the negative people have won in alot of ways. The people who enjoy the movies and just want them to be fun have been driven away because they just want it to be fun and they just don't want to deal with constant negativity any more.
I've said it a thousand times, the movies exist to be enjoyed. If you don';t enjoy them anymore then what is the point? And that's not to say we can't criticize the movies or that a fan has to love every single Star Wars movie or can't even flat out dislike a couple of them. However in the end at this point if Star Wars is causing you more anger and to be upset than it is fun and enjoyment then why are you still wasting your time?
I haven't been driven away.
I think I got lucky with the middle three because I was working like 60 hours a week and going to school. There was no time for movies when TPM, AotC came out so I was hyped for my time off to see Revenge of the Sith. I watched both the previous movies before I went to the theater and steered away from here (I was a comic collector denizen then) so I wouldn't freak out or ruin anything.
Now I'm older and I love the last few installments - The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi - came out I see them as just fun movies that feature some familiar themes.
I haven't seen Solo yet.
Oh and my Dad loves them. Which is great. As I realize he is getting older this stuff makes him feel like he's taking his kids in a pyjammas to a light night showing of something he really thought was fantastic when the first movie came out and was nothing like any other movie showing at the time. Now it's constant blockbusters besieging us.