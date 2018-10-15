Ep IX will be "looser" and "more improvisational"

No offense, but no. I won't be giving the stuff away. And I really don't want to fool with shipping, even if you paid market value.



I was just kidding. I wouldn't expect you to give them away, and I have zero interest in collectibles, but I'm on record as being cheap. I don't find collectibles to be worth my time/money/storage space. But my house is full of books and toys that get played with, so I just have a different life and different priorities. I was just kidding. I wouldn't expect you to give them away, and I have zero interest in collectibles, but I'm on record as being cheap. I don't find collectibles to be worth my time/money/storage space. But my house is full of books and toys that get played with, so I just have a different life and different priorities.

It's all good. I know how that goes. My collection is pretty modest, I don't display most of my collection, and I hate clutter, too. Since I have a smaller 3 bedroom house, my personal rule for collectables is anything that can't fit in my smaller spare bedroom closet, gets sold or traded. I usually have a purge once in a while when my closet is starting to get full, but bringing it back around to Star Wars, I have always kept my old Star Wars stuff, even when I purge everything else. With the state that the Star Wars franchise is in now, and how I am unhappy with its current direction (ST anyway), for the first time, I am considering getting rid of those collectables. Depending on how Episode 9 turns out, I will. That is something I never thought I would do.

For many, that may seem like no big deal, but for me it is. Some of those Star Wars collectables I have had for almost as long as I have been alive.