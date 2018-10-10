Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2018 NFL Pick'em Week 6
#1
Posted 09 October 2018 - 07:21 PM
#2
Posted 09 October 2018 - 08:37 PM
I'm picking Philly.
Oh noes! This is going to be another one of those weeks. KC at New England, Jacksonville at Dallas and Pittsburgh at Cincy is going to kill my picks.
#3
Posted 10 October 2018 - 10:20 AM
Thursday, October 11
Philadelphia at NY Giants
Sunday, October 14
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Cleveland
Seattle at Oakland
Chicago at Miami
Arizona at Minnesota
Indianapolis at NY Jets
Carolina at Washington
Buffalo at Houston
LA Rams at Denver
Jacksonville at Dallas
Baltimore at Tennessee
Kansas City at New England
Monday, October 15
San Francisco at Green Bay
#4
Posted 10 October 2018 - 02:29 PM
I'm picking Philly.
Oh noes! This is going to be another one of those weeks. KC at New England, Jacksonville at Dallas and Pittsburgh at Cincy is going to kill my picks.
That Sunday night game is going to be GOOOOOOOOOOOOD!
#5
Posted 10 October 2018 - 06:06 PM
#6
Posted 10 October 2018 - 07:02 PM
The contrarian pick has made its appearance!
I'm picking Philly by the way.
#7
Posted 10 October 2018 - 10:30 PM
Giants
#8
Posted 11 October 2018 - 11:36 AM
#9
Posted 12 October 2018 - 02:04 PM
#10
Posted 13 October 2018 - 07:21 PM
I almost feel crazy for picking my Cowboys, but Jacksonville's offense doesn't scare me.
#11
Posted Yesterday, 07:12 AM
#12
Posted Yesterday, 08:27 AM
#13
Posted Yesterday, 08:33 AM
#14
Posted Today, 01:55 PM
GO DALLAS *does cabbage patch dance*
#15
Posted Today, 04:38 PM
GO DALLAS *does cabbage patch dance*
Told ya. Just wait for me to post and pick the opposite on Dallas.
#16
Posted Today, 06:59 PM
They're my team so I'm going to take this win against one of the best defenses in the league right now. HA! turns out that fighter guy was on the Dallas sidelines last night.