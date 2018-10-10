Jump to content

2018 NFL Pick'em Week 6

Started by Ms. Spam , October 09 2018 07:21 PM

15 replies to this topic

Ms. Spam
Posted 09 October 2018 - 07:21 PM

Ms. Spam

Thursday, October 11
Philadelphia at NY Giants
 
Sunday, October 14
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Cleveland
Seattle at Oakland
Chicago at Miami
Arizona at Minnesota
Indianapolis at NY Jets
Carolina at Washington
Buffalo at Houston
LA Rams at Denver
Jacksonville at Dallas
Baltimore at Tennessee
Kansas City at New England
 
Monday, October 15
San Francisco at Green Bay
 
A great big thanks to JZA for helping to keep up with the scored tallies. 

Gamevet
Posted 09 October 2018 - 08:37 PM

Gamevet

I'm picking Philly.

 

Oh noes! This is going to be another one of those weeks. KC at New England, Jacksonville at Dallas and Pittsburgh at Cincy is going to kill my picks.


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 10 October 2018 - 10:20 AM

3 & 6 years to go...

Thursday, October 11

Philadelphia at NY Giants

Sunday, October 14
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Cleveland
Seattle at Oakland
Chicago at Miami
Arizona at Minnesota
Indianapolis at NY Jets
Carolina at Washington
Buffalo at Houston
LA Rams at Denver
Jacksonville at Dallas
Baltimore at Tennessee
Kansas City at New England

Monday, October 15
San Francisco at Green Bay


Ms. Spam
Posted 10 October 2018 - 02:29 PM

Ms. Spam

I'm picking Philly.

 

Oh noes! This is going to be another one of those weeks. KC at New England, Jacksonville at Dallas and Pittsburgh at Cincy is going to kill my picks.

That Sunday night game is going to be GOOOOOOOOOOOOD!


Jacen123
Posted 10 October 2018 - 06:06 PM

Jacen123

Thursday, October 11
Philadelphia at NY Giants: Giants

Sunday, October 14
Tampa Bay at Atlanta: Atlanta
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Cleveland: Cleveland
Seattle at Oakland: Seattle
Chicago at Miami: Miami
Arizona at Minnesota: Minnesota
Indianapolis at NY Jets: Jets
Carolina at Washington: Washington
Buffalo at Houston: Houston
LA Rams at Denver: Rams
Jacksonville at Dallas: Jacksonville
Baltimore at Tennessee: Baltimore
Kansas City at New England: Kansas City

Monday, October 15
San Francisco at Green Bay: Green Bay


Ms. Spam
Posted 10 October 2018 - 07:02 PM

Ms. Spam

The contrarian pick has made its appearance! 

I'm picking Philly by the way. 


Poe Dameron
Posted 10 October 2018 - 10:30 PM

Poe Dameron

Giants


Pharoah JZA
Posted 11 October 2018 - 11:36 AM

Pharoah JZA

Going with the Giants.

Gamevet
Posted 12 October 2018 - 02:04 PM

Gamevet

Thatll help get out of the basement. I cant believe you guys picked the G-Men.

Gamevet
Posted 13 October 2018 - 07:21 PM

Gamevet

Thursday, October 11
Philadelphia at NY Giants

Sunday, October 14
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Cleveland
Seattle at Oakland
Chicago at Miami
Arizona at Minnesota
Indianapolis at NY Jets
Carolina at Washington
Buffalo at Houston
LA Rams at Denver
Jacksonville at Dallas
Baltimore at Tennessee
Kansas City at New England

Monday, October 15
San Francisco at Green Bay

 

I almost feel crazy for picking my Cowboys, but Jacksonville's offense doesn't scare me.


Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 07:12 AM

Poe Dameron

Thursday, October 11
Philadelphia at NY Giants

Sunday, October 14
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Cleveland
Seattle at Oakland
Chicago at Miami
Arizona at Minnesota
Indianapolis at NY Jets
Carolina at Washington
Buffalo at Houston
LA Rams at Denver
Jacksonville at Dallas
Baltimore at Tennessee
Kansas City at New England

Monday, October 15
San Francisco at Green Bay


Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 08:27 AM

Ms. Spam

Thursday, October 11
Philadelphia at NY Giants
 
Sunday, October 14
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Cleveland
Seattle at Oakland
Chicago at Miami
Arizona at Minnesota
Indianapolis at NY Jets
Carolina at Washington
Buffalo at Houston
LA Rams at Denver
Jacksonville at Dallas
Baltimore at Tennessee
Kansas City at New England
 
Monday, October 15
San Francisco at Green Bay
 
Way too many away games picked for my money. UGH.

Pharoah JZA
Posted Yesterday, 08:33 AM

Pharoah JZA

Thursday, October 11
Philadelphia at NY Giants
 
Sunday, October 14
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
LA Chargers at Cleveland
Seattle at Oakland
Chicago at Miami
Arizona at Minnesota
Indianapolis at NY Jets
Carolina at Washington
Buffalo at Houston
LA Rams at Denver
Jacksonville at Dallas
Baltimore at Tennessee
Kansas City at New England
 
Monday, October 15
San Francisco at Green Bay

Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 01:55 PM

Ms. Spam

GO DALLAS *does cabbage patch dance*


Poe Dameron
Posted Today, 04:38 PM

Poe Dameron

GO DALLAS *does cabbage patch dance*

Told ya.  Just wait for me to post and pick the opposite on Dallas.


Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 06:59 PM

Ms. Spam

They're my team so I'm going to take this win against one of the best defenses in the league right now. HA! turns out that fighter guy was on the Dallas sidelines last night. 


