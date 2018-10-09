The most Mondayist Monday ever. This year.

I had to pee and was hungry too. So I stopped at Whataburger. I was waiting for a car to pull out of the spot closest to the door because it was raining and some dude coming in from a side street literally drove into the left corner of my car. I can't open my door without force and I was getting out to ask for insurance and he's yelling at me about distracted driving. I told him "dude you drove into my car!" He said I was on phone. Which, yes, I was looking at my phone but I was stopped and waiting for a spot to open in a driving lane closest to a curb in a parking lot for a restaurant and you came into the parking lot at speed and over calculated the turn you had to make to swing into drive thru and drove straight into my car. He was all "LOOK AT THE SKID MARKS" I'm like Nope. There's no skid marks your 1999 GMC Yukon drove straight into my car. Regardless of what I was doing, my car was stopped and the security video at Whataburger caught your dumb ass doing it.

Turns out he was driving his girlfriends car and didn't have his license on him. I called the police but because no one was injured and my car was the only one damaged they were not coming. I took his information. I had to get a PICTURE of a PICTURE of his license his girlfriend texted him!