Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

October Challenge! Two sentence horror stories.

Started by Ms. Spam , October 07 2018 08:00 AM

11 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 07 October 2018 - 08:00 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,987 posts
"After so many years living alone in this old mansion, I came to a startling revelation.
 
In all this time, I have closed far more doors than I have opened."
-unknown
 
I stole this from a person's Facebook page but I thought it might be fun for us to do this challenge. So come on! Write your two sentence horror story below!

#2
Fozzie
Posted 07 October 2018 - 08:05 AM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 4,080 posts
I read the Lyceum. I read every post.
  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#3
Ms. Spam
Posted 07 October 2018 - 05:08 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,987 posts

I am sad now. I am pretty good about leaving the Lyceum for breaks. 

 

My two sentence horror story:

 

The forest is still and quiet as the season changes and only the sounds of dry summer leaves falling can be heard.

 

It hungers for detritus to feed its roots.


#4
Ms. Spam
Posted 07 October 2018 - 05:17 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,987 posts
The doctors told the amputee he may experience a "phantom limb" from time to time.
 
Nobody prepared him for the moments when he might feel cold fingers caress that phantom limb.
-Gagee (2 Sentence Horror Stories)

#5
monkeygirl
Posted 08 October 2018 - 07:44 AM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 22,036 posts

Two cats live on my clothing. One dark haired, one white.


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#6
Iceheart
Posted 08 October 2018 - 07:59 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Member
  • 20,127 posts

I want a pumpkin spice latte, half-caf but emphasis on the caffeine with extra frothy fat-free almond milk and no more than two and a quarter pumps of syrup and also a half-pump of caramel syrup topped with REAL whipped cream and I need this to be exactly 185*. And hurry, that line was SO LONG and I'm LATE.


  • Ms. Spam and monkeygirl +1 this

#7
Fozzie
Posted 08 October 2018 - 10:45 AM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 4,080 posts
My wife wakes me every night at 3AM, with her scared screams. Even though I killed her two years ago.
  • Iceheart, Ms. Spam and monkeygirl +1 this

#8
Ms. Spam
Posted 09 October 2018 - 06:20 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,987 posts
He Even reads over my Letters to make sure i spell everything Perfectly. 
although My capitalization isn't Excellent yet.
-unknown
 
HAHAHA!

#9
monkeygirl
Posted 09 October 2018 - 09:05 AM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 22,036 posts

I tied a string to his finger and attached it to a bell above the mound of dirt where I buried his body. Now, the bell rings.


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#10
monkeygirl
Posted 09 October 2018 - 09:06 AM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 22,036 posts

I see him behind me everywhere I go, when I least expect it. As I drive down I-5 at 70 mph, his face appears in my rear-view mirror.


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#11
monkeygirl
Posted 09 October 2018 - 09:07 AM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 22,036 posts

I heard the puking noises but I went back to sleep. As I walk to the bathroom, in the dark, my right foot lands in something that feels like tepid oatmeal and squishes up between my toes.


  • Iceheart and Ms. Spam +1 this

#12
Ms. Spam
Posted 09 October 2018 - 10:49 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,987 posts
Dan's time machine was complete, but there was a slight glitch. 
Dan's time machine was complete, but there was a slight glitch.

Back to Book Club

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Book Club