October Challenge! Two sentence horror stories.
#1
Posted 07 October 2018 - 08:00 AM
#2
Posted 07 October 2018 - 08:05 AM
#3
Posted 07 October 2018 - 05:08 PM
I am sad now. I am pretty good about leaving the Lyceum for breaks.
My two sentence horror story:
The forest is still and quiet as the season changes and only the sounds of dry summer leaves falling can be heard.
It hungers for detritus to feed its roots.
#4
Posted 07 October 2018 - 05:17 PM
#5
Posted 08 October 2018 - 07:44 AM
Two cats live on my clothing. One dark haired, one white.
#6
Posted 08 October 2018 - 07:59 AM
I want a pumpkin spice latte, half-caf but emphasis on the caffeine with extra frothy fat-free almond milk and no more than two and a quarter pumps of syrup and also a half-pump of caramel syrup topped with REAL whipped cream and I need this to be exactly 185*. And hurry, that line was SO LONG and I'm LATE.
#7
Posted 08 October 2018 - 10:45 AM
#8
Posted 09 October 2018 - 06:20 AM
#9
Posted 09 October 2018 - 09:05 AM
I tied a string to his finger and attached it to a bell above the mound of dirt where I buried his body. Now, the bell rings.
#10
Posted 09 October 2018 - 09:06 AM
I see him behind me everywhere I go, when I least expect it. As I drive down I-5 at 70 mph, his face appears in my rear-view mirror.
#11
Posted 09 October 2018 - 09:07 AM
I heard the puking noises but I went back to sleep. As I walk to the bathroom, in the dark, my right foot lands in something that feels like tepid oatmeal and squishes up between my toes.
