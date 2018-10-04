Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
So....The Mandalorian
Posted 03 October 2018 - 08:33 PM
Gotta keep mining that Boba Fett!
Posted 03 October 2018 - 09:50 PM
I am fully erect right now
Posted 03 October 2018 - 11:49 PM
It worked for Rebels. I'm in.
Posted 04 October 2018 - 01:18 AM
Posted 04 October 2018 - 07:28 AM
Please be a western please be a western please be a western.
Posted 04 October 2018 - 08:52 AM
Sounds interesting to me, and it initially seems like they are finally producing the "underworld" series of sorts that Lucas talked about doing in the mid 2000s. Interesting that the "authority" is the New Republic, and not the Empire. So, maybe the Mandalorian will be more of an antihero, or better yet, a neutral evil character.
I hope Boba Fett makes some kind of cameo, eventually. Doesn't even have to be more than once; just something to let us know his fate. I have always bought into the EU notion he survived the sarlacc pit, but if he didn't, it would be nice to know that, too. I always liked the EU character Jodo Kast (or the idea of a fake Boba Fett, that the real one faces), so it might be fun to have this new Mandalorian encounter a Jodo Kast-like character who is posing as Fett, who is later revealed to be actually dead, and the new Mandalore character must face him/her.
I have to wonder if they will over write all the Clone Wars and Rebels Mandalore story line, though. I actually liked it, at least until they brought in Maul, which made it convoluted.
Posted 04 October 2018 - 12:36 PM
I have to wonder if they will over write all the Clone Wars and Rebels Mandalore story line, though. I actually liked it, at least until they brought in Maul, which made it convoluted.
I think it will reference or remain respectful of those stories, just for the fact that Favreau voiced one of the Mandorlian characters & he has met up with Dave Filoni...I read elsewhere that there are rumours (might be confirmed not sure) that he is directing one of the episodes as well.
Posted 04 October 2018 - 05:58 PM
Posted 04 October 2018 - 09:39 PM
Posted 04 October 2018 - 10:24 PM
I'm still bitter on behalf of Karen Traviss when it comes to all things Mandalorian.
Posted 05 October 2018 - 02:46 AM
I mean.. they've nailed the design. Want to watch it based on this still alone.
Posted 05 October 2018 - 01:08 PM
Posted 05 October 2018 - 02:05 PM
Posted 05 October 2018 - 04:20 PM
Pretty impressive list of directors it looks like, if reports are true.
https://www.engadget...sney-streaming/
Posted 05 October 2018 - 04:28 PM
Question is... are Jango and Boba name-checked since normies may not know what a Mandalorian is... or is this Boba Fett’s son?
Is Boba technically a Mandalorian, though? He is a clone of someone assumed to be one, but does that qualify? I remember all the bios as a kid, and on through to the PT era, Boba was always said to be a "bounty hunter who wears Mandolorian armor," but I don't remember reading anythign that explicitly establishes him as a Mandalorian per se (other than the now defunct EU).
I suppose it is possible it could be Boba's son, or even Boba himself if he survived, but I have a feeling it may just be a new character. For all we know, this is a female Mandalorian.
Posted 05 October 2018 - 08:21 PM
Nope. Not doing this one. Hope you all like it, though.
Posted 06 October 2018 - 01:32 AM
Pretty impressive list of directors it looks like, if reports are true.
https://www.engadget...sney-streaming/
Does make me wonder about what kind of tone they will be aiming for. Taika is known for his comedic work, but the Man in the High castle is pretty heavy and high on drama.
Posted 06 October 2018 - 04:00 AM
I mean.. they've nailed the design. Want to watch it based on this still alone.
I don't know if it was intentional, but it just occured to me this looks like the Holiday Special Boba Fett. Especially that weapon on his back.