So....The Mandalorian

Sounds interesting to me, and it initially seems like they are finally producing the "underworld" series of sorts that Lucas talked about doing in the mid 2000s. Interesting that the "authority" is the New Republic, and not the Empire. So, maybe the Mandalorian will be more of an antihero, or better yet, a neutral evil character.

I hope Boba Fett makes some kind of cameo, eventually. Doesn't even have to be more than once; just something to let us know his fate. I have always bought into the EU notion he survived the sarlacc pit, but if he didn't, it would be nice to know that, too. I always liked the EU character Jodo Kast (or the idea of a fake Boba Fett, that the real one faces), so it might be fun to have this new Mandalorian encounter a Jodo Kast-like character who is posing as Fett, who is later revealed to be actually dead, and the new Mandalore character must face him/her.

I have to wonder if they will over write all the Clone Wars and Rebels Mandalore story line, though. I actually liked it, at least until they brought in Maul, which made it convoluted.