2018 NFL Pick'em Week 5.

Started by Ms. Spam , October 02 2018 05:57 PM

24 replies to this topic

Ms. Spam
Posted 02 October 2018 - 05:57 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,964 posts
Thursday, October 4
Indianapolis at New England
 
Sunday, October 7
Tennessee at Buffalo
Miami at Cincinnati
Baltimore at Cleveland
Green Bay at Detroit
Jacksonville at Kansas City
Denver at NY Jets
Atlanta at Pittsburgh
NY Giants at Carolina
Oakland at LA Chargers
Minnesota at Philadelphia 
Arizona at San Francisco
LA Rams at Seattle
Dallas at Houston
 
Monday, October 8
Washington at New Orleans

Jacen123
Posted 02 October 2018 - 09:44 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,647 posts
Thursday, October 4
Indianapolis at New England: New England
 
Sunday, October 7
Tennessee at Buffalo: Tennessee
Miami at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
Baltimore at Cleveland: Baltimore
Green Bay at Detroit: Green Bay
Jacksonville at Kansas City: Kansas City
Denver at NY Jets: Denver
Atlanta at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh
NY Giants at Carolina: Carolina
Oakland at LA Chargers: Chargers
Minnesota at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Arizona at San Francisco: San Fransisco
LA Rams at Seattle: Rams
Dallas at Houston: Dallas
 
Monday, October 8
Washington at New Orleans: New Orleans

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 03 October 2018 - 03:22 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,044 posts

Thursday, October 4

Indianapolis at New England


Sunday, October 7

Tennessee at Buffalo

Miami at Cincinnati

Baltimore at Cleveland

Green Bay at Detroit

Jacksonville at Kansas City

Denver at NY Jets

Atlanta at Pittsburgh

NY Giants at Carolina

Oakland at LA Chargers

Minnesota at Philadelphia

Arizona at San Francisco

LA Rams at Seattle

Dallas at Houston


Monday, October 8

Washington at New Orleans


Gamevet
Posted 03 October 2018 - 05:30 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,315 posts
New England. Man, I hate that team.

Ms. Spam
Posted 03 October 2018 - 10:42 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,964 posts

NE's   record is terrible this  year. I'm afraid to pick them but they turned around in years past. Still undecided. gah!


Poe Dameron
Posted 04 October 2018 - 06:13 AM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Member
  • 2,380 posts

New England


Pharoah JZA
Posted 04 October 2018 - 11:37 AM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 17,995 posts
Goin with Tom Terrific and the NE Boys.

Ms. Spam
Posted 04 October 2018 - 01:17 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,964 posts

Yeah, Imma go with New England. No contrarian pick here. 


Poe Dameron
Posted 04 October 2018 - 07:23 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Member
  • 2,380 posts

NE's   record is terrible this  year. I'm afraid to pick them but they turned around in years past. Still undecided. gah!

 

Hey, 2-2 is better than 1-3.


Ms. Spam
Posted 04 October 2018 - 07:55 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,964 posts

Jebus. NE is kicking Indy's ass. 


Gamevet
Posted 06 October 2018 - 07:21 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,315 posts

New England kicked around an injured team. Nothing special there.

 

Thursday, October 4
Indianapolis at New England

Sunday, October 7
Tennessee at Buffalo
Miami at Cincinnati
Baltimore at Cleveland
Green Bay at Detroit
Jacksonville at Kansas City
Denver at NY Jets
Atlanta at Pittsburgh
NY Giants at Carolina
Oakland at LA Chargers
Minnesota at Philadelphia
Arizona at San Francisco
LA Rams at Seattle
Dallas at Houston

Monday, October 8
Washington at New Orleans

 

Why does the New Orleans game feel like  trap?


Ms. Spam
Posted 07 October 2018 - 08:19 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,964 posts

Why does the New Orleans game feel like  trap?

 

I know, rite? I mean is it because the play so few hard teams and have a wimpy schedule so we think that high flying offense is a paper dragon?

 

Thursday, October 4

Indianapolis at New England
 
Sunday, October 7
Tennessee at Buffalo
Miami at Cincinnati
Baltimore at Cleveland
Green Bay at Detroit
Jacksonville at Kansas City
Denver at NY Jets
Atlanta at Pittsburgh
NY Giants at Carolina
Oakland at LA Chargers
Minnesota at Philadelphia 
Arizona at San Francisco
LA Rams at Seattle
Dallas at Houston
 
Monday, October 8
Washington at New Orleans

Poe Dameron
Posted 07 October 2018 - 10:13 AM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Member
  • 2,380 posts

Forgot this was today.

 

Thursday, October 4
Indianapolis at New England

Sunday, October 7
Tennessee at Buffalo
Miami at Cincinnati
Baltimore at Cleveland
Green Bay at Detroit
Jacksonville at Kansas City
Denver at NY Jets
Atlanta at Pittsburgh
NY Giants at Carolina
Oakland at LA Chargers
Minnesota at Philadelphia
Arizona at San Francisco
LA Rams at Seattle
Dallas at Houston

Monday, October 8
Washington at New Orleans


Pharoah JZA
Posted 07 October 2018 - 12:16 PM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 17,995 posts
Yea me to!

Tennesee
Miami
Baltimore
Green Bay
Kansas City
Denver
Pittsburgh
Carolina
LAC
Philadelphia
San Francisco
LAR
Dallas
New Orleans

Ms. Spam
Posted 07 October 2018 - 07:57 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,964 posts
OMG Gamevet! Jaylon Smith keeping the Texans from a touchdown before the end of the half!

#16
Ms. Spam
Posted 07 October 2018 - 09:24 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,964 posts
Interception!

Gamevet
Posted 07 October 2018 - 11:24 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,315 posts

The play call in overtime on 3rd and short was just mind boggling. They should have used the option play with Dak and Zeke to pull off a 1st down, but they decided to run Zeke straight into the gut of the Texans' defense. What a give up play!


#18
Ms. Spam
Posted 08 October 2018 - 02:15 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,964 posts
Yeah. I went to bed disgusted. What a whinpy end.

#19
Poe Dameron
Posted 08 October 2018 - 07:58 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Member
  • 2,380 posts

Anyone wants free wins, just wait for me to post my pick on the Dallas game each week and do the opposite.  That team is all over the place.


Gamevet
Posted 08 October 2018 - 11:32 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,315 posts

 The offensive play calling for Dallas is all over the place. They are so vanilla on so many plays.


Ms. Spam
Posted 09 October 2018 - 05:58 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,964 posts

Well, you were right. The New Orleans game was a trap. Ugh. It was my contrarian pick and NO's stomped them good.


Gamevet
Posted 09 October 2018 - 10:21 AM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,315 posts
It wasnt the trap that I was thinking of. I thought that maybe the New Orleans defense was going to get exposed a little, but not knowing that Brees was about to pass Manning for the all-time yards passing, there was no way his team wasnt going to be fired up for him.

Ms. Spam
Posted 09 October 2018 - 12:44 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 16,964 posts

HA! I should have remembered Brees was going to pass Manning up with this game. I feel dumb. I blame allergies!


Pharoah JZA
Posted 09 October 2018 - 04:59 PM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Member
  • 17,995 posts

mike-tyson-6.jpg

 

I got my ass kicked this week...this is totally bogus and preposterous....Im so ****in upset I could just punch an old lady in the face with a ****in hammer! This is mortifying and disturbing in an ambidextrous kinda way.

**** YOU NFL!!!!! I WANNA EAT YOUR HEARTS AND YOUR CHILDRENS HEARTS!!!! PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!!!

 

 

And here we are.....

 

 

Week 5 Results

 

Jacen: 8-7

3&6: 7-8

Gamevet: 8-7

Ms. Spam: 9-6

Poe: 8-7

JZA: 7-8

 

 

Standings Thru Week 5

 

3&6: 46-30

JZA: 46-30

Jacen: 45-31

Ms. Spam: 44-32

Poe: 42-34

Gamevet: 41-35


Gamevet
Posted 09 October 2018 - 08:37 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,315 posts

I'm still in last place. :(


