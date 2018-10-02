Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2018 NFL Pick'em Week 5.
#1
Posted 02 October 2018 - 05:57 PM
#2
Posted 02 October 2018 - 09:44 PM
#3
Posted 03 October 2018 - 03:22 PM
Thursday, October 4
Indianapolis at New England
Sunday, October 7
Tennessee at Buffalo
Miami at Cincinnati
Baltimore at Cleveland
Green Bay at Detroit
Jacksonville at Kansas City
Denver at NY Jets
Atlanta at Pittsburgh
NY Giants at Carolina
Oakland at LA Chargers
Minnesota at Philadelphia
Arizona at San Francisco
LA Rams at Seattle
Dallas at Houston
Monday, October 8
Washington at New Orleans
#4
Posted 03 October 2018 - 05:30 PM
#5
Posted 03 October 2018 - 10:42 PM
NE's record is terrible this year. I'm afraid to pick them but they turned around in years past. Still undecided. gah!
#6
Posted 04 October 2018 - 06:13 AM
New England
#7
Posted 04 October 2018 - 11:37 AM
#8
Posted 04 October 2018 - 01:17 PM
Yeah, Imma go with New England. No contrarian pick here.
#9
Posted 04 October 2018 - 07:23 PM
NE's record is terrible this year. I'm afraid to pick them but they turned around in years past. Still undecided. gah!
Hey, 2-2 is better than 1-3.
#10
Posted 04 October 2018 - 07:55 PM
Jebus. NE is kicking Indy's ass.
#11
Posted 06 October 2018 - 07:21 PM
New England kicked around an injured team. Nothing special there.
Why does the New Orleans game feel like trap?
#12
Posted 07 October 2018 - 08:19 AM
Why does the New Orleans game feel like trap?
I know, rite? I mean is it because the play so few hard teams and have a wimpy schedule so we think that high flying offense is a paper dragon?
#14
Posted 07 October 2018 - 12:16 PM
Tennesee
Miami
Baltimore
Green Bay
Kansas City
Denver
Pittsburgh
Carolina
LAC
Philadelphia
San Francisco
LAR
Dallas
New Orleans
#15
Posted 07 October 2018 - 07:57 PM
#16
Posted 07 October 2018 - 09:24 PM
#17
Posted 07 October 2018 - 11:24 PM
The play call in overtime on 3rd and short was just mind boggling. They should have used the option play with Dak and Zeke to pull off a 1st down, but they decided to run Zeke straight into the gut of the Texans' defense. What a give up play!
#18
Posted 08 October 2018 - 02:15 AM
#19
Posted 08 October 2018 - 07:58 PM
Anyone wants free wins, just wait for me to post my pick on the Dallas game each week and do the opposite. That team is all over the place.
#20
Posted 08 October 2018 - 11:32 PM
The offensive play calling for Dallas is all over the place. They are so vanilla on so many plays.
#21
Posted 09 October 2018 - 05:58 AM
Well, you were right. The New Orleans game was a trap. Ugh. It was my contrarian pick and NO's stomped them good.
#22
Posted 09 October 2018 - 10:21 AM
#23
Posted 09 October 2018 - 12:44 PM
HA! I should have remembered Brees was going to pass Manning up with this game. I feel dumb. I blame allergies!
#24
Posted 09 October 2018 - 04:59 PM
I got my ass kicked this week...this is totally bogus and preposterous....Im so ****in upset I could just punch an old lady in the face with a ****in hammer! This is mortifying and disturbing in an ambidextrous kinda way.
**** YOU NFL!!!!! I WANNA EAT YOUR HEARTS AND YOUR CHILDRENS HEARTS!!!! PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!!!
And here we are.....
Week 5 Results
Jacen: 8-7
3&6: 7-8
Gamevet: 8-7
Ms. Spam: 9-6
Poe: 8-7
JZA: 7-8
Standings Thru Week 5
3&6: 46-30
JZA: 46-30
Jacen: 45-31
Ms. Spam: 44-32
Poe: 42-34
Gamevet: 41-35
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#25
Posted 09 October 2018 - 08:37 PM
I'm still in last place.