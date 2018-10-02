Do you retire the theme song after Ep. IX?

Do people retire because there's something wrong with them? Maybe the Star Wars theme just wants to spend more time with its grandkids or travel the southwest.



Maybe some people think it's just time for something new an fresh.

Maybe some are wondering if there comes a day when the ol' theme starts to sound a bit tired.

Maybe there's a decision that it's the theme of this nine-part Skywalker saga and not the theme for all Star Wars. That certainly seems to be the message with R1 and Solo

