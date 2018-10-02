So far the classic Star Wars theme has been used in eight movies, a variation in some of the animated series, and conspicuously not used in the anthology movies.
So if you're Kathleen Kennedy, do you use that theme in the future series' that have been announced or is it only for these nine episodes?
Do you retire the theme song after Ep. IX?
Started by Filthy Jawa , Today, 03:17 PM
Posted Today, 03:17 PM
Posted Today, 03:49 PM
Why would you retire it? Is there something wrong with it? Serious question.
Posted Today, 06:21 PM
Do people retire because there's something wrong with them? Maybe the Star Wars theme just wants to spend more time with its grandkids or travel the southwest.
Maybe some people think it's just time for something new an fresh.
Maybe some are wondering if there comes a day when the ol' theme starts to sound a bit tired.
Maybe there's a decision that it's the theme of this nine-part Skywalker saga and not the theme for all Star Wars. That certainly seems to be the message with R1 and Solo
Posted Today, 06:54 PM
I agree with Chalup, retiring it would be silly. You can start using it less, or even not at all, for a while. Why in any manner "retire" it though because if you do then when you bring it back you look foolish.
Posted Today, 07:26 PM
Wouldn't using it less or even not at all for a while be a manner of retiring it? Who looks foolish now?
Posted Today, 07:30 PM
Wouldn't using it less or even not at all for a while be a manner of retiring it? Who looks foolish now?
Saying if she should retire it makes it seem as if you are saying it in some sort of official capacity. Like they announce "we aren't using that song any more."