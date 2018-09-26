Jump to content

2018 NFL Pick'em Week 4

Started by Ms. Spam , September 25 2018 06:48 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 25 September 2018 - 06:48 PM

A big thanks to JZA for tallying up. Also our first week without a tie game. 

 

Thursday, September 27
Minnesota at LA Rams
 
Sunday, September 30
Cincinnati at Atlanta
Tampa Bay at Chicago
Detroit at Dallas
Buffalo at Green Bay
Philadelphia at Tennessee
Houston at Indianapolis
Miami at New England
NY Jets at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Oakland
Seattle at Arizona
New Orleans at NY Giants
San Francisco at LA Chargers
Baltimore at Pittsburgh
 
Monday, October 1
Kansas City at Denver

Pharoah JZA
Posted 25 September 2018 - 08:48 PM

Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 01:45 PM

Thursday, September 27
Minnesota at LA Rams: Rams

Sunday, September 30
Cincinnati at Atlanta: Atlanta
Tampa Bay at Chicago: Chicago
Detroit at Dallas: Dallas
Buffalo at Green Bay: Green Bay
Philadelphia at Tennessee: Philadelphia
Houston at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Miami at New England: New England
NY Jets at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Cleveland at Oakland: Cleveland
Seattle at Arizona: Seattle
New Orleans at NY Giants: New Orleans
San Francisco at LA Chargers: Chargers
Baltimore at Pittsburgh: Baltimore

Monday, October 1
Kansas City at Denver: Kansas City


Gamevet
Posted Yesterday, 03:33 PM

Thursday

Im picking the Rams.

Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 09:21 AM

Rams for me too!


Poe Dameron
Posted Today, 04:59 PM

Rams


