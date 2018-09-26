2018 NFL Pick'em Week 4

A big thanks to JZA for tallying up. Also our first week without a tie game.
Thursday, September 27
Minnesota at LA Rams: Rams
Sunday, September 30
Cincinnati at Atlanta: Atlanta
Tampa Bay at Chicago: Chicago
Detroit at Dallas: Dallas
Buffalo at Green Bay: Green Bay
Philadelphia at Tennessee: Philadelphia
Houston at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Miami at New England: New England
NY Jets at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Cleveland at Oakland: Cleveland
Seattle at Arizona: Seattle
New Orleans at NY Giants: New Orleans
San Francisco at LA Chargers: Chargers
Baltimore at Pittsburgh: Baltimore
Monday, October 1
Kansas City at Denver: Kansas City
