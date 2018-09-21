Agents of Chaos II: "Jedi Eclipse": Book 5 in The New Jedi Order

chapter 3:

After painting the Falcon a matte black, Han takes off and heads for Sriluur where he’s certain the Weequay will be able to tell them what where to start looking for Roa and Droma’s family.

Droma tells him that they can work on Han’s family after that. Han tells him that there’s nothing wrong with his family. He has issues with the galaxy. Droma tells him that friends can’t be protected from fate. He himself has lost loved ones and tried to deal with it the way Han has.

He burys his heartache with anger and doesn’t notice that he’s tossing love into the grave, too. Living beings live for love. Han tells him he got along fine without it for years.

Droma asks if he thinks it was a mistake to befriend Chewbacca. He wouldn’t be grieving now if he did. Han doesn’t think that. Droma suggests that maybe he shouldn’t have gotten as close to him then. He points out that Han is angry that he didn’t see that loss coming and thinks he should have been able to prevent it. He wonders if Han is angry at himself for what he didn’t do or fate for having snuck up on him.

Admiral Sien Sovv reports that Gyndine is lost. General A’baht admits that he was among those who decided not to send a sizeable force to protect the world. Yet, he reminds them that they reinforce the belief that the New Republic will only protect the Core.

As it is, threatened worlds are surrendering without a fight. Their allies won’t allow them to use worlds as staging area without fear of reprisals. No one can help but notice that worlds that resist are devastated while the Hutts cut a deal and escaped bloodshed.

Populations are losing faith in the New Republic ’s ability to protect them. As it is, this meeting is taking place in Dometown where no one can see them. The place had been financed by Lando Calrissian who had thought people would come down here to live but it never caught on. Bankrupt, it was repossessed by banks and fell into the hands of the military.

The lower levels of Coruscant are seeing hotels and restaurants being opened up in anticipation that those living in the skies will have to come down if the Vong attack. He has no doubt that it won’t matter anyway because Coruscant will be remade.

There are plans to move key government personnel elsewhere should the worst happen. In the meantime, the attack on Gyndine shows they are probing for weaknesses while, at the same time, the Vong are mining certain hyperspace routes which serves to contain the New Republic.

Right now, the Vong fleet is concentrated between Ord Mantell and Obroa-skai and between Hutt space and Gyndine. They could threaten worlds such as Bilbringi and Borleias. Commenor, Kuat and Corellia are vulnerable from Gyndine.

A’baht interrupts that the Vong are waging a psychological war, not a strategic one. They are destroying natural beauty and places of learning. They are hounding refugees. They are, in essence, saying that the civilization here means nothing to them.

He believes their next targets will be Bothawui and Kothlis. The New Republic must draw the line there and launch a counteroffensive. An argument erupts over which planets are valued over others before Admiral Sovv points out that they have two plans already.

Commodore Brand explains that they are hoping to persuade the Hapans to join the fight. Besides being an ally of the New Republic in the past, the Queen Mother’s homeworld of Dathomir is threatened now. Besides the Jedi recently helped foil a coup there so the Hapans owe a favor. They are hoping that Ambassador Organa Solo can persuade them.

In exchange for her agreeing to approach the Hapes Consortium, they had to promise addiction fund for refugee relief. The second plan is to lure the Vong into a trap at Corellia. They have several hundred scientists trying to reactivate Centerpoint Station with the idea of using an inderdiction field to prevent their ships from leaving the system during an attack.

The Corellians won’t like being used as bait, especially since the New Republic interfered with their plans for self-governance a few years ago. That was what induced Leia to resign as Chief of State.

Governor-General Marcha of the Corellian System is a New Republic appointee and has given her conditional approval. Besides, the Corellians don’t really know the full extent of the plan. They think Centerpoint is being prepared as a defensive weapon.

Fey’lya and the Advisory Council only know that, too. The Chief of State would never let the station be rearmed. They must also be wary of any security leaks. When it’s pointed out that Fey’lya can be overridden by a majority vote on the Council, it’s noted that three would support Fey’lya, while four would support the military. The swing vote would be Viqi Shesh, the newest member. They will have to curry her favor soon.

Intel in Hutt space indicates that the Hutts are trying to serve as conduits of information for the New Republic. Their history shows that they would never fail to have a contingency plan in place. It may be wishful thinking, but the Vong could be defeated and the Hutts would want to be on the right side when it happens.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------