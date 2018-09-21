Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Agents of Chaos II: "Jedi Eclipse": Book 5 in The New Jedi Order

Started by Jedi Cool , September 21 2018 04:14 AM
chapter discussion thread

4 replies to this topic

#1
Jedi Cool
Posted 21 September 2018 - 04:14 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 19,274 posts
chapter 1:
 
In Gyndine’s capital city, morning brings only the sights and sounds of battle.  Only the New Republic embassy is protected by a strong-enough shield and that is where thousands are gathered, hoping to get in.
 
As a representative of the Senate Select Committee for Refugees, Leia Organa Solo is everyone’s best hope for help, but she cannot go no near the fence or make eye contact with anyone.  She spends most of her time pacing and hoping that another evacuation ship has landed.
 
Her bodyguard, Olmahk moves with her while C 3PO looks as unnerved as a droid can be, particularly as he knows the threat the Yuuzhan Vong pose to machines.
 
A soldier reports to her that one ship is away and two more are landing.  She has the next group admitted.  The Vong had arrived two days earlier from their positions in Hutt space.  There’s really no reason for the attack except to sow confusion.
 
This world is a transit point for refugees.  It’s becoming clear that the Vong like following displaced populations.  She is told that a probe droid on the field is showing fire breathers.  Creatures with six legs and breathe fire.  There are rumors the Vong stopped off at Mimban so they could fill up on swamp gas.
 
Nothing less than a turbolaser can bring them down.  Leia demands to know why New Republic troops are withdrawing, then regrets saying so.  They really don’t have a choice. 
 
C 3PO alerts her that the evacuees are complaining that she is discriminating against former Imperials.  That’s when the shield generator gets hit.
 
She comms the commander and asks for every available ship.  She is told that they’ve got nothing else to spare.  She has to get on the last ship there and go.  Leia knows she cannot choose.
 
Soldiers drag in an agitator telling everyone that only New Republic loyalists are being extracted.  Leia has them hold him and looks into his eyes.  Then she pushes her finger at his face and the ooglith masquer opens up.
 
Soldiers and evacuees alike are hit by thud bugs until Olmahk jumps the warrior and tears his throat out with his teeth.
 
An AT-ST shows up bearing Wurth Skidder who wanted to be the first to know that their defenses have been overrun.  A flight officer warns her she needs to be on board the ship now.  They have room for her, the droid and the bodyguard but not much more.  Leia gets him to allow four more and then spots a group of Ryn nearby.
 
She chooses four of them and hears the ones staying behind telling the others to let Droma know they are here.  She looks around for Skidder, only to see him dragging a woman and carrying a baby in his arms.
 -------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#2
Jedi Cool
Posted 22 September 2018 - 05:10 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 19,274 posts
chapter 2:
 
The shuttle is pursued all the way through space, escorted by X-Wing which lose five of their number to get the evacuees to safety.
 
It’s pulled into the docking bay of the ship which then is crashed into by a couple of coralskippers on a suicide run.
 
It’s been 57 hours since she’s slept and she really hasn’t done that well since Han left Coruscant a month ago.  He hasn’t contacted her in that time, though she hears reports of the Falcon being spotted in various systems.
 
Han’s stages of grief are jumbled together and now another adventurer has entered Han’s life.  Leia has been worried about Droma, but spending time with the Ryn has given her hope that Han can forge a new relationship.
 
The New Republic envoy laments that he could not get everyone off the planet.  She reminds him of his past accomplishments and how he did more than anyone else could have.
 
Approaching the the Ryn, she explains that she heard someone mention the name Droma.  A male tells her that Droma is his nephew.  His sister was one of those left behind on Gyndine, but the child they have with them is hers.
 
Leia tells them she knows Droma and that he’s with her husband.  They are searching for the family now.  When they reach Ralltiir, she’ll try to contact them.
 
She finds the evacuation officer and asks about Wurth Skidder.  She’s told he didn’t seem interested in coming aboard.  As the ship jumps to hyperspace, Gyndine’s orbital shipyard disintegrates.
 
On the planet, Wurth Skidder watches the troop carriers raise up.  There is still fighting in the city, but most of the ground troops have stripped off their uniforms in the hopes that the Vong will treat noncombatants easier.
 
The fire breathers were followed by Chazrack warriors.  A large ship drops several bundles to the ground that turns out to be living creatures that create a perimeter around the embassy grounds and move inward.
 
He would run into the wilderness and live off the land as many have done, but he’s not a deserter.  Wurth has heard even on Yavin IV that sometimes darkness has to be fought with darkness.  And the Vong are certainly a black evil.
 
He jumps into a group of Ryn and tells them that help has arrived.
 
----------------------------------------------------------
 
 

#3
Jedi Cool
Posted 23 September 2018 - 04:50 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 19,274 posts
chapter 3:
 
After painting the Falcon a matte black, Han takes off and heads for Sriluur where he’s certain the Weequay will be able to tell them what where to start looking for Roa and Droma’s family.
 
Droma tells him that they can work on Han’s family after that.  Han tells him that there’s nothing wrong with his family.  He has issues with the galaxy.  Droma tells him that friends can’t be protected from fate.  He himself has lost loved ones and tried to deal with it the way Han has.
 
He burys his heartache with anger and doesn’t notice that he’s tossing love into the grave, too.  Living beings live for love.  Han tells him he got along fine without it for years. 
 
Droma asks if he thinks it was a mistake to befriend Chewbacca.  He wouldn’t be grieving now if he did.  Han doesn’t think that.  Droma suggests that maybe he shouldn’t have gotten as close to him then.  He points out that Han is angry that he didn’t see that loss coming and thinks he should have been able to prevent it.  He wonders if Han is angry at himself for what he didn’t do or fate for having snuck up on him.
 
Admiral Sien Sovv reports that Gyndine is lost.  General A’baht admits that he was among those who decided not to send a sizeable force to protect the world.  Yet, he reminds them that they reinforce the belief that the New Republic will only protect the Core.
 
As it is, threatened worlds are surrendering without a fight.  Their allies won’t allow them to use worlds as staging area without fear of reprisals.  No one can help but notice that worlds that resist are devastated while the Hutts cut a deal and escaped bloodshed.
 
Populations are losing faith in the New Republic ’s ability to protect them.  As it is, this meeting is taking place in Dometown where no one can see them.  The place had been financed by Lando Calrissian who had thought people would come down here to live but it never caught on.  Bankrupt, it was repossessed by banks and fell into the hands of the military.
 
The lower levels of Coruscant are seeing hotels and restaurants being opened up in anticipation that those living in the skies will have to come down if the Vong attack.  He has no doubt that it won’t matter anyway because Coruscant will be remade.
 
There are plans to move key government personnel elsewhere should the worst happen.  In the meantime, the attack on Gyndine shows they are probing for weaknesses while, at the same time, the Vong are mining certain hyperspace routes which serves to contain the New Republic.
 
Right now, the Vong fleet is concentrated between Ord Mantell and Obroa-skai and between Hutt space and Gyndine.  They could threaten worlds such as Bilbringi and Borleias.  Commenor, Kuat and Corellia are vulnerable from Gyndine. 
 
A’baht interrupts that the Vong are waging a psychological war, not a strategic one.  They are destroying natural beauty and places of learning.  They are hounding refugees.  They are, in essence, saying that the civilization here means nothing to them.
 
He believes their next targets will be Bothawui and Kothlis.  The New Republic must draw the line there and launch a counteroffensive. An argument erupts over which planets are valued over others before Admiral Sovv points out that they have two plans already.
 
Commodore Brand explains that they are hoping to persuade the Hapans to join the fight.  Besides being an ally of the New Republic in the past, the Queen Mother’s homeworld of Dathomir is threatened now.  Besides the Jedi recently helped foil a coup there so the Hapans owe a favor.  They are hoping that Ambassador Organa Solo can persuade them.
 
In exchange for her agreeing to approach the Hapes Consortium, they had to promise addiction fund for refugee relief.  The second plan is to lure the Vong into a trap at Corellia.  They have several hundred scientists trying to reactivate Centerpoint Station with the idea of using an inderdiction field to prevent their ships from leaving the system during an attack.
 
The Corellians won’t like being used as bait, especially since the New Republic interfered with their plans for self-governance a few years ago.  That was what induced Leia to resign as Chief of State.
 
Governor-General Marcha of the Corellian System is a New Republic appointee and has given her conditional approval.  Besides, the Corellians don’t really know the full extent of the plan.  They think Centerpoint is being prepared as a defensive weapon. 
 
Fey’lya and the Advisory Council only know that, too.  The Chief of State would never let the station be rearmed.  They must also be wary of any security leaks.  When it’s pointed out that Fey’lya can be overridden by a majority vote on the Council, it’s noted that three would support Fey’lya, while four would support the military.  The swing vote would be Viqi Shesh, the newest member.  They will have to curry her favor soon.
 
Intel in Hutt space indicates that the Hutts are trying to serve as conduits of information for the New Republic.  Their history shows that they would never fail to have a contingency plan in place.  It may be wishful thinking, but the Vong could be defeated and the Hutts would want to be on the right side when it happens.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Dometown was visited by Luke and Lando in the Corellian trilogy.

  • I’m sure we remember Aunt Marcha from the same series, being appointed Governor-General at the end of Showdown at Centerpoint.

  • And Leia resigned as a result of the incident with the Corellians?  I’m thinking not.  She was Chief of State as late as the last YJK book which took place about a year ago.  The Corellian trilogy took place about 7 to 8 years ago.

  • The coup the Jedi helped stop on Hapes occurred in the YJK books.

  • Of course, the current queen mother of Hapes is Teneniel Djo, Tenel Ka’s mother.

 

#4
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:10 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 19,274 posts
chapter 4:
 
On Nal Hutta, Nom Anor listens as Malik Carr sees no potential for this world.  Anor reminds him he’s been here for some time and has learned to look beyond appearances.  He is wearing an ooglith masquer to hide his identity.
 
He warns Carr that Borga is currently a she as she is in the process of bearing young.  He also mentions Carr might want to take a deep breath as the odor is overpowering.
 
When they are given audience with Borga, Anor uses his guise as Pedric Cuf, an intercessor between the Vong and the Hutts to present gifts that she finds quite appetizing. The food was engineered by Yuuzhan Vong shapers. 
 
It seems that Borga is currently the ruler of the Besadii clan and the cousin of Durga.  The Besadii is the ruling clan.  Carr has difficulty reconciling the Hutt lifestyle with that of the Vong.
 
Borga explains that they are willing to cede certain worlds to the Vong in exchange for the other keeping clear of Rimward Hutt space, including Ryloth, Rodia, Tattoine and Kessel.  The Hutts have resources and weapons to use that would only serve as a distraction to the Vong in their war against the New Republic.
 
The two Vong think nothing of conversing in their language in front of her, knowing that she barely understands them.
 
Carr advises her that the ultimate decision will be made by Overlord Shimrra and any discussion of which worlds each side has rights to will need to be determined in consultation with Supreme Commander Nas Choka.
 
Borga will gladly meet with Choka and offers to help the Vong with the transportation of captives, laborers and sacrifice fodder.  She asks that they not interfere with the spice trade.
 
She also wants to make sure that Hutt ships do not inadvertently disrupt operations and asks if she can be apprised of any place where the Vong will be heading soon.  They knew she would ask for this, but do advise that she suspend operations in the Tynnani, Bothan and Corellian systems.
 
After they leave, the other Hutts are quick to offer Borga advice.  Pazda Desilijic Tiure, the uncle of Jabba the Hutt, thinks it’s outrageous that the Vong would make demands.  Jabba would have fed both of them to the rancor.
 
Randa Besadii Diori points that Jabba didn’t do so well with the Jedi.  Gardulla the Younger thinks it’s better to pretend fear of an enemy so that they will be overconfident.
 
The only decision to make now is whether or not to tell the New Republic where the Vong will hit next.  Borga thinks they will wait until the NRI comes to them for help.  She reminds her advisors how the Hutts have worked together in the past to defend themselves against Xim the Despot and Moff Sarn Shild.
 
Pazda quips that they won’t need a badly-built Death Star laser to do it. 
 
For now.they will avoid the systems indicated by Carr.  Boss Bunji oversees shipping to Corellia, while Bombaasa handles Tynna and Bothawui. 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Cousin of Durga, huh?  We all remember Durga of the Han Solo trilogy and the ill-fated Darksaber project? The badly-built Death Star laser figured there.

  • And Moff Sarn Shild of The Hutt Gambit!

  • Xim the Despot was mentioned in Han Solo and the Lost Legacy.

  • Bombassa appeared in Vision of the Future.

 
 

#5
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 04:13 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Members
  • 19,274 posts
chapter 5:
 
Leia confronts the Ralltiiri minister about why they have not been allowed to land.  The Minister explains that the Secretariat has vetoed the proposal to accept refugees.  It seems that there are rumors that the New Republic will not come through with the funds promised them for this purpose and that shook up several offworld investors.
 
She reminds him what happened when the Ralltiir sided with the Rebel Alliance against the Empire as an example of what the Vong can do to them.  Then she receives word from the world of Rhinnal that they are overburdened with refugees now and have had to divert some to Ruan which is actively soliciting for them.
 
A transmission comes in from the Millennium Falcon.  Leia and Han banter about him flying around from system to system causing trouble before she tells him that she saw Droma’s sister on Gyndine.  She was one of the ones left behind.
 
Leia is frustrated when he indicates he might still be able to get there in spite of the occupation.  She tells him she’s going on to Ruan, then to Hapes to try to recruit more allies.  In the meantime, Admiral Sovv has asked Anakin to go to Corellia to help them reactivate Centerpoint.
 
She wants Han to come with her to Hapes, but he makes a remark about ruining her fun when she reunites with Prince Isolder. 
 
On board the Vong vessel Creche, Wurth Skidder is among several survivors of Gyndine taken aboard as captives.  The commander of the vessel urges them to think of the crew as parents and teachers.  They are going to be afforded with a truth that they missed as their civilizations developed.  The Vong are here only to help them with that. 
 
On this ship, they will be individuals with a hand in determining their destiny. 
 
Skidder turns to the older man on his right and asks how long he’s been here.  The man tells him that he thinks it’s a couple of months since he and a friend were sucked out of the Jubilee Wheel at Ord Mantell by a huge space worm. 
 
He tags Skidder as a military man.  He himself is Roa and his friend is Fasgo.  Skidder doesn’t admit he’s a Jedi and tells Roa his name is Keyn.  They don’t know where they are going, but Roa already knows what they’ll be doing.
 
The commander shows them the yammosk they will help grow.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • If Roa really was captured two months ago, then it’s been about 8 mos since Vector PrimeHero’s Trial took about 2 mos. 

 

Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: chapter discussion thread

  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars