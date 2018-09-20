Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Star Wars slowdown

Started by Fozzie , September 20 2018 02:48 PM

7 replies to this topic

#1
Fozzie
Posted 20 September 2018 - 02:48 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,999 posts
Iger says to expect a slowdown in films, which sounds really smart. Part of the allure of Star Wars is that it's an event. And having movies come out so quickly cuts that down. Who knows what a slowdown means, especially in light of Solo being just six months after TLJ.

#2
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 20 September 2018 - 04:17 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Members
  • 3,015 posts

Who's got two thumbs and predicted this would happen from the start? This guy.


#3
Odine
Posted 21 September 2018 - 12:50 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,920 posts
Tis a good move

#4
Iceheart
Posted 21 September 2018 - 08:45 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Members
  • 20,026 posts

Wow, you mean Disney finally listened to sense?


#5
Jacen123
Posted 21 September 2018 - 08:57 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Members
  • 36,631 posts


  • Kyrian +1 this

#6
The Choc
Posted 21 September 2018 - 03:31 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Members
  • 8,727 posts

I'm disappointed because I like all 4 of the movies they've made so far. Not surprising though.


#7
Poe Dameron
Posted 21 September 2018 - 04:54 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 2,302 posts

Solo would have done better if they'd just slowed it down to release in December.  I swear, I have no idea what the rush was in that movie.  Especially with all the production problems.  But then they'd pushed back all three of the other films, so maybe they just wanted to check if summer would be a good idea.


#8
The Choc
Posted 21 September 2018 - 05:12 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Members
  • 8,727 posts

Solo would have done better if they'd just slowed it down to release in December.  I swear, I have no idea what the rush was in that movie.  Especially with all the production problems.  But then they'd pushed back all three of the other films, so maybe they just wanted to check if summer would be a good idea.

Yeah, I think it was an experiment to see if they could go back to summer and if they could release the movies that close together. 


Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars