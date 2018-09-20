Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Star Wars slowdown
#1
Posted 20 September 2018 - 02:48 PM
#2
Posted 20 September 2018 - 04:17 PM
Who's got two thumbs and predicted this would happen from the start? This guy.
#3
Posted 21 September 2018 - 12:50 AM
#4
Posted 21 September 2018 - 08:45 AM
Wow, you mean Disney finally listened to sense?
#5
Posted 21 September 2018 - 08:57 AM
- Kyrian +1 this
#6
Posted 21 September 2018 - 03:31 PM
I'm disappointed because I like all 4 of the movies they've made so far. Not surprising though.
#7
Posted 21 September 2018 - 04:54 PM
Solo would have done better if they'd just slowed it down to release in December. I swear, I have no idea what the rush was in that movie. Especially with all the production problems. But then they'd pushed back all three of the other films, so maybe they just wanted to check if summer would be a good idea.
#8
Posted 21 September 2018 - 05:12 PM
Solo would have done better if they'd just slowed it down to release in December. I swear, I have no idea what the rush was in that movie. Especially with all the production problems. But then they'd pushed back all three of the other films, so maybe they just wanted to check if summer would be a good idea.
Yeah, I think it was an experiment to see if they could go back to summer and if they could release the movies that close together.