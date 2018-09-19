Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

2018 NFL Pick'em Week 3

Started by Ms. Spam , September 18 2018 08:54 PM

17 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted 18 September 2018 - 08:54 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,900 posts
Thursday, September 20
NYJets at Cleveland
 
Sunday, September 23
New Orleans at Atlanta
San Francisco at Kansas City
Oakland at Miami
Buffalo at Minnesota
Indianapolis at Philadelphia 
Green Bay at Washington
Cincinnati at Carolina
Tennessee at Jacksonville
Denver at Baltimore
NY Giants at Houston
Battle of the LA's Chargers at Rams
Chicago at Arizona
Dallas at Seattle
New England at Detroit
 
Monday, September 24
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

#2
Gamevet
Posted 18 September 2018 - 11:39 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,304 posts

I'm picking the Jets. This game is a trap!


#3
Poe Dameron
Posted 19 September 2018 - 05:48 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 2,321 posts

Thursday, September 20
NYJets at Cleveland

Sunday, September 23
New Orleans at Atlanta
San Francisco at Kansas City
Oakland at Miami
Buffalo at Minnesota
Indianapolis at Philadelphia
Green Bay at Washington
Cincinnati at Carolina
Tennessee at Jacksonville
Denver at Baltimore
NY Giants at Houston
Chargers at Rams
Chicago at Arizona
Dallas at Seattle
New England at Detroit

Monday, September 24
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay


#4
Ms. Spam
Posted 20 September 2018 - 08:15 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,900 posts

Cleveland! But I may change my mind! 


#5
Pharoah JZA
Posted 20 September 2018 - 11:01 AM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Members
  • 17,989 posts
NY Jets
Aflanta
Kansas City
Miami
Minnesota
Philadelphia
Green Bay
Carolina
Jacksonville
Baltimore
Houston
LA Rams
Chicago
Seattle
New England
Tampa Bay

#6
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 20 September 2018 - 03:07 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 19,032 posts

Thursday, September 20

New York Jets at Cleveland


Sunday, September 23

New Orleans at Atlanta

San Francisco at Kansas City

Oakland at Miami

Buffalo at Minnesota

Indianapolis at Philadelphia

Green Bay at Washington

Cincinnati at Carolina

Tennessee at Jacksonville

Denver at Baltimore

New York Giants at Houston

Battle of the LA's Chargers at Rams

Chicago at Arizona

Dallas at Seattle

New England at Detroit


Monday, September 24

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay


#7
Ms. Spam
Posted 20 September 2018 - 07:30 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,900 posts

And my contrarian pick may be turning into a fail! *SIGH*


#8
Gamevet
Posted 20 September 2018 - 09:39 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,304 posts
No it didnt!

I knew this was a trap, and it was set by Baker Mayfield. He has arrived!

#9
Ms. Spam
Posted 20 September 2018 - 10:27 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,900 posts

HA! I was yelling at the TV. Quite the come back.  


#10
Gamevet
Posted 20 September 2018 - 10:33 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,304 posts

Part of me wanted the Jets to win, so I'd get my pick right, but deep down inside I wanted this for Cleveland. They deserved to finally have a QB that could lead their franchise in the right direction.


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#11
Poe Dameron
Posted 22 September 2018 - 02:17 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 2,321 posts

Meh, Cleveland can lose from here to eternity for all I care.  Worthless town getting praised for throwing hissy fits.


#12
Gamevet
Posted 22 September 2018 - 07:05 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,304 posts

Thursday, September 20
NYJets at Cleveland

Sunday, September 23
New Orleans at Atlanta
San Francisco at Kansas City
Oakland at Miami
Buffalo at Minnesota
Indianapolis at Philadelphia
Green Bay at Washington
Cincinnati at Carolina
Tennessee at Jacksonville
Denver at Baltimore
NY Giants at Houston
Battle of the LA's Chargers at Rams
Chicago at Arizona
Dallas at Seattle
New England at Detroit

Monday, September 24
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay


#13
Ms. Spam
Posted 23 September 2018 - 07:55 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,900 posts
Thursday, September 20
NYJets at Cleveland
 
Sunday, September 23
New Orleans at Atlanta
San Francisco at Kansas City
Oakland at Miami
Buffalo at Minnesota
Indianapolis at Philadelphia
Green Bay at Washington
Cincinnati at Carolina
Tennessee at Jacksonville
Denver at Baltimore
NY Giants at Houston
Battle of the LA's Chargers at Rams
Chicago at Arizona
Dallas at Seattle
New England at Detroit
 
Monday, September 24
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

#14
Jacen123
Posted 23 September 2018 - 08:24 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Members
  • 36,635 posts

Thursday, September 20
NYJets at Cleveland: Forgot to pick. Womp womp.

Sunday, September 23
New Orleans at Atlanta: Atlanta
San Francisco at Kansas City: Kansas City
Oakland at Miami: Oakland
Buffalo at Minnesota: Minnesota
Indianapolis at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Green Bay at Washington: Green Bay
Cincinnati at Carolina: Carolina
Tennessee at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Denver at Baltimore: Baltimore
NY Giants at Houston: Houston
Battle of the LA's Chargers at Rams: Rams
Chicago at Arizona: Chicago
Dallas at Seattle: Seattle
New England at Detroit: New England

Monday, September 24
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay


#15
Ms. Spam
Posted 23 September 2018 - 06:11 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,900 posts

Wow. Tennessee... I had to pick Dallas because homerism but this week is more hot mess.


#16
Gamevet
Posted 23 September 2018 - 07:04 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,304 posts
You did fine Ms. Spam. I didnt expect the Giants to all of a sudden find their offense, but they did. Dallas just plain shot themselves in the foot a lot, especially Zeke. And where did that Buffalo team come from?

#17
Ms. Spam
Posted 23 September 2018 - 09:18 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,900 posts
It was an agonizing game to watch Dallas has to get more cohesive. Lee was the best part of the game.

#18
Pharoah JZA
Posted 25 September 2018 - 08:44 PM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Members
  • 17,989 posts

Week 3 Results

 

Poe: 7-9

JZA: 8-8

3&6: 8-8

Gamevet: 7-9

Ms. Spam: 10-6

Jacen: 8-8*

 

*missed Thursdays game but I gave him Cleveland anyway...because he's my ol skool homey.  :pimp:

 

Standings Thru Week 3

 

3&6: 28-18

Ms. Spam: 27-19

Jacen: 26-20

JZA: 26-20

Poe: 24-22

Gamevet: 22-24


  • Jacen123 and Ms. Spam +1 this
Back to Sports

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Sports