2018 NFL Pick'em Week 3
#1
Posted 18 September 2018 - 08:54 PM
#2
Posted 18 September 2018 - 11:39 PM
I'm picking the Jets. This game is a trap!
#3
Posted 19 September 2018 - 05:48 PM
Thursday, September 20
NYJets at Cleveland
Sunday, September 23
New Orleans at Atlanta
San Francisco at Kansas City
Oakland at Miami
Buffalo at Minnesota
Indianapolis at Philadelphia
Green Bay at Washington
Cincinnati at Carolina
Tennessee at Jacksonville
Denver at Baltimore
NY Giants at Houston
Chargers at Rams
Chicago at Arizona
Dallas at Seattle
New England at Detroit
Monday, September 24
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
#4
Posted 20 September 2018 - 08:15 AM
Cleveland! But I may change my mind!
#5
Posted 20 September 2018 - 11:01 AM
Aflanta
Kansas City
Miami
Minnesota
Philadelphia
Green Bay
Carolina
Jacksonville
Baltimore
Houston
LA Rams
Chicago
Seattle
New England
Tampa Bay
#6
Posted 20 September 2018 - 03:07 PM
#7
Posted 20 September 2018 - 07:30 PM
And my contrarian pick may be turning into a fail! *SIGH*
#8
Posted 20 September 2018 - 09:39 PM
I knew this was a trap, and it was set by Baker Mayfield. He has arrived!
#9
Posted 20 September 2018 - 10:27 PM
HA! I was yelling at the TV. Quite the come back.
#10
Posted 20 September 2018 - 10:33 PM
Part of me wanted the Jets to win, so I'd get my pick right, but deep down inside I wanted this for Cleveland. They deserved to finally have a QB that could lead their franchise in the right direction.
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#11
Posted 22 September 2018 - 02:17 PM
Meh, Cleveland can lose from here to eternity for all I care. Worthless town getting praised for throwing hissy fits.
#12
Posted 22 September 2018 - 07:05 PM
#13
Posted 23 September 2018 - 07:55 AM
#14
Posted 23 September 2018 - 08:24 AM
#15
Posted 23 September 2018 - 06:11 PM
Wow. Tennessee... I had to pick Dallas because homerism but this week is more hot mess.
#16
Posted 23 September 2018 - 07:04 PM
#17
Posted 23 September 2018 - 09:18 PM
#18
Posted 25 September 2018 - 08:44 PM
Week 3 Results
Poe: 7-9
JZA: 8-8
3&6: 8-8
Gamevet: 7-9
Ms. Spam: 10-6
Jacen: 8-8*
*missed Thursdays game but I gave him Cleveland anyway...because he's my ol skool homey.
Standings Thru Week 3
3&6: 28-18
Ms. Spam: 27-19
Jacen: 26-20
JZA: 26-20
Poe: 24-22
Gamevet: 22-24
- Jacen123 and Ms. Spam +1 this