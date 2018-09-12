The Jedi and The First Order

A slight tangent, but this is one thing from the long list of "things that irritated me about the PT". There is no good reason to make Jedi training start that young.



Short answer is because George Lucas came up with the idea of Jedi. I never had a problem with jedi being required to start young as a policy. The EU did have exceptions of course, and so were both Anakin and Luke. And Rey for that matter (assuming she isn't revealed to have been a child jedi that had her memory force wiped to protect her).

But I do have a theory...

While I am not aware of Lucas explicitly stating what exact real life influences went into creating the jedi, here are a few things that are very likely to have influenced him:

1. European medieval knights: boys began to train to become a knight as early as age 7 as squires, and received knighthood usually around age 21. This is analogous to padawans and jedi knights. To be a knight, you had to be some type of nobility, and one way to look at the force is this: those who could use the force were in a way a type of nobility. King Arther and Merlin are often cited as influences for Luke and Obi Wan.

2. Samurai: Much like their European counterparts, samurai (who can be argued as the Japanese equivalent to knights) began training at a very young age. As early as age 3. The samurai sword seems to be an influence on light sabers, and the samurai code of honor seems to influence how jedis act.

3. Buddhist Monks (including Zen, Tibeten, Shaolin, etc): oftentimes, monks began at a very early age. The concept of chi is likely an influence Lucas had for the idea of the Force. Shaolin robes in particular seem to have influenced jedi robes. Also, aspiring shaolin monks are assigned to a master, who trains them until they are ready to become shaolin. Kung Fu and weapons training are obvious influences, too.

4. Catholic Church monastic orders: also started training in childhood. Also, the way the jedi order was modeled, it always seemed to me the Catholic Church, especially the monastic orders influenced the idea of the jedi order.

So basically what ties all of these possible influences is that they all start at an early age, with the belief that in order to be properly trained, one must start at an early age. I think THAT is why Lucas wrote the jedi as he did.