The Jedi and The First Order

In TFA Finn tells Rey that he was taken from a family he ever knew and forced to fight for the First Order. Pretty terrible stuff, that First Order is pretty bad. Only the thing is the Jedi do the exact same thing. Now I know maybe there are slight differences in that I'm guessing the parents "willingly" give their kids over to the Jedi when they come knocking. Does that really matter though? First the kids are toddlers right? They obviously have no say in this matter. They seemingly don't get to choose between growing up with a family and going off to be raised by some magic warrior monks for a lifetime commitment. And even if they did choose, they are far too you to choose. Hell Anakin is far too young to choose when he goes off with Qui Gon. The babies the Jedi take certainly can't make a choice. Secondly do the parents really have a choice? Are there societal pressures to allow the Jedi to take your kid? Is it seen as a duty? Can parents realistically say no? Are there alot of force sensitive people out there whose parents wouldnt turn them over the Jedi? Besides potential societal failures do parents really have a choice when a couple magical warriors show up to their house with lazer swords on their belts asking about your kids?
I would have loved to have seen this comparison made in TLJ. In that movie we get Luke with some generic stuff against the Jedi. They failed, they had hubris. I would have loved to seen this exact sin brought up. Rey certainly could have made the connection between what the Jedi did and what happened to Finn. She also could have connected it to her own experience. All she wants throughout the movies is belonging, hoping against hope that her family comes back. What would she think when she found out the Jedi were taking kids away from their families as babies. What would she think when the "good guys" were doing this?