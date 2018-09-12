Jump to content

Okay Spotify subscribers, time to get real

Started by Iceheart , September 11 2018 06:14 PM

Iceheart
Posted 11 September 2018 - 06:14 PM

Iceheart

What do your Daily Mixes look like right now?

 

I'll start, of course.

 

Daily Mix 1: Indie, mostly female-fronted hip-hop and punk, because apparently Spotify figured out I'm a raging feminist that likes a really good, fast beat. Frequently plays: Lizzo, Princess Nokia, Big Freedia, Awkwafina, leikeli47, Janelle Monae, LION BABE, M.I.A., St. Vincent, ***** Riot, Peaches, Sleigh Bells, tUnEyArDs.

 

Daily Mix 2: extremely chill hipster folk that I put on when I'm smoking a fat bowl in the bathtub. Frequently plays: Lord Huron, Radical Face, Iron & Wine, The Barr Brothers, Lucius, Langhorne Slim, Roo Panes, The Milk Carton Kids, Houndsmouth.

 

Daily Mix 3, 5, 6: mostly roots revival/alt-country stuff. I'm pretty sure it being hippie festival season tweaked this, as 5&6 are usually reggaeton (I do data entry for work, I need a fast beat and that's the fastest that I actually enjoy listening to for long periods of time) and a mix of trip-hop and indie pop (I was a weird, artsy kid). Anyway, 3 is more country-fried rock, 5 is more blues-y, and 6 is more traditional Americana, but really, they're all basically the same thing. Frequently plays: Dorothy, Bishop Briggs, Matt Maeson, Barns Courtney, Jack White, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Black Keys, The Dead Weather, Hozier, Band of Skulls, Bryce Fox, Jason Isbell.

 

Daily Mix 4: NuMetal, because I am a trash person who likes to get angry and angsty while exercising. Frequently plays: Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Rammstein, Slipknot, Disturbed, Korn, Linkin Park, Godsmack, A Perfect Circle... I swear I skip whenever they try to throw butt rock in there :cry: :cry: :cry:


Tank
Posted 11 September 2018 - 06:39 PM

Tank

Screen Shot 2018-09-11 at 5.41.05 PM.png

 

Can I come visit and soak in the tub and smoke with you?
 


Iceheart
Posted 12 September 2018 - 07:01 AM

Iceheart

That playlist and the Swagger playlist are definitely the reason 3, 5 & 6 are what they are for me  :lol:

 

And of course! I hope you like really hot water and really heavy indicas.


El Chalupacabra
Posted 13 September 2018 - 08:28 PM

El Chalupacabra

I don't believe in play lists.  I like to have things shuffled completely at random, and be surprised with a song I haven't heard in a long time.  I ride the bus for a total of an hour a day to and from work (park and ride sort of thing), and my mp3 player has a ton of music. 

 

It's not uncommon for a typical ride to go something like this:

Kinks>Led Zeppelin>Metallica>Petshop Boys>Concrete Blonde>Cypress Hill>Johnny Cash>Skinny Puppy>Siouxsie>The Cure>Megadeth>Beethoven>Conan the Barbarian soundtrack>Digital Underground>Kings of Leon>Joe Satriani>NIN>Bauhaus>Scorpions>Journey>The Pretenders.


Odine
Posted 14 September 2018 - 02:57 AM

Odine

I'm addicted to the album. So don't really do playlists unless my wife and i go travelling by car. Then i might make a roadtrip playlist heavily influenced by whatever part of the world we are in.
Iceheart
Posted 14 September 2018 - 08:34 AM

Iceheart

I don't believe in play lists. 

 

Spotify's Daily Mixes are radio stations curated by your listening history. Sounds like they'd be right up your alley with a bit of station tinkering.

 

I'm addicted to the album. So don't really do playlists unless my wife and i go travelling by car. Then i might make a roadtrip playlist heavily influenced by whatever part of the world we are in.

 

What's it like to take a roadtrip and actually be able to be in a legitimately different part of the world?


Odine
Posted 14 September 2018 - 11:17 AM

Odine

Aside from the obvious linguistic challenges.... really fun. But even the language barrier is fun. TBH though, rarely do we drive from the UK to mainland Europe (don't own a car...London, innit). So travel is usually a cheap flight and hire the car when there. 


Tank
Posted 14 September 2018 - 01:15 PM

Tank

Didn't you fools make mixtapes as a kid? That's what playlists are.


Odine
Posted 14 September 2018 - 02:30 PM

Odine

Yeah but I cant remember anything off a dagnabit mix tape


Metropolis
Posted 14 September 2018 - 02:50 PM

Metropolis

I usually don't listen to playlists(artist radio stations on Google music) unless I'm in the car for more than an hour.

Ms. Spam
Posted 14 September 2018 - 05:45 PM

Ms. Spam

Man, I loved to burn CDs and give them to friends. Custom mixes for each friend and doing CD exchanges on the WEF. 


El Chalupacabra
Posted 14 September 2018 - 11:03 PM

El Chalupacabra

Didn't you fools make mixtapes as a kid? That's what playlists are.

Ha! I did for sure.  

 

For me, at least on my MP3 player, all the music on there is my mix tape.  But you do have a point. 

 

 

Man, I loved to burn CDs and give them to friends. Custom mixes for each friend and doing CD exchanges on the WEF. 

Same here.  And before that, maxell mix tapes!


Iceheart
Posted 17 September 2018 - 10:15 AM

Iceheart

I did both at the same time, back when it took a solid 3 hours to download a song from Napster, and duping from a cd to a tape was easily done on any boom box  :lol:


Ms. Spam
Posted 17 September 2018 - 12:26 PM

Ms. Spam

I remember doing that! Borrowing friends CDs!


Iceheart
Posted 17 September 2018 - 02:20 PM

Iceheart

We wouldn't even borrow each other's cds - we'd just hand each other a tape with one album on one side and one on the other and be like "here, this is yours now, you'll like this."

 

Man, texting youtube links is great and all, but I miss actual mixtapes.


Fozzie
Posted 17 September 2018 - 04:09 PM

Fozzie

Yeah, I think that we've lost something in the transition to everything being available all the time. Not saying that the trade-off isn't worth it, but there's a cost.

Iceheart
Posted 18 September 2018 - 07:52 AM

Iceheart

The cost being that a thread about Spotify turned into a thread about 90's mixtapes?  :lol:


Fozzie
Posted 18 September 2018 - 11:46 AM

Fozzie

You get a bunch of old people together to discuss the fancy new technology and you're going to get nostalgia. It's a rule.
Ms. Spam
Posted 18 September 2018 - 08:55 PM

Ms. Spam

I just put another record on the turntable.


Metropolis
Posted 18 September 2018 - 09:00 PM

Metropolis

Do you really have a record player?

Odine
Posted 19 September 2018 - 05:38 AM

Odine

You dont?
Iceheart
Posted 19 September 2018 - 06:48 AM

Iceheart

Dude, the vinyl comeback happened like two years ago. Everyone has a turntable.


Fozzie
Posted 19 September 2018 - 08:38 AM

Fozzie

Best Buy has been selling albums for way longer than two years. You don't get much more mainstream than that.

Metropolis
Posted 19 September 2018 - 09:31 AM

Metropolis

I know. It's funny they sell LPs and not CDs anymore.

The last record player I owned was part of an old record player/cassette floor standing combo unit with the *cough* graphic equalizer. It was either a Magnavox or Technics unit. Maybe even a Teac. Hard to remember.

Records were laborsome. If you weren't willing to listen straight through, you risked scratching your record by constantly picking up and moving the needle to listen to different songs. The you had to flip the record. And let's not even talk about losing the insert for a 45. "Thriller" was the first record I bought with my own money. After a year it was not fully playable. Skips and repeats from all the scratches.

Cassettes weren't free of work either. Having to fast forward and rewind could take forever depending on your tape player. I remember they started making players that could detect when you were close to the end of the tape so they could slow down. My player stopped so abruptly that it popped tapes every now and then. And who hasn't had to respool a tape that your player ate. Good times.

Iceheart
Posted 19 September 2018 - 11:43 AM

Iceheart

Where were you when we were hashing this out in the Your Musical Opinions thread a couple of months ago? I swear you were in that conversation...

 

I think that's what's so great about musical trends right now - audio purists want vinyl, vinyl makes a comeback along with hi-tech turntables. Not everyone wants to invest in a nice stereo system for their old car and phones are starting to phase out aux cords so you can't do the cassette patch anymore, so cassettes make a comeback. I'm betting cds will come back soon for that same reason, too. And if you want to song hop or discover new music, there's multiple streaming services to subscribe to.

 

My stereo system has a turntable, cassette player, cd player, cd burner, AM/FM radio, and bluetooth. So I can play my old jazz records on the weekend, and stream Spotify's "Workout Twerkout" mix while I'm exercising.


