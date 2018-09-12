Okay Spotify subscribers, time to get real

What do your Daily Mixes look like right now?

I'll start, of course.

Daily Mix 1: Indie, mostly female-fronted hip-hop and punk, because apparently Spotify figured out I'm a raging feminist that likes a really good, fast beat. Frequently plays: Lizzo, Princess Nokia, Big Freedia, Awkwafina, leikeli47, Janelle Monae, LION BABE, M.I.A., St. Vincent, ***** Riot, Peaches, Sleigh Bells, tUnEyArDs.

Daily Mix 2: extremely chill hipster folk that I put on when I'm smoking a fat bowl in the bathtub. Frequently plays: Lord Huron, Radical Face, Iron & Wine, The Barr Brothers, Lucius, Langhorne Slim, Roo Panes, The Milk Carton Kids, Houndsmouth.

Daily Mix 3, 5, 6: mostly roots revival/alt-country stuff. I'm pretty sure it being hippie festival season tweaked this, as 5&6 are usually reggaeton (I do data entry for work, I need a fast beat and that's the fastest that I actually enjoy listening to for long periods of time) and a mix of trip-hop and indie pop (I was a weird, artsy kid). Anyway, 3 is more country-fried rock, 5 is more blues-y, and 6 is more traditional Americana, but really, they're all basically the same thing. Frequently plays: Dorothy, Bishop Briggs, Matt Maeson, Barns Courtney, Jack White, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Black Keys, The Dead Weather, Hozier, Band of Skulls, Bryce Fox, Jason Isbell.

Daily Mix 4: NuMetal, because I am a trash person who likes to get angry and angsty while exercising. Frequently plays: Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Rammstein, Slipknot, Disturbed, Korn, Linkin Park, Godsmack, A Perfect Circle... I swear I skip whenever they try to throw butt rock in there