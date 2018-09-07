Happy birthday Cashmere!

Mine was a little underwhelming. My kids got me a globe, which is cool. My son came up with the idea, and we had fun talking about different countries and where we've been or want to go.



Other than that, I worked, went home for burgers and carrot cake, then my wife left for a meeting. I got the kids to bed, cleaned all the dishes left from my wife making said meal, cleaned up the toys that I let the kids leave out because they needed to go to bed shortly after cake, and then collapsed.

