Hope you got to play some Pokemon Go!
Happy birthday Cashmere!
Started by Fozzie , Yesterday, 07:57 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 07:57 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 08:23 PM
I totally did! I caught a Celebi, so it was a great day of Pokemon.
Happy birthday to you too! I doubt you also caught a Celebi, but I hope you got to do something cool.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM
YAY! I got my Celebi too! Happy Bartday you guys!
#4
Posted Today, 11:18 AM
Mine was a little underwhelming. My kids got me a globe, which is cool. My son came up with the idea, and we had fun talking about different countries and where we've been or want to go.
Other than that, I worked, went home for burgers and carrot cake, then my wife left for a meeting. I got the kids to bed, cleaned all the dishes left from my wife making said meal, cleaned up the toys that I let the kids leave out because they needed to go to bed shortly after cake, and then collapsed.
