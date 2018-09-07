I am kind of bummed. I didn't realize the guy was 82. Smokey and the Bandit was one of the first movies I watched.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Burt Reynolds
Started by Ms. Spam , Yesterday, 06:42 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 06:42 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 07:21 PM
That's sad. He was a patron for the arts for many years down here in South Florida. He's sorta the biggest celebrity produced by my hometown and just a month ago he held "An Evening with Burt Reynolds" event down here, which I suppose might well have been his last public appearance. It's a bit of a local legend that his acting career was started at the community college I began at and he was enticed into it by his theater teacher, Watson Duncan, who is locally famous in his own right, honored by both the college's theater and a middle school named in his honor.
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#3
Posted Yesterday, 08:50 PM
Yeah I just found out a few minutes ago. This sucks, but at the same time, he was lucky to live to 82. He lived a full life and made some great movies.
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#4
Posted Today, 02:22 PM
R.I.P.