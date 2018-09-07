That's sad. He was a patron for the arts for many years down here in South Florida. He's sorta the biggest celebrity produced by my hometown and just a month ago he held "An Evening with Burt Reynolds" event down here, which I suppose might well have been his last public appearance. It's a bit of a local legend that his acting career was started at the community college I began at and he was enticed into it by his theater teacher, Watson Duncan, who is locally famous in his own right, honored by both the college's theater and a middle school named in his honor.