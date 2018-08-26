Jump to content

R.I.P. Macstorm

Started by NumberSix , Yesterday, 12:15 PM

NumberSix
Posted Yesterday, 12:15 PM

So, uh, hey, here's the kind of event we rarely cover here on Nightly, though it's good that we haven't had to:

 

For longtime members who remember Macstorm as an active participant in the Save Point, as Moderator of our one-time Final Fantasy forum (one of our coolest-looking forums ever), and as an all-around good dude in great standing...

 

If you weren't already staying in touch with him on social media, I regret to pass along the news that Macstorm passed away this past Saturday morning. He'd been fighting cancer over the past several months or longer, and tweeting about it fairly candidly.  At one point it was beaten down in remission and he kept right on posting about video games in general and handheld in particular.  I'm pretty sure he'd even been making money at video game site writing.

 

One week ago things took a turn for the worse.  His family (probably his wife) shared the news in one last tweet yesterday, attached.

 

R.I.P. Michael. Sorry about the FF Forum.  :(

 

Tank
Posted Yesterday, 12:42 PM

I hadn't stayed in contact, but I remember him from the before times. Always a very cool guy.

Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 01:47 PM

RiP :(

Tex
Posted Yesterday, 06:15 PM

So sorry to hear this. I didn’t post much in the Save Point, so I only remember him by name.

Hurts to lose one of our own. I wish I had known him better.

Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM

I'm really sorry to hear that.   I hadn't really thought about him recently (much like most former members), but as soon as I saw his username posted, I remembered him quite clearly as being a really good guy.  Thanks for letting us know, Six.


El Chalupacabra
Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM

My sincere condolences.


Destiny Skywalker
Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM

Very sad news, indeed. He was a really nice guy and solid contributor to this site. He really made the FF forum and Save Point what they were/are.

Iceheart
Posted Today, 07:14 AM

I only remember seeing the name around, I don't think we ever actually interacted... that's still awfully sad news. RIP.


Ryn
Posted Today, 01:06 PM

Aw man. Nice guy. RIP, Michael.


Sephi
Posted Today, 01:33 PM

Thanks for posting, NumberSix. I actually came here to post the same thing if it hadn't already been done. I got to know him most when a bunch of us from Nightly played Final Fantasy XI. During that time I was a dumb high school kid but he never talked down to me. Since then, I followed him on Twitter and every so often we would reminisce about our good old days. He was always super helpful, positive, and optimistic. I'm sad I didn't get to know him on a more personal level but that's how life is.

 

If anyone here didn't know, he was also a long-time Editor-in-Chief for the enthusiast site RPGamer.com. They've posted a short obituary about him: https://rpgamer.com/...am-passes-away/

 

RIP, friend.


David
Posted Today, 02:48 PM

Had many good times with Mac in the FF forum. Was always so jealous of all you folks that got together on nightly and played FF11 together. Always fun watching the daily updates in the FF11 thread though. Hate hearing this news about Macstorm. I play FF14 often, and sometimes reminisce about the fun times in the FF forum and wonder if any of you all are playing FF14 online with me. I remember the admins were against a FF forum, didnt think thered be enough traction for it, but we actually ended up making that forum pretty successful for a few years. Good times.
