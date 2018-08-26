R.I.P. Macstorm

So, uh, hey, here's the kind of event we rarely cover here on Nightly, though it's good that we haven't had to:

For longtime members who remember Macstorm as an active participant in the Save Point, as Moderator of our one-time Final Fantasy forum (one of our coolest-looking forums ever), and as an all-around good dude in great standing...

If you weren't already staying in touch with him on social media, I regret to pass along the news that Macstorm passed away this past Saturday morning. He'd been fighting cancer over the past several months or longer, and tweeting about it fairly candidly. At one point it was beaten down in remission and he kept right on posting about video games in general and handheld in particular. I'm pretty sure he'd even been making money at video game site writing.

One week ago things took a turn for the worse. His family (probably his wife) shared the news in one last tweet yesterday, attached.

R.I.P. Michael. Sorry about the FF Forum.