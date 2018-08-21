Jump to content

Photo

Agents of Chaos I: "Hero's Trial" - Book 4 in The New Jedi Order

Started by Jedi Cool , August 21 2018 03:48 AM
chapter discussion thread

#1
Jedi Cool
Posted 21 August 2018 - 03:48 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 1:
 
At Obroa-skai, the priest, Harrar, receives an indication from an acolyte that Commander Tla is unhappy with the role of the priesthood in this venture.
 
The battle for the planet is impressive.  Harrar suggests that Tla be told to allow some of the smaller ships to escape so that word of this may spread among the infidels.  Several hundred prisoners have been captured so he may have his pick for the sacrifice.
 
Among the prisoners, he is disgusted to find droids clothed in garments marking them as research assistants.  Harrar moves among them and finds a Gotal who identifies himself as a priest of H’kig.  They believe in simple living and good deeds.
 
Harrar confronts him over how his gods have abandoned him.  The Gotal tells him that they still have the Jedi.
 
Harrar decides that they need to understand how the Jedi operate and vanquish them.
edited to correct title...thanks, Lucas.

#2
Lucas1138
Posted 21 August 2018 - 08:13 AM

Lucas1138

Isn't "Hero's Trial" the first book in the Agents of Chaos duology? 


#3
Jedi Cool
Posted 22 August 2018 - 04:25 AM

Jedi Cool

You are absolutely right....somehow, someway, this got waaaay off.

 


#4
Jedi Cool
Posted 22 August 2018 - 04:31 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 2:
 
On Kashyyyk, Chewbacca’s closest friends and family are gathered for his memorial service which is presided over by Ralrracheen.
 
It’s been six months since Chewbacca was killed on the world of Sernpidal.   His father, sister, wife and son, assorted relatives, including his nephew, Lowbacca, are here.  The only humans present are Luke, Leia, Han, Jacen, Jaina and Anakin.  Mara had to stay on Coruscant due to a relapse of her condition and Lando Calrissian had sent word at the last minute that unexpected developments would keep him from attending.
 
C 3PO watches attentively as Ralrra details Chewbacca’s life and his devotion to both his natural family and his adopted one.  It’s difficult for the droid to understand grief.  A man he’d once deemed impossible is now distraught beyond words and the droid doesn’t know how he can help Han beyond what his programming was designed to do.
 
He’d known warfare his entire existence, but this is different.  In the past, droids were generally kept out of the conflict.  With the Yuuzhan Vong destroying any droid they find, C 3PO wonders if he will gain an understanding of death sooner than he thinks.
 
Han refuses food.  Mallo and Waroo come to him and give him Chewie’s first bowcaster and his carry pouch.  They want to come with him to assume Chewie’s life debt.  Han is adamant that the Wookiee people have sacrificed enough for him.  Chewie saved his life many times and died saving his son.  He tells the son of Dewlannna that she was kinder to him than his own mother, Salporin’s wife how her husband died protecting Leia from the Noghri and to Shoran’s cousins, Jowdrrl and Drylanta, how the Wookiee died aboard the Pride of Yevetha saving him.
 
He’s not ready to replace Chewie.  It’s too soon. 
  • Salporin died in Heir to the Empire

  • Shoran died in Tyrant’s Test

  • Dewlanna was the Wookiee who took care of Han when he was a pawn of Shrike’s in The Paradise Snare.

  • Han also remembers Groznik from Dark Horse Comics’ Rogue Squadron series.

  • Jowdrrl and Drylanta appeared in Tyrant’s Test.

  • And the young Jedi Knight Lowbacca, of course, appeared in the Young Jedi Knights series.

  • Ralrra appeared in Heir to the Empire.

  • Since the time is six months after Vector Prime and we were speculating that Jaina and Jacen were closer to 17 since Anakin is already 15, does that mean that the twins have reached their 17th birthday?

 

#5
Jedi Cool
Posted 23 August 2018 - 04:16 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 3:
 
Commander Tla apologizes for subjecting Harrar to the infidels’ machinery, but they’ve not yet been able to transfer this information to villips.  The library on Obroa-skai contains a wealth of information that they can use to analyze the psychological make-up of the species that live here.
 
However, it seems singularly devoid of any information on the Jedi.  It’s as if it either never contained that information or the data was purged.  The Jedi themselves may be secretive.  They do know that the Jedi, at some point, learned to access this energy field called the Force and eventually moved into positions of guardians.
 
This would require an army, yet the Jedi have not sent an army after them.  It is speculated that their numbers are small due to opponents of theirs called the Sith.  Thse Sith can use the Force as well.  If there are any left, they could be potential allies.
 
The Priestess, Elan, arrives with her familiar, an avian creature named Vergere.  They view the sacrifice of 200 captives and droids sent into the nearby star in honor of the Creator, YunYuuzhan.
 
Harrar then turns the conversation to the subject of the Jedi.  They have not yet come up with a way to counter this Force of theirs, but he believes they have another solution.  He introduces her to Nom Anor, a field agent who has been instrumental in stirring up local populations in this galaxy.  Anor will be working with him on this new project.
 
Vergere urges her mistress to be careful with that one.
 
Anor explains that he successfully seeded an illness among many that affected one female Jedi who has managed to hold off dying where the others did not.  He believes they can use this illness to assassinate the Jedi.  It will cause morale in the galaxy to drop and they will be able to seize control faster than Overlord Shimrra expected.
 
Elan, being a priestess of the deception sect, will be most helpful here.
  • It would appear that the Vong do not seem to be aware of the Empire’s purge of the Jedi, though they are aware of the Sith and the Imperial Remnant.
  • I’m sure we all remember Vergere, the avian Jedi who first appeared in Cloak of Deception and disappeared in Rogue Planet while investigating a species she called the Far Outsiders.  Part of the Jedi mission on Outbound Flight was to look for clues of her disappearance.  It would appear then that the Far Outsiders were the Vong who were also the mysterious threat that both Sidious and Thrawn discussed in Outbound Flight and the one that Parck and Baron Fel were planning to fight in Spectre of the Past/Vision of the Future.

#6
Jedi Cool
Posted 24 August 2018 - 04:44 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 4:
 
Seeing Han standing too close to the edge of a bridge, Leia approaches him.  She heard about Mallo and Waroo’s offer.  Han refuses to accept their help; this Wookiee life debt thing has to end now.  Leia remembers how the Noghri would initially guard her on the way to the refresher.
 
Han reminds her that she still has the Noghri guarding her, too.  The difference is that she can command them to leave her alone. The Wookiee life debt doesn’t work that way. 
 
He cannot allow another member of Chewie’s family to die.  Han thought that the memorial service would help, but he cannot get past the feeling that he’s missing something.  He also can’t help but wonder how things would be different.
 
He was the one who allowed Chewie to follow him all over the galaxy rather than be with his family.  Leia reminds him that he saved Chewie from slavery.  He would have died in an Imperial labor camp or on some construction project. 
 
Han asks her how long it takes to grieve.  She tells him it’s not a question she can answer.  Life is full of change.  The Noghri went from being her enemies to her bodyguards.  Pellaeon went from enslaving Wookiees to fighting alongside them.  Who could have predicted any of that?
 
What worries him the most is that he’s starting to forget and he doesn’t want to.  He wants to make the Yuuzhan Vong pay for what they did.  Leia expects that from someone as young as Anakin, but Han should know better.
 
He points out that he doesn’t know anymore about life than Anakin.
 
In the meantime, a Yuuzhan Vong warrior demonstrates the effectiveness of a bacteria called bo’tous which kills quickly.  It is also deadly to the host. The plan is to have Elan pose as defector with information about the coomb spores that infected the beings here.  She will have to be careful as the Jedi have some kind of divining power. 
 
Elan turns to Vergere for counsel.  Vergere would not have her do it, but knows her mistress desires to be tested with a mission worthy of her.  Harrar will allow her to take Vergere if she wishes.
 
She will have up to four breaths to use against the Jedi at a time where they can be afflicted most.  She will likely die in this mission, but will be exalted.
 
On Kashyyyk, Han wants to leave a day early.  Luke tries to talk to him about running away, but Han won’t have it.  Luke may have suffered losses, but his link to the Force is something Han doesn’t have.  Han can’t see Chewie the way Luke sees his father or Obi-Wan. Luke tells him to look past his anger and he will.
 
Han storms off, telling them to take the Falcon to Coruscant and he’ll find his own way back.
 
Meanwhile, Nom Anor hopes this mission goes well as he is not held in esteem since the defeat at Helsa.
  • There was a moment when Luke tells Han that the Force toppled the Empire.  I do realize that there is some speculation that the Emperor held the Imperial forces together using the Force and that factor caused chaos among the troops when he died.  However, I do want to point out that, all we know for certain, the Death Star was destroyed when the shield generator was taken down and Rebel starfighters knocked out the main reactor.  It was rebel forces that retook Coruscant.

 
 

