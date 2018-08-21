Agents of Chaos I: "Hero's Trial" - Book 4 in The New Jedi Order

chapter 4:

Seeing Han standing too close to the edge of a bridge, Leia approaches him. She heard about Mallo and Waroo’s offer. Han refuses to accept their help; this Wookiee life debt thing has to end now. Leia remembers how the Noghri would initially guard her on the way to the refresher.

Han reminds her that she still has the Noghri guarding her, too. The difference is that she can command them to leave her alone. The Wookiee life debt doesn’t work that way.

He cannot allow another member of Chewie’s family to die. Han thought that the memorial service would help, but he cannot get past the feeling that he’s missing something. He also can’t help but wonder how things would be different.

He was the one who allowed Chewie to follow him all over the galaxy rather than be with his family. Leia reminds him that he saved Chewie from slavery. He would have died in an Imperial labor camp or on some construction project.

Han asks her how long it takes to grieve. She tells him it’s not a question she can answer. Life is full of change. The Noghri went from being her enemies to her bodyguards. Pellaeon went from enslaving Wookiees to fighting alongside them. Who could have predicted any of that?

What worries him the most is that he’s starting to forget and he doesn’t want to. He wants to make the Yuuzhan Vong pay for what they did. Leia expects that from someone as young as Anakin, but Han should know better.

He points out that he doesn’t know anymore about life than Anakin.

In the meantime, a Yuuzhan Vong warrior demonstrates the effectiveness of a bacteria called bo’tous which kills quickly. It is also deadly to the host. The plan is to have Elan pose as defector with information about the coomb spores that infected the beings here. She will have to be careful as the Jedi have some kind of divining power.

Elan turns to Vergere for counsel. Vergere would not have her do it, but knows her mistress desires to be tested with a mission worthy of her. Harrar will allow her to take Vergere if she wishes.

She will have up to four breaths to use against the Jedi at a time where they can be afflicted most. She will likely die in this mission, but will be exalted.

On Kashyyyk, Han wants to leave a day early. Luke tries to talk to him about running away, but Han won’t have it. Luke may have suffered losses, but his link to the Force is something Han doesn’t have. Han can’t see Chewie the way Luke sees his father or Obi-Wan. Luke tells him to look past his anger and he will.

Han storms off, telling them to take the Falcon to Coruscant and he’ll find his own way back.

Meanwhile, Nom Anor hopes this mission goes well as he is not held in esteem since the defeat at Helsa.

