The Southern Reach Trilogy

I just finished Acceptance last night (more like Horrified Acquiescence to the Inevitable, but that wouldn't work with the naming scheme), and I'm half tempted to switch right back to Annihilation and read them through again. I haven't had a book hangover this hard in a long, long time.

Even the movie adaption with Natalie Portman was good, considering these books are blatantly unfilmable. They had to make significant changes to the story and characters to make them filmable, but it worked (although the trailers sold an action movie, not a psychological, phantasmagorical horror movie). Just don't watch it until after you finish the entire trilogy.

Anyone else want to go camping in Area X?