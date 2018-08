Internet rumors are starting to fly around that Episode 9 may end up being even longer than TLJ. Some even are speculating that it could even approach 3 hours. Others even believe it is possible that Episode 9 may be so long it is split into 2 separate movies.

So, simple questions for everyone.

How long do you think would be the ideal run time for Episode 9: how long is too long? Would you be in favor of Episode 9 being a 2-parter?