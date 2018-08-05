Star Studded Star Wars

I was reading a story about Donnie Yen talking about why Star Wars is failing in China. There were a few different points but I think one of the main points was that people in China didn't grow up on Star Wars and there really aren't that many huge movie stars in Star Wars. Now we all know Solo failed and was never going to be a huge hit, but the reasons it was such a disaster was that it was over budgeted and that it just didnt do well overseas. Especially in China. Solo made 16 mil in China. The latest Thor made 112 mil. Almost 100 mil more. I guess Ant Man hasn;t opened there yet, but the fact is Solo is going to have made more in North America. Ant Man will make much more overall.

Obviously when a Star Wars movie "hits" it can more than survive without China or certain other foreign markets. Thing is though that the ability to play small ball, make movies with a somewhat smaller budget, not be the biggest hit ever and still make money is going to depend on these foreign markets. Especially China.

Now how can they fix this? I guess the long term way would be to just keep making movies, hopefully they slowly catch on. That's not the best way though. Why not make a Star Wars movie with huge stars? The old school "All Star Cast". Now certainly you'd have to do it somewhat within reason for budget reasons, but maybe to make a Star Wars movie like that you could get some actors to take somewhat less money. Maybe you get two or three big stars to anchor it and then you can get a few other bigger stars to play smaller parts that would amount to little more than cameos.

As a far this isn't exactly what I'd want but at the same time it could be fun too. Alot of movie stars are Star Wars fans, so maybe you could get some to do it for less money, as I said earlier. The key though is this could be how they break through into certain markets where the name value of actors holds more marquee value than the Star Wars name. Then the hope would be that what gets Star Wars going in these markets for future movies.

Fact is Solo failed, but if the movie had a more reasonable budget and if it had done even mediocre business in China, say 75 mil rather than 16. You could be talking about instead of a 250 mil budget with a 390 mil box office you could be talking say 175 mil budget and a 450 mil box office. Which although extremely light for Star Wars isn't a huge disaster from a financial standpoint.

What's everyone think? Would this be a good idea for Star Wars. Would you want to see it? Furthermore would it be a smart way to try to break down the door in some of the markets where Star Wars just doesn't have the marquee value we associate with it?