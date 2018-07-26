Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Apple can go **** itself

Started by Darth Ender , Today, 01:46 PM

7 replies to this topic

#1
Darth Ender
Posted Today, 01:46 PM

Darth Ender

    Member

  • Members
  • 415 posts

I took the leap last December and bought the iPhoneX.  My hangup was the lack of an aux port.  I know it comes with the adapter, but because I sleep with earbuds in AND I misplace them frequently; I have to have multiple pairs.  

 

I find out I am getting a brand new Mac laptop for week.  Freaking sweet.  Last night I laid down to watch some Netflix in bed.  I go to plug in my earbuds only to find a ****ing aux port.  WTF!!!  AND they only have two USB C connections....one of which is the power.  So if anyone wants to do anything, I need to buy brand new expensive ass docking stations for staff that have the new Macs.

 

I would be cool with only the USB C because of moving forward with new hardware, but don't throw in the aux for my convenience when they forced me to get rid of those old earbuds with the X.


  • Kyrian, El Chalupacabra and Odine +1 this

#2
Odine
Posted Today, 02:36 PM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,825 posts

My man. 

 

 

Apple can go eat a bag of dicks. I converted back to PC earlier this year and got an android phone... I've never looked back. There is simply no reason to use Mac these days unless for work everyone uses the same system. But I mean, arguments for user-friendliness are null and void now cause Windows 10 is great in the user friendliness department. But then with PC you also have autonomy over your machine. Put in  more ram, a new graphics card, a new drive if you've the space? No problem. With Apple? not a chance. They don't upgrade machines anymore you've got to buy a new one. Furthermore, because they use intel architecture now they've been using cheaper parts inside their Macbooks and iMacs... yet still charging the Apple premium because they're so sleek and grey. 

 

**** apple. 

 

 

I remember in the 90s everyone said "**** windows, Bill Gates is a nazi capitalist bastard, get an apple. They're so user friendly and punk and cool".  Now look at them. Bunch of money hungry wankers removing ports and functionality from their products so you have to keep buying new ones, usually every time you've upgraded your IOS that one time too many so your device functions at a slow crawl. The mother****ers. 


  • Kyrian and El Chalupacabra +1 this

#3
Tank
Posted Today, 02:55 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Members
  • 33,787 posts
After 30 years I still deel like windows is unweildy and ugly and not intuative.

I've been an Apple guy since 1988. I curse them daily but I keep getting new devices because they still look, perform, and operate better.

But the planned obsolescence, the proprietary peripheral game, the mark up, their terrible self made software, and their locking out of certain functions make me curse them daily.

#4
Odine
Posted Today, 02:58 PM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,825 posts

You've got Stockholm syndrome man. 


  • El Chalupacabra +1 this

#5
Marc DuQuesne
Posted Today, 06:38 PM

Marc DuQuesne

    Member

  • Members
  • 498 posts

I have been on the **** Apple train since before that goofball ****ed that apple pie in that movie. But I am am a hardware kind of guy. I like upgrading by myself and fiddling when the urge strikes. Software people seem to like Apple.

 

Microsoft gets a bad wrap security wise, which it should based on statistics, but the PC is a lot more flexible than a Mac, and there are compromises. I really hate how hard apple has the hardware side locked down. The standardization of bus interfaces and allowing different manufacturers to make components that a consumer could purchase and plug into their computer, regardless of manufacturer, had a lot to do with with the growth of PCs back when people cared about hardware. Now people care about apps more than hardware, and apps do add a lot of flexibility to devices, but flexibility still comes with a cost.


#6
Marc DuQuesne
Posted Today, 07:10 PM

Marc DuQuesne

    Member

  • Members
  • 498 posts

I remember in the 90s everyone said "**** windows, Bill Gates is a nazi capitalist bastard, get an apple. They're so user friendly and punk and cool". 

 

 

Always liked Bill Gates. Of all the famous people I ever got in arms reach of, he was the only one I wanted to go all fan boy over and ask for an autograph. I'm supposed to hate him because he knows what something is worth more than his competition does? I like the killer instinct.


#7
El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 09:27 PM

El Chalupacabra

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 7,957 posts

Apple computers are sh*t in an enterprise environment.  I hate working on them.   Newer models of Macbooks and iMacs are LITERALLY glued together.  WTF.  Also, every single thing you have to do to set one up for a user is 100,000 times more complicated than it needs to be.  It's a constant source of irritation when I have a professor ask me to spec out a computer for them based on their research and software needs, only to be told they want a Mac because their 14 year old daughter says they are the best around.  Then, almost always, I have to install Parallels because their software or app only runs on Windows. Thank goodness for JAMF, which really makes deployment a cinch!   Why Apple couldn't have come up with something like that before is beyond me.

 

But for home use, they are OK and I can understand why some like them.  I still say OSX is just basically a glorfied version of closed source Linux.  I used to have an iMac PowerPC G5.  Sold it just before it went completely obsolete.   At work, I have a 2016 i7 Macbook air.  Love the fact it is light, but goddammitt I have to remote into/use my Windows box to actually do the work I need to do (AD management, SCCM, scripting, etc).

 

As for iPhones and iPads...I'd never own an iPhone. I'm a Samsung guy.  But I used to have an iPad 1.  Loved it, but see above about built in obsolescence.  


#8
Tank
Posted Today, 10:15 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Members
  • 33,787 posts
Let's add up my Apple stuff...

1988 Mac Plus
1993 Quadra 650
1999 Power Mac 7200
1999 Powerbook 310 (was old and used)
2004 Power Mac G4
2005 iPod (4th gen)
2006 MacBook
2007 iPod (6th gen)
2008 iPhone 2
2010 Apple TV (2nd gen)
2011 iPhone 4
2011 iPad II
2012 MacBook Air
2012 iMac i7
2013 Apple TV (2nd gen)
2014 iPhone 6
2015 iMac 4k Retina
2016 Apple TV (3rd gen)
2016 iPhone 7
2017 iPad Pro
2018 iPhone X

From 95-2010 I worked as a graphic designer, and that industry is what kept Apple alive in the 90s. Photoshop didn't feel right on Windows until the early 2000s and pre unified file formats Mac was just the way to go.

I tended to have second tier 1 gen behind gear at home, and most of my jobs kept me on top of the line stuff.

The iPhones have been a trap of upgrades and scheduled obsolescence since day one-- but in the early days befor everything was centered on apps with cloud and google support, the only way to sync my life beetween work and home and phone was to have an iPhone.

The best machines I ever owned were the early 2000s MacBook and the MacBook air. I took them everywhere. The first became my on the road editing system when I began working more as an editor. The Air replaced it, and became my mobile writing system as I switched over to writing full time. I'd still be using it (light, solid state) but the iPad Pro has replaced it. It's probably my favorite apple product at the moment.

I can use the pro as a writing system, it will mirror my big system for the occasional graphics work I do for pitches and work as mirror drawing pad (for a fraction of a price of a cintiq), and it is much easier to watch movies in bed on than a laptop.

The first iPad was a dumb buy. I thought it would be yseful, but it ended up being an overpriced nook. It also died.

Most of these were justfied for work, but I probably dodn't need to replace my imac after a few years to my current system. The older iMac is my son's, and is just now started to be unable to run newer stuff. I felt like the upgrade was justifiable when I did it, but I can't recall why I did it.

Speaking of my son, I suppose I should add his iPhone 6 to the list (it's his grandma's old phone). And even tbough I didn't buy them, my gf has a personal macbook pro, a second one for work, and IPad pro, and a iPhone 7.

So there's literally seven Apple devices in our house...

...well nine if you count the Apple TVs, TWO of which crapped out. I will never biy one of those crap boxes again considering you can get Fire TV for a tenth of the price.

If there's one Apple product I would say sucks and I regret, it's the Apple TVs... too bad I had to buy 3 before realizing that. Though to be fair, the first teo was pre-Amazon fire TV...

... and I have two FireTVs, an Alexa (with 3 dots).

... and a Nook...

... and a Google Wifi Mesh system...

And a PS4
And an Cbox One X

And I just got a 75" TV

I may uave a tech addiction.
  • El Chalupacabra +1 this
Back to The Cantina

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Cantina