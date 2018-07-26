Apple can go **** itself

I took the leap last December and bought the iPhoneX. My hangup was the lack of an aux port. I know it comes with the adapter, but because I sleep with earbuds in AND I misplace them frequently; I have to have multiple pairs.
I find out I am getting a brand new Mac laptop for week. Freaking sweet. Last night I laid down to watch some Netflix in bed. I go to plug in my earbuds only to find a ****ing aux port. WTF!!! AND they only have two USB C connections....one of which is the power. So if anyone wants to do anything, I need to buy brand new expensive ass docking stations for staff that have the new Macs.
I would be cool with only the USB C because of moving forward with new hardware, but don't throw in the aux for my convenience when they forced me to get rid of those old earbuds with the X.