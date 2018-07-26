Apple can go **** itself

Let's add up my Apple stuff...



1988 Mac Plus

1993 Quadra 650

1999 Power Mac 7200

1999 Powerbook 310 (was old and used)

2004 Power Mac G4

2005 iPod (4th gen)

2006 MacBook

2007 iPod (6th gen)

2008 iPhone 2

2010 Apple TV (2nd gen)

2011 iPhone 4

2011 iPad II

2012 MacBook Air

2012 iMac i7

2013 Apple TV (2nd gen)

2014 iPhone 6

2015 iMac 4k Retina

2016 Apple TV (3rd gen)

2016 iPhone 7

2017 iPad Pro

2018 iPhone X



From 95-2010 I worked as a graphic designer, and that industry is what kept Apple alive in the 90s. Photoshop didn't feel right on Windows until the early 2000s and pre unified file formats Mac was just the way to go.



I tended to have second tier 1 gen behind gear at home, and most of my jobs kept me on top of the line stuff.



The iPhones have been a trap of upgrades and scheduled obsolescence since day one-- but in the early days befor everything was centered on apps with cloud and google support, the only way to sync my life beetween work and home and phone was to have an iPhone.



The best machines I ever owned were the early 2000s MacBook and the MacBook air. I took them everywhere. The first became my on the road editing system when I began working more as an editor. The Air replaced it, and became my mobile writing system as I switched over to writing full time. I'd still be using it (light, solid state) but the iPad Pro has replaced it. It's probably my favorite apple product at the moment.



I can use the pro as a writing system, it will mirror my big system for the occasional graphics work I do for pitches and work as mirror drawing pad (for a fraction of a price of a cintiq), and it is much easier to watch movies in bed on than a laptop.



The first iPad was a dumb buy. I thought it would be yseful, but it ended up being an overpriced nook. It also died.



Most of these were justfied for work, but I probably dodn't need to replace my imac after a few years to my current system. The older iMac is my son's, and is just now started to be unable to run newer stuff. I felt like the upgrade was justifiable when I did it, but I can't recall why I did it.



Speaking of my son, I suppose I should add his iPhone 6 to the list (it's his grandma's old phone). And even tbough I didn't buy them, my gf has a personal macbook pro, a second one for work, and IPad pro, and a iPhone 7.



So there's literally seven Apple devices in our house...



...well nine if you count the Apple TVs, TWO of which crapped out. I will never biy one of those crap boxes again considering you can get Fire TV for a tenth of the price.



If there's one Apple product I would say sucks and I regret, it's the Apple TVs... too bad I had to buy 3 before realizing that. Though to be fair, the first teo was pre-Amazon fire TV...



... and I have two FireTVs, an Alexa (with 3 dots).



... and a Nook...



... and a Google Wifi Mesh system...



And a PS4

And an Cbox One X



And I just got a 75" TV



I may uave a tech addiction.



