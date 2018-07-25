Your Musical Opinions!

So.. I pretty much only have room for extreme anger and vitriolic hatred and misanthropy, or super beautiful hippy stuff. The common thread is all these musics generally lean towards singing/screaming about spirituality/existentialism or the natural world and our place in nature, and how to rediscover it. My brother said this almost word-for-word not long ago. Also, you may get a kick out of this band called Omnia if you haven't heard them already. They do a very good albeit really cheesy over-the-top melding of all the fav sounds and themes you listed. Here's an opinion I formed with purely anecdotal information: The recent trend toward collecting vinyl is at least partly a push back against the top 40 music machine's genericness. Not only because it's a tangible, physical object in a digital world, but also because there's a pretty broad gap in vinyl titles, so collecting vinyl isn't just about melding new music with an old format, it's about rediscovering classic greats and deep cuts.

Ill check that out, thanks.

I would say the physical artifact thing is absolutely partially responsible for the resurgence in vinyl. However I would say the fundamental reason is compared with most other ways people consume music these days, vinyl simply sounds better. In the process of compressing digital audio to fit all sorts of formats i.e spotify, radio, other internet streaming services, digital downloads etc.. the dynamic range is pretty much lost. This is due to modern mastering techniques, in which dynamic range is sacrificed for meeting a highly compressed universal standard (so the song sounds the same online, in your car, on your phone etc) This is ignoring other means for compression... trying to make a recording play louder for example. And then for online formats to keep file sizes small, the audio is compressed even more.. to the extent that 80% of the orignal recorded audio information is no longer present in your typical Spotify .mp3 or .aac. Of course you can still get lossless digital audio like FLAC or ALAC files which has a higher dynamic range and keeps the 80% of lost audio... they are much larger file sizes. Like 60-100mb a song sometimes. An album can easily be 500mb. So obvs not many people download their music using lossless audio unless they're audiophiles.

All albums pressed to vinyl however, usually go through a separate mastering with as little compression as possible to maximize the dynamic range. This coupled with the physical contact a stylus makes on the song track makes for a higher fidelity listening experience. Which is why any music from the 90s and earlier sounds ****ing amazing on record and relatively flat and lacking that special something on digital formats.

CDs though.. they're the ****ing worst. They suffer even more audio loss and compression than online digital formats, and they degrade every time they're played.

Anyways.. sorry hope that doesn't come off as a lecture. Cause admittedly I'm not an audiophile and that is my lay understanding of it. But a few of my friends are audio engineers, sound technicians etc..

But nostalgia and having a physical artifact in a digital age for sure is a massive draw as well. Particularly when people found out that "buying" music off iTunes is nothing more than entering a licencing agreement so you don't actually own the files. Therefore when you die, you can't leave your iTunes collection to a loved one (as Bruce Willis found out) like you could your record collection. If you're gonna buy digital music only use Bandcamp, I say.