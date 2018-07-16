Why the difference in opinion between critics and fans on TLJ

Anyone who cares enough to remember knows that I love The Last Jedi, that's all well and good. We also know that the movie was terribly divisive among fans. However it was loved by critics. Here are the metacritic scores for all 10 Star Wars movies.
1-Star Wars 90
2-The Last Jedi 85
3-The Empire Strikes Back 82
4-The Force Awakens 81
5-Revenge of the Sith 68
6-Rogue One 65
7-Solo 62
8-Return of the Jedi 58
9-Attack of the Clones 54
10-The Phantom Menace 51
Now my rankings wouldn't be all that off from this. Maybe bounce Empire to the top and keep everything in the same order and I wouldn't argue with it much at all. But I mean this site which averages out critics rankings has TLJ over the friggin ESB. Like I said I love TLJ so I'm probably not the right person to even have an opinion on this.
So basically those of you who hate the movie or are lukewarm or whatever, why do you think the disconnect? Especially when you consider that the rest of the rankings here probably don't deviate all that much from general fan consensus, both overall and on this site.