Why the difference in opinion between critics and fans on TLJ

Most of Empire's reviews on that site, or at least several of them, are from 1980. If you take reviews written more recently I'm sure Empire would be higher. For instance Empire on Rotten Tomatoes is 95%, the Last Jedi is a still impressive 91%. Although even that probably underestimates the critical acclaim for the movie as with "Top Critics" it has 49 out of 51 positive reviews whereas Empire is 22 of 25 with Top Critics.

Empire has obviously gone up in esteem since 1980, it's still far too early to tell how The Last Jedi will be thought of in 38 years. The likliehood is by then no one will care about either movie. th

I do think there is a large group of people who really like the movie though that aren't what we'd call "Star Wars fans". People who grew up with the PT and liked it, but didnt love it. Saw it as no different than Lord of the Rings or the Pirates movies. A movie franchise that they saw, enjoyed but didn't have any super special affinity for. They saw the OT and liked it, but it wasn't theirs. The movies were old to them, came out before they were born. The Force Awakens came out with these people in mid to late 20s and they loved it, it's better than the PT and its of their time. They then liked TLJ just as much or even more.

People like this will likely never be the crazy fans like those of us who grew up with the OT, I don't think any movies ever have or maybe ever will engender the love that the OT does in some people. But there are alot of people who somewhat fit that description I gave who love the ST.