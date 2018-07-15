Dark Tide II: "Ruin"

chapter 4:

Leia Organa Solo gives her report. There is nothing coming in from Belkadan, Bimmiel, Dantooine or Sernpidal. This is not surprising. Some data is being received from Dubrillion but that won’t last. It’s thought that the Vong will be using it as a headquarters. Garqi is under their control, too.

Admiral Kre’fey explains that reports of slaves and some collaborators being used as the main attack force are coming in. Chief of State Borsk Fey’lya comments that some will always flock to the strongest force around. That was something they encountered under the Empire, too.

Leia reminds him the Vong are worse.

Before another argument erupts, Elegos A’Kla points out that General Antilles seems to have a lot of material to go over. Wedge doesn’t understand why Sernpidal was destroyed by its moon.

Fey’lya thinks it was just a message in the same way Alderaan was.

Wedge argues that it doesn’t make sense considering the amount of resources required to grow the creature used. Analyzing their ships and weapons, they’ve determined none of them have the type of power that would be required to do such a thing. That type of power cannot be easy to create, otherwise their ships would be more powerful than they are.

Since the creature died, it indicates that the Vong never intended to recover it which leads him to believe there’s something else going on. Kre’fey points out that the Vong may not think the same way.

Leia believes that expanding their view of the Vong is important, however, it would seem that they do need the resources of the worlds they’ve seized. Fey’lya admits that there is value in learning more, but he would prefer to contain them right now.

Kre’fey tells him the New Republic is staging from Agamar and sending out to patrols to get refugees. However, it’s nearly impossible to intercept Vong forces and drive them back because of the time it would take to hit any number of worlds. For this reason, they are organizing defenses on worlds they are likely to hit in the hopes of driving them back while they are transitioning from space to surface.

Wedge points out that this brings them back to not knowing enough about their enemy to know what they want. Leia thinks they can set up operations for Jedi to find out more.

Fey’lya will not allow the Jedi to be involved. He knows they were instrumental in saving the refugees on Dantooine, but those who are opposed to the Jedi will read that they were ineffective in every other way. He tells her people don’t respect the Jedi. Fey’lya points to the inability to free the enslaved peoples, the genetic-tampering on Bimmiel and the ineffectiveness of the Force against the Vong all lead to a lack of confidence in them.

The New Republic will have to organize its own operations. Fey’lya cannot stop the Jedi from acting on their own, but any actions by the Order will not be sanctioned by him. Leia asks if her mission to Bastion is out now. He assures her that he will endorse any attempt to enlist the help of the Imperial Remnant.

She knows that he comes out ahead regardless of how this mission turns out. She’s also unhappy that Elegos will not be coming with her. The senator explains that all of their discussions fall back on the same problem: no one knows that the Vong want. He is going to Dubrillion to ask them.

Leia and Kre’fey do not believe this is a good idea. After all, they tried communicating with the Vong at Dubrillion and there was no response. They may not understand the concept of truce and it’s already known that captives are not treated well.

He’s responsible for millions of lives and would like to see them spared. If he succeeds, all will be saved. If not, then his fate won’t matter compared to what will come.

