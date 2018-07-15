Jump to content

Dark Tide II: "Ruin"

Started by Jedi Cool , July 15 2018 04:54 AM
chapter discussion thread

Jedi Cool
Posted 15 July 2018 - 04:54 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 1:
 
 
Facing the worlds of Dubrillion and Destrillion, the Yuuzhan Vong warrior, Shedao Shai, allows himself a moment of conceit as Yun-Yammka as promised them this galaxy as their home.
 
The Vong had traveled in great worldships seeking this home.  Over 50 years ago, scouts had located this place and the survivors had brought their report back to the Supreme Overlord.  Agents infiltrated it and brought back data while a whole generation was trained to cleanse it of infidels.
 
Here at Dubrillion, Nom Anor, of the intendant class, had conspired to usurp the warrior caste.  He launched a premature attack which was repulsed by the New Republic.  Shai had been forced to shift his assaults to worlds where they were driven off so that their conquest would be complete.
 
The Chazrach are the reptoid slave class used by the Vong as soldiers.  Shai looks through the memories of one of them to view the battle to pacify Dubrillion.  There were many things to be learned from the way the infidels fight.
 
Most intriguing are the jeedai who claim to have mastery over life but use mechanical lightsabers to inflict death.  Two of them had interrupted the quest to retrieve the bones of Shai’s grandfather who had been a scout on an early mission to these worlds and had died there. 
 
He takes solace in the Embrace of Pain to bring reality to him.  The infidels try to protect themselves from it, that’s why they are an abomination. 
Jedi Cool
Posted 16 July 2018 - 04:28 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 2:
 
After watching Corran Horn and Mara Jade Skywalker spar with lightsabers and then debate the wisdom of some kinds of strategy, Luke greets Kyp Durron who informs him his people are here for the council of war.
 
Luke reminds him Jedi do not go to war, they are protectors.  Kyp dismisses it as an issue of semantics.  The Vong are here and intend to conquer the galaxy.  He points out how defending Dantooine failed while attacking on Bimmiel worked.
 
Luke tells him he will meet with them tomorrow and Kyp quickly leaves.  Corran and Mara debate the best use of telekinesis to kill a man. Luke reminds them that Kyp and the younger Jedi grew up thinking that the best way to battle evil was the way Luke did.  They should know better, but the Vong having no Force presences makes that difficult.
 
The fact that Anakin was able to kill several of them on Dantooine just encourages some of the others to underestimate the enemy.  Luke argues that he serves the Force whether his enemies are part of it or not.
 
He believes they should be confined to evacuations and coordinate defensive positions.  Scouting missions are possible but he has fewer than a hundred Jedi.  It’s hard to decide where to send them.
 
Unfortunately, they’ll be criticized regardless of what they do.
Jedi Cool
Posted 17 July 2018 - 04:09 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 3:
 
Jacen Solo should feel at home on Coruscant, but the truth is that he spent a lot of his childhood traveling with his family and the last few years at the Jedi Academy.  Anakin is watching speeder traffic, immersed in his own thoughts.  Jaina bubbles with excitement about her posting with Rogue Squadron.
 
She tells him how she is using the Force to weed out candidates that don’t react well to the Yuuzhan Vong combat data.  Wedge and Tycho seem to be able to do the same thing without the Force, though.
 
Jacen points out that experience can help anyone learn from mistakes and not repeat them.  Anakin tells them that it’s a good thing some mistakes can’t be repeated.  They get on him about taking responsibility for Chewbacca’s death. 
 
Anakin knows that he’s not at fault, but can’t help but feel that he could have done something to save him.
 
Jacen reminds him that he was able to save Mara on Dantooine.  Anakin reminds Jacen that he and Luke saved them at the end. 
 
They are interrupted by the appearance of their father who looks tired and unkempt.  He offers them drinks which they don’t accept.  Jaina asks what the urgent message was.  He tells them that he was unnerved by Chewie’s death because it made him think of everyone he could lose.  He’s not used to being afraid. 
 
They try to assure him that they understand, but he’s already shut them out again.
Jedi Cool
Posted 18 July 2018 - 04:32 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 4:
 
Leia Organa Solo gives her report.  There is nothing coming in from Belkadan, Bimmiel, Dantooine or Sernpidal.  This is not surprising. Some data is being received from Dubrillion but that won’t last.  It’s thought that the Vong will be using it as a headquarters.  Garqi is under their control, too.
 
Admiral Kre’fey explains that reports of slaves and some collaborators being used as the main attack force are coming in.  Chief of State Borsk Fey’lya comments that some will always flock to the strongest force around.  That was something they encountered under the Empire, too.
 
Leia reminds him the Vong are worse.
 
Before another argument erupts, Elegos A’Kla points out that General Antilles seems to have a lot of material to go over.  Wedge doesn’t understand why Sernpidal was destroyed by its moon. 
 
Fey’lya thinks it was just a message in the same way Alderaan was.
 
Wedge argues that it doesn’t make sense considering the amount of resources required to grow the creature used.  Analyzing their ships and weapons, they’ve determined none of them have the type of power that would be required to do such a thing.  That type of power cannot be easy to create, otherwise their ships would be more powerful than they are.
 
Since the creature died, it indicates that the Vong never intended to recover it which leads him to believe there’s something else going on. Kre’fey points out that the Vong may not think the same way. 
 
Leia believes that expanding their view of the Vong is important, however, it would seem that they do need the resources of the worlds they’ve seized.  Fey’lya admits that there is value in learning more, but he would prefer to contain them right now.
 
Kre’fey tells him the New Republic is staging from Agamar and sending out to patrols to get refugees.  However, it’s nearly impossible to intercept Vong forces and drive them back because of the time it would take to hit any number of worlds.  For this reason, they are organizing defenses on worlds they are likely to hit in the hopes of driving them back while they are transitioning from space to surface.
 
Wedge points out that this brings them back to not knowing enough about their enemy to know what they want.  Leia thinks they can set up operations for Jedi to find out more. 
 
Fey’lya will not allow the Jedi to be involved.  He knows they were instrumental in saving the refugees on Dantooine, but those who are opposed to the Jedi will read that they were ineffective in every other way.  He tells her people don’t respect the Jedi.  Fey’lya points to the inability to free the enslaved peoples, the genetic-tampering on Bimmiel and the ineffectiveness of the Force against the Vong all lead to a lack of confidence in them.
 
The New Republic will have to organize its own operations.  Fey’lya cannot stop the Jedi from acting on their own, but any actions by the Order will not be sanctioned by him.  Leia asks if her mission to Bastion is out now.  He assures her that he will endorse any attempt to enlist the help of the Imperial Remnant.
 
She knows that he comes out ahead regardless of how this mission turns out.  She’s also unhappy that Elegos will not be coming with her. The senator explains that all of their discussions fall back on the same problem:  no one knows that the Vong want.  He is going to Dubrillion to ask them.
 
Leia and Kre’fey do not believe this is a good idea.  After all, they tried communicating with the Vong at Dubrillion and there was no response.  They may not understand the concept of truce and it’s already known that captives are not treated well.
 
He’s responsible for millions of lives and would like to see them spared.  If he succeeds, all will be saved. If not, then his fate won’t matter compared to what will come.
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:19 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 5:
 
In the auditorium, Luke realizes that leaving the set-up to Kyp was a mistake.  Kyp, Ganner, Wurth and the Twi’lek Jedi, Daeshara’cor are sitting on one side.  The other side has Corran, Kam Solusar and a third chair that Luke thought Mara would take, but senses her watching from the shadows instead.
 
There is a podium in the center that Kyp indicates Luke should take, but Luke prefers to stand, facing the auditorium and the Jedi gathered there watching the stage.  Once he’s welcomed the 60 spectators, Luke sits on the floor.  Corran and Kam join him which then pressures the other four to do the same.
 
He explains that the set-up seems too much like a council of war.  The Jedi are meant to protect and defend, but the difference between protectors and warriors is how one avoids the temptations of the Dark Side.
 
Kyp’s faction wants to use proactively defensive tactics, but Luke points out that they cannot do that until the Vong’s focus becomes specific.  The Jedi do need to be on the front so they can react when danger is detected.
 
In a way, Luke himself has set up a wrong impression of the Jedi because he emerged from the Rebellion a hero painted as a warrior that subsequent missions did little to change.  People learned to call on a Jedi because the service was free and because collateral damage was something one tried to avoid.
 
Daeshara’cor reminds him that a lot about the Jedi was lost during the Imperial era, but even Tionne’s ballads of the ancient Jedi shows a warrior tradition that carried through to Luke himself.
 
Kam tells her that the history they do have doesn’t make the gaps whole.  Just because they know of martial battles doesn’t mean the entire history of the Jedi was focused on war.  Besides, Miko died fighting the Vong and Kyp almost did because they engaged in a fight without knowing what they were dealing with.
 
Luke also points out that the New Republic is not going to sanction any Jedi operations.  Kyp is outraged and Octa Ramis points out they’re better off without government interference if that’s their way of thinking.   Luke agrees that it’s easier this way, even without government resources.  In the past, the Jedi were tossed at a problem and expected to solve it.
 
While this is inconvenient, they can take heart that the New Republic military is sympathetic to them.  And taking care of refugees will free up the military forces to do other things.
 
Otherwise, there are no other active missions save Corran who is going to Garqi because he’s been recalled to active duty.  He will be leading six Noghri commandos and two civilian observers to study the Vong, coordinate with resistance movements and get people off the planet.
 
Corran would like Ganner and Jacen to be the civilian observers.  Luke is preparing assignments for the others now.  He knows that they may not like what they are going to be doing, but the tasks are important. 
 
Daeshara’cor still doesn’t think this is the right course of action.  She feels that the Yuuzhan Vong will be on Coruscant.  If the Jedi act, that won’t happen.  Luke warns her that such a course of action could produce an army of Darth Vaders instead which should be more frightening than the Vong.
  • First appearance of Daeshara’cor.
  • I know Luke does not want his Jedi acting aggressively and I do realize that the Clone Wars may not be the best example of this, but we do know that the Jedi led armies during the war and not all of them became Sith Lords.  I do question his belief that going on the offense will lead to the Jedi Order becoming corrupt.

Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 04:07 AM

Jedi Cool

chapter 6:
 
On the Ralroost, Jaina finds Jacen in the meditation room.  He tells her that he is overwhelmed by what they are facing.  The Vong are a bigger threat than the Empire.  She points out that they’ve always had the Force on their side.  Now they have to muddle through like everyone else.
 
Fortunately, she has good examples.  The Rogues are used to doing things the hard way.  She’s one pilot in a squadron and cannot think beyond that.  He wonders how she cannot feel burdened with carrying the traditions of Rogue Squadron.
 
Jaina wonders why all this is bothering him now.  He’s always looked beyond.  Even after being injured on Belkadan, he wasn’t concerned about his health but why his vision failed.  He’s still trying to find a way to become the ultimate Jedi.
 
Jacen asks if she never questions what they’ve been taught.  He doesn’t understand why she doesn’t want to push herself beyond.  She asks what constitutes beyond.  He isn’t sure.
 
Jaina surmises he’s looking for something that may not exist.  She does each job as it comes along.  He needs to fixate on this job coming up, not worry about the next one.  This mission will help him because he has two different Jedi to learn from.  She wants him to give himself a chance.
 
In the galley, Corran comes in to get a drink and speaks with Jaina about her Rogue experience.  Jacen asks if he prefers to be in the military as opposed to being a Jedi.  Corran assures him he is still a Jedi in this uniform.  This way allows him to do what needs to be done.
 
Jacen assures him he’s examined his equipment and studied Garqi so he will be prepared.  Corran warns him this isn’t a game.  Jacen needs to be willing to follow orders and not go running off just because he thinks he knows what to do.
 
The mission requires them to be in and out before the Vong know they are there.  No heroics.  Corran cautions him to be prepared to deploy.  After he leaves, Jacen and Jaina talk about how they are playing by different rules now.
