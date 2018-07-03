So, the family is road tripping. NC to Vernal, UT (dinosaurs and whitewater rafting), then a week near Boulder, CO. Any suggestions of interesting things to do there or between here and there?
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Road trippin'
Started by RUAJedi2 , Yesterday, 03:54 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 03:54 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 04:37 PM
Boulders on fire right now I think. Check the fire maps.
Stop in Memphis and do some BBQ!
I have to check where Vernal is but you should stand on four corners.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 05:02 PM
Vernal is the northeast corner of UT. Right now the fires aren't near where we're going to be.