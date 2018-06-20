Jump to content

Star Wars stories done?

Started by The Choc , June 20 2018 03:33 PM

47 replies to this topic

The Choc
Posted 20 June 2018 - 03:33 PM

The Choc

Collider is reporting that Lucasfilm has pulled the plug on the standalone Star Wars stories movies in the wake of Solo. Supposedly the plan is to concentrate on IX and then after that on the next Star Wars trilogy presumably Johnson's. It's obvious from a business perspective that Solo failed but it's actually a good movie so as a fan I'm a bit disappointed I may get less movies that I like, but I;m ok with this too. Seems as if they want to try to keep Star Wars releases an event or a big deal or whatever you want to call it. So maybe at least a year apart for every movie and maybe sometimes even a year off? I don't think this is a bad reassessment on how to handle the franchise.

 

Having said that I'm sure alot of fans will begin yelling how this is proof of the beginning of the end of Star Wars eventhough these will be the same fans who recently were complaining that Disney was releasing too many movies and that Star Wars needs to be an event.

 

Myself I think Star Wars prior to being bought by Disney was a once in a generation event and how to handle Star Wars now and the balance between releasing alot of movies and diminishing returns is simply something that they haven't 100% figured out yet. 


Tex
Posted 20 June 2018 - 03:55 PM

Tex

I think they'll bring them back if the franchise can recover. All of this hinges on Ep 9.

Speaking of, I'm not surprised to hear rumors about Lando coming back. They're running out of OT characters to get people interested in the new cast.
The Choc
Posted 20 June 2018 - 04:01 PM

The Choc

Yeah, it will be interesting to see if the Star Wars sequel trilogy can recover from the 2 critically acclaimed box office hits they've had so far. 


Tex
Posted 20 June 2018 - 04:12 PM

Tex

Yeah, but TLJ fell flat with a lot of people. They went to see Luke, and now he's gone. I wouldn't be surprised at all to see a considerable drop off without him (force ghost or not).
The Choc
Posted 20 June 2018 - 04:12 PM

The Choc

Also, it's not like they had announced any more of these standalones. There were rumors of a few being in early development but none far enough along where Lucasfilm even announced it. It's not as if they are pulling the plug on movies that are already partially made or in the middle of production. They are simply saying they are going to focus on movies that are part of larger stories, rather than single, standalone movies. 


Odine
Posted 20 June 2018 - 04:14 PM

Odine

I think its a good idea to put those stand alone stories on hold for a while. At least until they get a really good idea, cause continually knocking out generic action movies with a Star Wars theme isn't going to do the brand any favours. Quality over quantity please. 

 

Whilst I'm glad they can focus on the Saga and continue to try make event movies, I still would like an Obi Wan film. Though they could still make that a major release, as it were. 


The Choc
Posted 20 June 2018 - 04:23 PM

The Choc

Yeah, but TLJ fell flat with a lot of people. They went to see Luke, and now he's gone. I wouldn't be surprised at all to see a considerable drop off without him (force ghost or not).

 It's probably more divisive among fandom than in general, having said that I'll freely admit that among general audiences it's not as well liked as TFA. However I don't think general audiences are nearly as divided as fandom.


The Choc
Posted 20 June 2018 - 04:29 PM

The Choc

I think its a good idea to put those stand alone stories on hold for a while. At least until they get a really good idea, cause continually knocking out generic action movies with a Star Wars theme isn't going to do the brand any favours. Quality over quantity please. 

 

Whilst I'm glad they can focus on the Saga and continue to try make event movies, I still would like an Obi Wan film. Though they could still make that a major release, as it were. 

I agree with this. Like I said earlier it's not like they had any movies that were known to be in production. This is somehting that was decided internally and probably will never warrant a public announcement. They are just deciding to focus on different movies for now.

 

One thing though is the cynical people who say "Disney just wants to milk the name for what it's worth" are just wrong. Disney doesn't want to milk this for a few years and then be done. They want to be making Star Wars movies for a very, very long time. Whether thats 1 movie a year, 2 a year, one every other year, one a year with a year off once in a while. Whatever they decide on, they don't want to just run movies out there. 


Poe Dameron
Posted 20 June 2018 - 04:59 PM

Poe Dameron

Can't say I disagree.


pavonis
Posted 20 June 2018 - 05:39 PM

pavonis

They haven't announced any new ones, therefore they're not making any more?

And just when the rumor of an Obi-wan movie was spreading.

Tank
Posted 20 June 2018 - 06:27 PM

Tank

Obi-Wan (the only stand alone people have been clamoring for) has never fully moved outside of the rumor stage. The Boba Fett movie though was semi-announced when they said James Mangold would be writing/directing. No release date, but an announcement.

 

IF this report is true, it might be tanked.


The Choc
Posted 20 June 2018 - 07:43 PM

The Choc

Obi-Wan (the only stand alone people have been clamoring for) has never fully moved outside of the rumor stage. The Boba Fett movie though was semi-announced when they said James Mangold would be writing/directing. No release date, but an announcement.

 

IF this report is true, it might be tanked.

I don't think they announced it. The most relevant article I can find is from the Hollywood Reporter on May 24 and it says "Disney or Lucasfilm won't make any official confirmation, but sources say..."


Filthy Jawa
Posted 20 June 2018 - 07:57 PM

Filthy Jawa

This is good news for those of us struggling to keep up with all the SWGOH toons being released every year.

Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 21 June 2018 - 10:02 AM

Lord Darth Hunter

I just read this story https://screenrant.c...rectors-future/ and thought, won't that just mean more white dudes in charge?


El Chalupacabra
Posted 21 June 2018 - 10:58 AM

El Chalupacabra

I would have loved to see an Obi Wan movie, and early days (as in not long after ROTS) Darth Vader style movie.   I think there was a lot of potential for a good Boba Fett movie (Good, Bad, and Ugly or Logan styles).  I was even open to a movie centered around Palpatine (or feature him in aforementioned Darth Vader movie), and maybe even a Rise of Snoke movie.  Not so much for a Yoda-centric movie, though.  

 

Personally, I think Rogue One and Solo were better films than the ST films, including TFA, and  I would have been in favor of wrapping up Episode 9 and just going with one-off films.  But, I think releasing a movie a year has not worked out for Disney era LFL, too.  Maybe every other year would have been better. 


The Choc
Posted 21 June 2018 - 11:16 AM

The Choc

I don't really see how releasing a movie a year hasn't worked out well. Even with Solo doing poorly the 4 movies released so far have made a combined 4.8 billion dollars at the box office. They made a poor choice in terms of subject matter and marketing with Solo and probably releasing it too close to TLJ but the other 3 movies have all been massive successes. And even with the poor showing from Solo the movies are averaging 1.2 billion dollars worldwide each. 


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 21 June 2018 - 12:22 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

Star Wars stories were discontinued back in 2014 when they--

Ohhhhhhhh! My bad.



Sorry, folks, I had to. :p I mean, although I do have mild interest in these spin-offs, I can't say I am particularly bummed. I liked Rogue One though I can see how faulty it is, and I initially really liked Solo but I think that was before I put my thinking cap on, simply because the movie was fun. It's a loss, for sure, but not a big one.


Tank
Posted 21 June 2018 - 12:35 PM

Tank

I don't really see how releasing a movie a year hasn't worked out well. Even with Solo doing poorly the 4 movies released so far have made a combined 4.8 billion dollars at the box office. They made a poor choice in terms of subject matter and marketing with Solo and probably releasing it too close to TLJ but the other 3 movies have all been massive successes. And even with the poor showing from Solo the movies are averaging 1.2 billion dollars worldwide each. 

On paper Solo was already in the hole due to reshoots, I don't think they ever expected it to be a huge financial success. But these movies don't have the same box office to budget ration that determines hit/bomb like most movies. In this case, it's all about the brand. Brand awareness and keeping Star Wars relevant, and keeping the licenses active, and merch sales up, and theme park rides relevant is the key. So even if Solo performed low, it still had a function.

 

To that, it took a big enough hit, which has been in 40 years unheard of for a SW movie, that it has scared them to not hurting that brand by taking chances with non-essential films. 


The Choc
Posted 21 June 2018 - 01:04 PM

The Choc

I actually think the biggest issue was just how soon it was released. Not that Solo was destined to be make a ton of money but only 5 months passed. I think the one movie a year model worked in todays day. They had a nice cycle. Movie is released in December, obviously that is a big deal. People see commercials, read articles and reviews and all that. Say three months late the movie is released to home media. Again commercials are on tv, online the extras are discussed, people revisit the movie. A couple months later the trailer for the next movie comes out, generates tons of buzz. A couple months later the 2nd trailer comes out. Then a couple months later the next movie is released. 

 

With this movie, the Last Jedi was still new when the first trailer debuted. General audiences who aren;t clued in to release schedules beforehand saw that SB commercial and thought "another Star Wars? didn't we just see a new one like 2 weeks ago?". 

 

I think the idea of Star Wars as an Xmas tradition works and would work going forward. Maybe you take some planned years off here and there. 


Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 21 June 2018 - 01:39 PM

Lord Darth Hunter

According to reports I've read LFL wanted to push Solo to December to have more time to fix the reshoots as well as put together a better marketing campaign. Disney said no because they have Mary Poppins scheduled for the holidays.


ShadowDog
Posted 21 June 2018 - 01:42 PM

ShadowDog

Mofos insisting its releasing too many movies too quickly (instead of quality of movies and/or basing a movie around the wrong character) need to explain to me the Black Panther and Infinity War box office takes despite being released a mere TEN WEEKS APART. I'll wait.

The Choc
Posted 21 June 2018 - 01:56 PM

The Choc

1-Marvel has done an amazing job creating franchises within the franchise. Each hero is their own thing and then it comes together for Avengers. Marvel can release 20 movies in 11 years because they arent on Iron Man 20.

 

2-The Avengers movie was always going to do huge business.

 

3-Black Panther had cultural appeal that extended beyond the normal viewing habits of audiences. 


Metropolis
Posted 21 June 2018 - 01:57 PM

Metropolis

With their desired release schedule of a film a year, wouldn't they have had to be at least in pre production with the next "Story" movie?

To be fair SD, Marvel never expected Black Panther to do what it did. What will be telling is how Ant-Man 2 does. The first movie did a "modest for today" $180 mil after Age of Ultron.

Metropolis
Posted 21 June 2018 - 01:58 PM

Metropolis

3-Black Panther had cultural appeal that extended beyond the normal viewing habits of audiences. 

I'll say it for you. It got a lot of black people to go see it.
Tank
Posted 21 June 2018 - 02:28 PM

Tank

That just reminded me. I was on set yesterday and the AD on the show is a black guy and we were talking about Black Panther, or rather, he talked, and I listened so as not to be a putz. But at the end of a convo he told what has to be the funniest yo mama joke I've heard in eons.

 

"Yo mama so fat Thanos had to snap twice."


