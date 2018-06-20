Star Wars stories done?

Collider is reporting that Lucasfilm has pulled the plug on the standalone Star Wars stories movies in the wake of Solo. Supposedly the plan is to concentrate on IX and then after that on the next Star Wars trilogy presumably Johnson's. It's obvious from a business perspective that Solo failed but it's actually a good movie so as a fan I'm a bit disappointed I may get less movies that I like, but I;m ok with this too. Seems as if they want to try to keep Star Wars releases an event or a big deal or whatever you want to call it. So maybe at least a year apart for every movie and maybe sometimes even a year off? I don't think this is a bad reassessment on how to handle the franchise.

Having said that I'm sure alot of fans will begin yelling how this is proof of the beginning of the end of Star Wars eventhough these will be the same fans who recently were complaining that Disney was releasing too many movies and that Star Wars needs to be an event.

Myself I think Star Wars prior to being bought by Disney was a once in a generation event and how to handle Star Wars now and the balance between releasing alot of movies and diminishing returns is simply something that they haven't 100% figured out yet.