State of Decay 2

Anyone playing?

Much like it's predecessor, it doesn't make use of the graphics its console is capable of, it's glitchy, sometimes repetitive... but I love it. It's pretty much the same game, just with a few dynamics revamped, and new maps. Oh, and no real story-- which is generally a no-no for me. There's goals, which are good enough.

Basically, it's a sandbox zombie survival game. You're in the country, amidst a smattering of small towns and you have to find shelter, aid loners, take them in, build a base and manage supplies. Low on meds? You have to make a supply run. Most of the game is sneaking around, going through abandoned houses and buildings foraging for supplies to take back home.

There's been a few moments of genuine creepiness where my car runs out of gas in the dark, I'm on my own with only a knife and can't see more than a few feet ahead of me-- and oops, zombie.

You can switch off between survivors in your group, but I've had to start over a couple times after my "leader" died and took the upper level goals with them. One ran out of gas (on ongoing problem) and had to bail out right in the middle of a horde of zombies. I climbed a cell phone tower to wait them out, but somebody back at base was dying and I had the meds they needed in my trunk. I saw a gas station in the distance and thought I could run there, get fuel, book over there, and come back while the horde was confused. So I slide ton, threw some firecrackers to distract the horde, ran like hell, jumped a fence-- and landed right in front of a Feral zombie (who are really fast and brutal) and it gutted me.

My second leader died after I had built quite the upscale fortress and started a trade business. I got wind some people were going to highjack me, so I went to their place to work out a deal.. and they jumped me and beat me to death with a crow bar.