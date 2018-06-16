Jump to content

State of Decay 2

Started by Tank , June 15 2018 07:14 PM

7 replies to this topic

Tank
Posted 15 June 2018 - 07:14 PM

Tank

Anyone playing?

 

Much like it's predecessor, it doesn't make use of the graphics its console is capable of, it's glitchy, sometimes repetitive... but I love it. It's pretty much the same game, just with a few dynamics revamped, and new maps. Oh, and no real story-- which is generally a no-no for me. There's goals, which are good enough.

 

Basically, it's a sandbox zombie survival game. You're in the country, amidst a smattering of small towns and you have to find shelter, aid loners, take them in, build a base and manage supplies. Low on meds? You have to make a supply run. Most of the game is sneaking around, going through abandoned houses and buildings foraging for supplies to take back home.

 

There's been a few moments of genuine creepiness where my car runs out of gas in the dark, I'm on my own with only a knife and can't see more than a few feet ahead of me-- and oops, zombie.

 

You can switch off between survivors in your group, but I've had to start over a couple times after my "leader" died and took the upper level goals with them. One ran out of gas (on ongoing problem) and had to bail out right in the middle of a horde of zombies. I climbed a cell phone tower to wait them out, but somebody back at base was dying and I had the meds they needed in my trunk. I saw a gas station in the distance and thought I could run there, get fuel, book over there, and come back while the horde was confused. So I slide ton, threw some firecrackers to distract the horde, ran like hell, jumped a fence-- and landed right in front of a Feral zombie (who are really fast and brutal) and it gutted me.

 

My second leader died after I had built quite the upscale fortress and started a trade business. I got wind some people were going to highjack me, so I went to their place to work out a deal.. and they jumped me and beat me to death with a crow bar.

 


Odine
Posted 17 June 2018 - 08:03 AM

Odine

I'd give it a shot but I am a little over zombiepocalypse  survival games. I am intrigued by fallout 76 but I don't have high hopes. 

 

The only survival game I've been playing is Conan Exiles on PC, and for a survival game it's quite fun. I find the lack of purpose/reward in survival games means they can't hold my attention for very long. Even such games with lots of lore in and around them (like Conan) is not enough to hold me like a good narrative. 


Robin
Posted 17 June 2018 - 11:37 AM

Robin

I play it. I enjoy it, the settings and theme are well done. Although even with the lack of a traditional narrative, I have found myself attached to/invested in the occasional survivor. That said, I do wish it had a story... maybe one balancing a family unit with the random strangers.

Anyway, I sorta broke the survival mechanics by looking at the resource spreadsheet in the base screen. *Its simple math. With a little bit of work you can create a self sustaining base, without even needing the more advanced/expensive home options. The key is maintaining a small group and usually one of the bases that require four or five people and are about 1k to 1.5k cost. Those bases have the right combination of lots to balance the spreadsheet. After that its just running around the map for the funzees.

I think the best base mod is the cast making kit for the infirmary, btw. It makes the default infirmary essentially the only one ever needed.

I think the best boon (earned by completing the leader goals and continuing) is the Builder boon. It gives you power and water without needing to build anything for it. A nice wink was given in game when my builder character said, I think I can fix this breaker box and the pipes are in good shape.

*the simple math comment looks sorta jerky, it was not meant as a slight to anyone, it was a descriptor for the type of math in the spreadsheet.

Tank
Posted 17 June 2018 - 10:56 PM

Tank

Do tell of this spread sheet. I always seem to struggle with food. The garden doesn't do enough.

My dream would be to import Fallout 4's resources, settlement management, and workshop building into this game so you could really customize it.

I thought myself clever for parking cars in front of all but one gate to cut down on intruding zeds.

My other big problem is maintaining relationships with other enclaves. Some are so touchy and bugger off before I get to them. I had a good friendship with a set that was going to make an autoshop, which I thought would make for less rare car upgrade kits, but when holding off a siege for them things went nuts. Usually I can mane them but I think the spawning seige zombies merged with a nearby horde. They all died and I barely escaped.
Robin
Posted 17 June 2018 - 11:24 PM

Robin

In the top left corner of the base screen is a listing of your assets, clicking it brings up a rudimentary spreadsheet (essentially just +/-).

Having a survivor with the gardening skill is useful, it helps max the harvest for the garden and farms. If you specialize a gardener into herbalism then that survivor also grants your base a daily +1 to medicine.

Also remember to grab outposts, you can swap characters there (the previously controlled characters run off then eventually despawn and respawn at your base). Certain bases also grant daily +1 to resources.

I agree that the other enclaves bug off way too fast, often within an in-game day if you havent gotten to their request. I hope Mircosoft patches it to extend that time, also itd be nice if you could do a few missions at once instead of things cancelling each other out.

Also, I am totally with you wanting the Fallout universe and/or that customization style being in this game.

Tank
Posted 18 June 2018 - 12:12 AM

Tank

Hmmmmm, I knew all that... I'm always scrounging for food though. What I really need is explosives. It seems like they are super rare to find, which means hoping you have the points to spend when a rando arms trader breezes through.

I totally prioritized getting upgraded vehicles, rolling up to infestations, honking my horn and mowing everything down is my jam.

Robin
Posted 18 June 2018 - 07:10 AM

Robin

I try to have 1 large space for a farm (set to food) and 2 small outdoor spaces for gardens (1 set to food and 1 set to meds). With a gardener and water available these spaces can produce more by default, and with seeds available you can manually, temporarily, induce them to produce more.

I try to keep my group of survivors smaller, usually five people. I tolerate trouble makers just long enough to unlock/purchase a larger plotted base and then I exile those malcontents. irl thats totally heartless, probably even wicked, but irl you wouldnt be required to have a certain amount of people before you could camp in some abandoned place.

btw, a police cruiser or utility truck (snow plow) seems to have much higher durability by default. The type of cars you can find appear to be random, but if you find those ones then theyd work well as killing rigs even without upgrading them. However an heavy upgraded police cruiser is a lot of fun.

Tank
Posted 20 June 2018 - 03:12 PM

Tank

I upgraded the military truck, the pilato suv, and the muscle car. They’re all pretty fun. The military truck has a lot of armor pre-mods, so modded it lasts forever.
