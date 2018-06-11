Cyberpunk 2077

I have been figuratively waiting for this game since I played the tabletop version in 1991 and was playing the game adaption of Neuromancer on my C64.

I have been literally waiting for this since the day it was announced five years ago.

If this is some sick combo of Mass Effect/Dues Ex/GTA I will lose my ****.

My favorite genre as an RPG shooter? If the story is tight, this will be my favorite game of all time.

So obviously, it's doomed.