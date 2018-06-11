Cyberpunk 2077

E3 2018 cinematic trailer here
Looks like a proof of concept trailer rather than anything representative of game play, but still Its got me amped. I love CDPR, I think they are gonna smash it with this game.
I have been figuratively waiting for this game since I played the tabletop version in 1991 and was playing the game adaption of Neuromancer on my C64.
I have been literally waiting for this since the day it was announced five years ago.
If this is some sick combo of Mass Effect/Dues Ex/GTA I will lose my ****.
My favorite genre as an RPG shooter? If the story is tight, this will be my favorite game of all time.
So obviously, it's doomed.
Ha! Yeah expectations are sky high for this I think. But CDPR are gonna be aware of that, and if anyone can pull it off its them.
They're AAA Indy who publish their own games. So they have no one to answer to. Which is all good news!