"Dark Tide I: Onslaught": Book 2 in The New Jedi Order

chapter 1:

Leia feels as nervous now as she did when she first entered the Imperial Senate. There are fewer humans now than then. She can see Cal Omas and the Kuat senator, Viqi Shesh, but not many others.

She is accompanied by Danni Quee who had survived an attack and capture by an aggressive alien force on the Outer Rim. She and Danni are hoping to apprise the New Republic of this threat and enlist their support.

The Chief of State, Borsk Fey’lya, introduces her to the council. She explains that she is here to inform them of a previously-unknown species that has launched a series of attacks in the Outer Rim. They wiped out the ExGal-4 station on Belkadan, attacked Dubrillion, destroyed the Star Destroyer Rejuvenator at Helsa and brought down a moon on Sernpidal. A base was destroyed at Helsa, but she does not believe the threat is over.

She tells them about the ecological change on Belkadan that may have been brought there by an agent of this species who battled Mara Jade Skywalker. She is interrupted by a senator who points out that she was the same envoy sent to resolve the Rhomamool-Osarian conflict that ended in the death of Nom Anor and starting a war because a Jedi Knight acted too brashly.

Her report shows that the warrior on Belkadan used the same kind of anti-droid rhetoric that the Red Knights of Rhomamool used. Several senators believe she is linking the Rhomamool –Osarian conflict to this alien race. Since the Rhomamoolians could not even protect their own leader, it doesn’t make sense that they have the technology to accomplish all she’s claimed.

Leia notes that she does not believe the alien on Belkadan was a member of the Red Knights, although she does allow it’s possible the Rhomamoolian faction is part of a wider conspiracy.

Niuk Niev thinks this whole story is an excuse to deflect attention from the failure of her brother to keep his Jedi Knights from running amok around the galaxy, doing whatever they want. Others point out that hyperspace disturbances make travel to and from their galaxy impossible, that there have been no more sightings of these aliens since her supposed destruction of their base and she has no credible physical evidence.

Assuming that Leia is just trying to hold on to power a little longer, they are dismissive of her claims. She realizes that none of them will listen because they do not want to.

Elegos A’Kla speaks up and chastises the council for speaking to her this way. He is accused of having pro-Jedi loyalties and is supporting Leia because of her family’s support of his people. Senator Pwoe warns him that guilt over the Caamasi plight only goes so far.

Leia is proud that they want to claim the New Republic for their own, but is disappointed that they are turning on themselves. Diversity has always been the strength of the New Republic. She will leave all they’ve learned about the invaders in the hopes they will find it useful when they decide to consider it.

In the meantime, she and Senator A’Kla will be pursuing more information. Fey’lya reminds her to tread carefully and not allow her curiosity to breed treason. Leia reminds him that history will judge the wisdom of a treason charge should the threat be real.

According to the chapter, it’s been about two months since Vector Prime.

I do realize that there are self-serving members of the Senate, some of whom are hostile toward the Jedi and anyone they deem friendly with them. However, I really found the Senate grilling to be ridiculous. They surely have battle records and other data from Belkadan and Dubrillion, the download from Artoo showing the ExGal-4 tracking of the comet/asteroid/worldship that came from another galaxy. Further, for someone who knows how the game is played and has dealt with intense interrogation by the Senate in the past, Leia did a very poor job of keeping them from tripping her up.