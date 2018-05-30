Hey folks. Ramon Atila here. I just wanted to share my blog with you guys and was hoping that if any of you take the time to read it maybe you can give me feedback and tell me what you think.The story follows four bandit friends on Mars. It is the future and Mars is a bustling metropolitan desert planet in the Corona Solar System. And it has palm trees. The four bandits work for Angelo Amara, a ruthless businessman who is the secret boss of an underground criminal organization. Amara is bent on world domination and will stop at nothing to have his way. Find out what happens to the bandits on their adventures in To Live and Die on Mars- Part 1: Bandits on Mars