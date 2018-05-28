Anyone With Scientific Knowledge and an Imagination?

I've tried asking this question everywhere and cannot seem to get an answer. I am currently writing a fantasy story. Imagine, if you will, a scenario in which a woman's deceased corpse is kept perfectly preserved by arcane magics for 25,000 years. What condition would such a body be in, even without the slightest hint of decay? Would the clothes have disappeared completely? What state might the hair be found in, and what would it look like (provided it, too, was kept from decay by the same spell)?

I haven't decided yet if she will be buried underground without a coffin or found lying in a simple stone sarcophagus, but what might each of those scenarios present? If she had been buried in dirt for so many millennia, would she be able to remove it via a simple bath in a nearby waterfall? If she were in a sarcophagus (which is not airtight but keeps most things out), what might she be covered in? Cobwebs? dust? Dirt? Something else?

The woman is not sleeping for 25,000 years, mind you, but is truly dead albeit with all of her tissues magically preserved, so no bedsores or anything like that. When we take decomposition out of the equation, what else does twenty-five millennia do to a body, either buried in dirt or lying in a stone sarcophagus?

It is an odd question, I know, but one that is hard to research since things like this obviously don't happen in the real world. I look forward to your answers.

Thank you.