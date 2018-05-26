Jump to content

Rogue One vs. Solo

Started by Zerimar Nyliram , May 26 2018 04:09 PM

Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 26 May 2018 - 04:09 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

So let's compare the spin-off films, shall we? I would like to hear which one you like better and why.

It is my temporary opinion that Solo is slightly more enjoyable than Rogue One, though I am willing to cede that that may just be the honeymoon phase talking. I feel that Solo can act as a stand-alone film to someone who knows nothing about Star WarsRogue One, not so much. For the latter, not only do we never see the resolution to the looming threat of the Death Star, but they speak about things like the Force without any explanation as to what it is, assuming the audience is already familiar.

But both are fine films, and as I said, I may well change my mind in the future. What are your thoughts?


Tank
Posted 26 May 2018 - 05:01 PM

Tank

Even though I like TFA and half of TLJ, I think the stand alone films have been MUCH stronger. I like Solo and Rogue one more than either of the ST films.

Head to head, Rogue One remains my favorite of the post-Lucas SW films. While it and solo shared a lot of my favorite elements-- modern production design hitting the OT aesthetics, easter eggs that feel appropriate, and a story that while not part of the saga, feels like it fits within it.

I also have the same problems with them-- they don't tonally feel right to the OT despite looking the part, they both work within a box given that we know the outcomes and just how far they can go.

Rogue One edges slightly ahead for me because I feel like it has more at stake, and it's deeper theme and message are on point with Star Wars. Don't get me wrong, ai love a good heist movie about a criminal with a heart of gold, but Solo never had anything deeply put at risk. At worst the stakes were Han wouldn't get paid or get himself killed. Even with making the rival gang actually be a pre-Alliance rebel cell didn't quite make it land.
captainbleh
Posted 26 May 2018 - 05:25 PM

captainbleh

I prefer Rogue One at the moment because I find its flaws either to live with. I think Solo is better written in the sense of nothing feeling underdeveloped or unresolved (unlike Rogue One), but I thought the amount of easter eggs etc. was really excessive (and it's what I feared would happen).


Tank
Posted 26 May 2018 - 05:53 PM

Tank

Which easter eggs went too far? I guess I went in knowing we'd see at least the Kessel Run and the Sabbac game, so that didn't bother me.

captainbleh
Posted 26 May 2018 - 06:13 PM

captainbleh

I might be overreacting and I might feel better about it when I see it again, but I was apprehensive about too much fan service / whatever going in and I was relieved when the prologue (on Corellia) and the train heist avoided it. But then they started re-using music from TESB during the Kessel Run (the balance between original music and OT music was better in R1) and re-did "oh yeah, watch this" "watch what?" with the same sound effects, and I cringed. Maybe it won't stick out next time, but I really want the standalone movies to forge their own path and that sort of thing just grates a bit.

 

(I loved the train heist. I was worried that it wouldn't feel very physical because I've re-watched a lot of movies with real train stunts recently, but it was really well done.)


Tank
Posted 26 May 2018 - 06:17 PM

Tank

I guess I've just come to accept the easter eggs, winks and nods as part of the SW style at this point. Even the PT was full of them. The OT is so engrained in pop culture that referencing it happens everywhere, so of COURSE it will happen in other SW movies.

captainbleh
Posted 26 May 2018 - 06:31 PM

captainbleh

That's partly why Star Wars / A New Hope is currently my favorite SW movie; there's a naturalness to it that comes from everyone involved not knowing how much impact it's going to have. It's something I'd try to recreate if I was involved in making the new ones.


Darth Palpatine
Posted 27 May 2018 - 10:24 AM

Darth Palpatine

I think my opinion is skewed because of my expectations going in to each of them. R1 went pretty much as I expected. The movie was fun and enjoyable, visually amazing, it met my expectations.

Solo far exceeded my expectations, especially once we got past the first act. The first act was slow and the kid wasn't really getting it. Once the movie started picking up it really took of and went beyond what I was expecting. It wasn't nearly as cheesy as I was thinking it would be. The twists and turns weren't mind blowing but were perfectly crafted to mold Han Solo as a character. In the end I understood why he was who he was. I think all the actors did a great job.

Basically I didn't feel the need to see r1 again. Where as I am looking forward to seeing Solo again.

El Chalupacabra
Posted 28 May 2018 - 06:39 PM

El Chalupacabra

Definitely Rogue One.  I couldn't get past AA's performance as Han Solo.   Just terrible.  I think it is the worst performance of a Star Wars lead since HC! And I am pretty sure 1337 is worse than TPM Jar Jar, too.


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 29 May 2018 - 07:52 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

I changed my vote. After having just rewatched Rogue One, I have come to the conclusion that it is the better of the two despite not being as stand-one as Solo.


El Chalupacabra
Posted 29 May 2018 - 08:13 PM

El Chalupacabra

If it makes you feel better and if this were a poll for Solo VS TLJ, I would have voted Solo by far.  


Dark Wader
Posted 30 May 2018 - 04:33 AM

Dark Wader

Just for the sake of countering, I'd vote TLJ way ahead ;) 


Lucas1138
Posted 30 May 2018 - 07:29 AM

Lucas1138

As always I try to judge these by "which one would you rather re-watch?" and Solo wins by a lot for me. Just more fun. Rogue One was good though (but not without problems)


Good God a Bear
Posted 30 May 2018 - 10:13 AM

Good God a Bear

I would say R1. While I thought Solo was good, I have no desire to see it again. I watch R1 on a regular basis...


El Chalupacabra
Posted 30 May 2018 - 06:59 PM

El Chalupacabra

Just for the sake of countering, I'd vote TLJ way ahead ;)

To each their own.  Both movies were good visually, but not much substance, or reason for being, TBH.  Too bad Star Wars has devolved from being an event, to a series of forgettable popcorn flicks. 


pavonis
Posted 30 May 2018 - 08:36 PM

pavonis

Why does Star Wars have to always be "an event"? Expecting an epic every time is unrealistic. Would it be better if they'd stopped back in 1983? Or 2005? No Star Wars is better than not reaching childhood-nostalgia-level epicness?

I remember the late '80s, when film critics said that RotJ was a sign of franchise fatigue or sequelitis, and that it was a good thing the "saga" was now complete. Guess they were right!

El Chalupacabra
Posted 30 May 2018 - 09:20 PM

El Chalupacabra

Why does Star Wars have to always be "an event"? Expecting an epic every time is unrealistic. Would it be better if they'd stopped back in 1983? Or 2005? No Star Wars is better than not reaching childhood-nostalgia-level epicness?

I remember the late '80s, when film critics said that RotJ was a sign of franchise fatigue or sequelitis, and that it was a good thing the "saga" was now complete. Guess they were right!

I'm merely stating that Star Wars' used to be a big deal to me and something I looked forward to.  Even during the PT, I never thought I would see a time where a Star Wars film would be repugnant to me (TLJ), or not horrible but completely underwhelming and MEH (Solo).   Right now, I don't have a reason to want to see Episode 9, because I don't care how that trilogy ends, assuming it even does.  I am not THAT hard to please, but I am not going to support Star Wars just because of the name.  LFL can do what they want, but unless they change the current direction of Star Wars, I will simply just skip Episode 9, on.  How can Marvel, who has the same parent company, do so well, and yet Star Wars has just sunken to such lows?  They need to see what MCU is doing right and start doing it themselves. 


pavonis
Posted 30 May 2018 - 09:35 PM

pavonis

Well, Marvel is putting out 2-3 films annually for the MCU alone, and then there's Deadpool and the X-Men. So perhaps LFL is not putting out enough Star Wars films?

Dark Wader
Posted 30 May 2018 - 10:43 PM

Dark Wader

Just for the sake of countering, I'd vote TLJ way ahead ;)

To each their own.  Both movies were good visually, but not much substance, or reason for being, TBH.  Too bad Star Wars has devolved from being an event, to a series of forgettable popcorn flicks. 

 

I don't really agree that they are forgettable popcorn flicks (but like you said each their own) but agreed they are less events than they used to be. I think the problem is they're trying to do adopt the Marvel approach and it isn't working as well for them. I think they need to scale it back a bit if anything, maybe a film every couple of years and a TV series in between. 


Lucas1138
Posted Yesterday, 06:39 AM

Lucas1138

Why does Star Wars have to always be "an event"? Expecting an epic every time is unrealistic. Would it be better if they'd stopped back in 1983? Or 2005? No Star Wars is better than not reaching childhood-nostalgia-level epicness?

I remember the late '80s, when film critics said that RotJ was a sign of franchise fatigue or sequelitis, and that it was a good thing the "saga" was now complete. Guess they were right!

I'm merely stating that Star Wars' used to be a big deal to me and something I looked forward to.  Even during the PT, I never thought I would see a time where a Star Wars film would be repugnant to me (TLJ), or not horrible but completely underwhelming and MEH (Solo).   Right now, I don't have a reason to want to see Episode 9, because I don't care how that trilogy ends, assuming it even does.  I am not THAT hard to please, 

 

Gonna be completely honest here and put this as gently as I can. 

 

Yes you are, clearly.


