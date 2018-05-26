Rogue One vs. Solo

I might be overreacting and I might feel better about it when I see it again, but I was apprehensive about too much fan service / whatever going in and I was relieved when the prologue (on Corellia) and the train heist avoided it. But then they started re-using music from TESB during the Kessel Run (the balance between original music and OT music was better in R1) and re-did "oh yeah, watch this" "watch what?" with the same sound effects, and I cringed. Maybe it won't stick out next time, but I really want the standalone movies to forge their own path and that sort of thing just grates a bit.

(I loved the train heist. I was worried that it wouldn't feel very physical because I've re-watched a lot of movies with real train stunts recently, but it was really well done.)