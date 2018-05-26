So let's compare the spin-off films, shall we? I would like to hear which one you like better and why.
It is my temporary opinion that Solo is slightly more enjoyable than Rogue One, though I am willing to cede that that may just be the honeymoon phase talking. I feel that Solo can act as a stand-alone film to someone who knows nothing about Star Wars; Rogue One, not so much. For the latter, not only do we never see the resolution to the looming threat of the Death Star, but they speak about things like the Force without any explanation as to what it is, assuming the audience is already familiar.
But both are fine films, and as I said, I may well change my mind in the future. What are your thoughts?
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Rogue One vs. Solo
#1
Posted 26 May 2018 - 04:09 PM
So let's compare the spin-off films, shall we? I would like to hear which one you like better and why.
#2
Posted 26 May 2018 - 05:01 PM
Head to head, Rogue One remains my favorite of the post-Lucas SW films. While it and solo shared a lot of my favorite elements-- modern production design hitting the OT aesthetics, easter eggs that feel appropriate, and a story that while not part of the saga, feels like it fits within it.
I also have the same problems with them-- they don't tonally feel right to the OT despite looking the part, they both work within a box given that we know the outcomes and just how far they can go.
Rogue One edges slightly ahead for me because I feel like it has more at stake, and it's deeper theme and message are on point with Star Wars. Don't get me wrong, ai love a good heist movie about a criminal with a heart of gold, but Solo never had anything deeply put at risk. At worst the stakes were Han wouldn't get paid or get himself killed. Even with making the rival gang actually be a pre-Alliance rebel cell didn't quite make it land.
- Kyrian +1 this
#3
Posted 26 May 2018 - 05:25 PM
I prefer Rogue One at the moment because I find its flaws either to live with. I think Solo is better written in the sense of nothing feeling underdeveloped or unresolved (unlike Rogue One), but I thought the amount of easter eggs etc. was really excessive (and it's what I feared would happen).
#4
Posted 26 May 2018 - 05:53 PM
#5
Posted 26 May 2018 - 06:13 PM
I might be overreacting and I might feel better about it when I see it again, but I was apprehensive about too much fan service / whatever going in and I was relieved when the prologue (on Corellia) and the train heist avoided it. But then they started re-using music from TESB during the Kessel Run (the balance between original music and OT music was better in R1) and re-did "oh yeah, watch this" "watch what?" with the same sound effects, and I cringed. Maybe it won't stick out next time, but I really want the standalone movies to forge their own path and that sort of thing just grates a bit.
(I loved the train heist. I was worried that it wouldn't feel very physical because I've re-watched a lot of movies with real train stunts recently, but it was really well done.)
#6
Posted 26 May 2018 - 06:17 PM
#7
Posted 26 May 2018 - 06:31 PM
That's partly why Star Wars / A New Hope is currently my favorite SW movie; there's a naturalness to it that comes from everyone involved not knowing how much impact it's going to have. It's something I'd try to recreate if I was involved in making the new ones.
- Tank +1 this
#8
Posted 27 May 2018 - 10:24 AM
Solo far exceeded my expectations, especially once we got past the first act. The first act was slow and the kid wasn't really getting it. Once the movie started picking up it really took of and went beyond what I was expecting. It wasn't nearly as cheesy as I was thinking it would be. The twists and turns weren't mind blowing but were perfectly crafted to mold Han Solo as a character. In the end I understood why he was who he was. I think all the actors did a great job.
Basically I didn't feel the need to see r1 again. Where as I am looking forward to seeing Solo again.
#9
Posted 28 May 2018 - 06:39 PM
Definitely Rogue One. I couldn't get past AA's performance as Han Solo. Just terrible. I think it is the worst performance of a Star Wars lead since HC! And I am pretty sure 1337 is worse than TPM Jar Jar, too.
#10
Posted 29 May 2018 - 07:52 PM
I changed my vote. After having just rewatched Rogue One, I have come to the conclusion that it is the better of the two despite not being as stand-one as Solo.
#11
Posted 29 May 2018 - 08:13 PM
If it makes you feel better and if this were a poll for Solo VS TLJ, I would have voted Solo by far.
#12
Posted 30 May 2018 - 04:33 AM
Just for the sake of countering, I'd vote TLJ way ahead
#13
Posted 30 May 2018 - 07:29 AM
As always I try to judge these by "which one would you rather re-watch?" and Solo wins by a lot for me. Just more fun. Rogue One was good though (but not without problems)
- pavonis +1 this
#14
Posted 30 May 2018 - 10:13 AM
I would say R1. While I thought Solo was good, I have no desire to see it again. I watch R1 on a regular basis...
#15
Posted 30 May 2018 - 06:59 PM
Just for the sake of countering, I'd vote TLJ way ahead
To each their own. Both movies were good visually, but not much substance, or reason for being, TBH. Too bad Star Wars has devolved from being an event, to a series of forgettable popcorn flicks.
- Dark Wader +1 this
#16
Posted 30 May 2018 - 08:36 PM
I remember the late '80s, when film critics said that RotJ was a sign of franchise fatigue or sequelitis, and that it was a good thing the "saga" was now complete. Guess they were right!
#17
Posted 30 May 2018 - 09:20 PM
Why does Star Wars have to always be "an event"? Expecting an epic every time is unrealistic. Would it be better if they'd stopped back in 1983? Or 2005? No Star Wars is better than not reaching childhood-nostalgia-level epicness?
I remember the late '80s, when film critics said that RotJ was a sign of franchise fatigue or sequelitis, and that it was a good thing the "saga" was now complete. Guess they were right!
I'm merely stating that Star Wars' used to be a big deal to me and something I looked forward to. Even during the PT, I never thought I would see a time where a Star Wars film would be repugnant to me (TLJ), or not horrible but completely underwhelming and MEH (Solo). Right now, I don't have a reason to want to see Episode 9, because I don't care how that trilogy ends, assuming it even does. I am not THAT hard to please, but I am not going to support Star Wars just because of the name. LFL can do what they want, but unless they change the current direction of Star Wars, I will simply just skip Episode 9, on. How can Marvel, who has the same parent company, do so well, and yet Star Wars has just sunken to such lows? They need to see what MCU is doing right and start doing it themselves.
- Odine +1 this
#18
Posted 30 May 2018 - 09:35 PM
#19
Posted 30 May 2018 - 10:43 PM
Just for the sake of countering, I'd vote TLJ way ahead
To each their own. Both movies were good visually, but not much substance, or reason for being, TBH. Too bad Star Wars has devolved from being an event, to a series of forgettable popcorn flicks.
I don't really agree that they are forgettable popcorn flicks (but like you said each their own) but agreed they are less events than they used to be. I think the problem is they're trying to do adopt the Marvel approach and it isn't working as well for them. I think they need to scale it back a bit if anything, maybe a film every couple of years and a TV series in between.
#20
Posted Yesterday, 06:39 AM
Why does Star Wars have to always be "an event"? Expecting an epic every time is unrealistic. Would it be better if they'd stopped back in 1983? Or 2005? No Star Wars is better than not reaching childhood-nostalgia-level epicness?
I remember the late '80s, when film critics said that RotJ was a sign of franchise fatigue or sequelitis, and that it was a good thing the "saga" was now complete. Guess they were right!
I'm merely stating that Star Wars' used to be a big deal to me and something I looked forward to. Even during the PT, I never thought I would see a time where a Star Wars film would be repugnant to me (TLJ), or not horrible but completely underwhelming and MEH (Solo). Right now, I don't have a reason to want to see Episode 9, because I don't care how that trilogy ends, assuming it even does. I am not THAT hard to please,
Gonna be completely honest here and put this as gently as I can.
Yes you are, clearly.