Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

So. This place is still here.

Started by Iceheart , Today, 11:30 AM

2 replies to this topic

#1
Iceheart
Posted Today, 11:30 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Members
  • 19,815 posts

Kinda.


#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 11:50 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 34,121 posts

your mom is still here


#3
Iceheart
Posted Today, 12:03 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Members
  • 19,815 posts

Actually, she's not. I have this on good authority from the woman herself.

 

She did, however, do the math recently that I've been on Nightly (on and off, at least) for 18 years... which is as long as I lived without being on Nightly for the first 18 years of my life. Uh... yay me?


Back to The Cantina

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Cantina