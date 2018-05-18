Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Lando Is Pansexual
Posted 18 May 2018 - 02:17 PM
Bring on the fanbabies.
Bring on the Im not homophobic but...
Bring on the Why cant they make an original pan character instead of changing an existing one?
Bring on the #notmylando movement
Posted 18 May 2018 - 02:32 PM
BTW, this has me imagining a Dave Chapelle skit with him saying "Colt 45 is a hell of a drug."
Posted 18 May 2018 - 02:45 PM
Posted 18 May 2018 - 02:47 PM
Posted 18 May 2018 - 02:55 PM
Posted 18 May 2018 - 03:01 PM
Yeah, this is just eyerolling levels of dumb.
Posted 18 May 2018 - 04:13 PM
BTW, why is this Canon now?
Canon in what world?
The Kasdans and Glover have both said it.
I have to say one thing though. I always thought the word pansexual was stupid because you're basically getting into semantics when dealing with gender. You're having sex with either a guy or a girl. Bi-sexual will do. In the Star Wars universe you're now dealing with numerous sentient beings. If Lando wants to **** a Gungan, meesa having no problem with that. On Earth your want to **** a goat, you're a freak no matter what.
In our world, yes— pan is the millenial version of bi. But in Star Wars it actually makes sense given all the different races, droids, etc.!
My feeling is this is dumb. Despite being a super left commie pinko homo liberal Hollywood douchecanoe, this was a bad move. These moves never work— you end up alienating more people than you make feel included. Also, Star Wars is one of the few franchises where adding new characters into the saga actually works. When people whine about gender/race/orientation changes to established characters with the “I’m-not-racist/sexist/homophobic (but probably am)-but-they-should-make-a-new-character” stance they fail to recognize brand recognition is a major part of representation. But in Star Wars, you could add a new pan alien pimp and no one would care.
In reality though, this was likely a character trait between the Kasdans/Glover/Howard and it’s not going to be addressed in the movie. Outside of a grand sweeping on the nose romance, sexuality is not a part of Star Wars.
Posted 18 May 2018 - 04:59 PM
Unless I see him having sex with a pan on screen, and deleted scenes don't count, then it's not canon!!
Posted 18 May 2018 - 05:23 PM
Posted 18 May 2018 - 05:26 PM
You said it not us.
Seriously though, if this doesn't manifest in anyway in the movie then what's the point of even going there. Lord knows Star Wars fanfic is full of this stuff.
Posted 18 May 2018 - 06:25 PM
I couldn't care less. Besides, being Disney era Star Wars, I'd be surprised if we get anything other than innuendo in dialogue. I rather doubt we will be seeing Lando making out with some dude, or boffing a tranny, so people need to just chill.
Posted 18 May 2018 - 09:48 PM
Posted 18 May 2018 - 10:04 PM
Tank - does that mean that everything Lucas said over the years is canon?
Probably to somebody!
Like I said, it was likely just talk for character insight for Glover. Not a pllot point.
I couldn't care less. Besides, being Disney era Star Wars, I'd be surprised if we get anything other than innuendo in dialogue. I rather doubt we will be seeing Lando making out with some dude, or boffing a tranny, so people need to just chill.
Star Wars has always treated romance very surface level, regardless of Disneyness.
I always assumed Lando did it with everything, Han too. And yeah maybe each other. (Kirk too... and Captain Jack Sparrow.)
Same!
Posted 18 May 2018 - 10:27 PM
Star Wars has always treated romance very surface level, regardless of Disneyness.
True, but I just don't see Disney going there.
But my main point is because it is likely just going to be dialogue, it's not a big deal and people shouldn't be freaking out like they are.
Posted 18 May 2018 - 11:26 PM
This is Corellia.
Posted 18 May 2018 - 11:47 PM
Posted 19 May 2018 - 12:52 AM
Posted 19 May 2018 - 05:18 AM
"Well, that was a long time ago, I'm sure he's forgotten about that."
Posted 19 May 2018 - 05:46 AM
Posted 19 May 2018 - 06:56 AM
Not homophobic; Lando simply isn't pan. Case closed.
Kennedy and the people at the top now simply do not understand George Lucas' characters. They are changing them as they see fit. I would call this pandering.
Posted 19 May 2018 - 07:39 AM
Posted 19 May 2018 - 09:09 AM
And R2D2 needs to watch his back.
Great job Disney!
Posted 19 May 2018 - 10:13 AM
My feeling is this is dumb.
Outside of a grand sweeping on the nose romance, sexuality is not a part of Star Wars.
This.
Star Wars was created as a traditional fairy tale, with one of its best examples being the Han/Leia romance, and dare I say it, the tragic romance of Anakin and Padme.
Posted 19 May 2018 - 11:23 AM
I don't have a problem with it. And i'm not at all surprised. over the years, i've honestly always kind of thought Lando was bi or pan.
The problem i'm (likely) gonna have, is Glover came out with this news, like it's a big deal. but are we going to see lando express his love with a man or an alien in Solo? Likely not. So what's it matter? Are you saying it to try and get more LGBTQ people to watch your movie? i mean, it honestly sounds like a gimmick.
Kind of like when Rowling announced a few years after she was finished with the Potter books, that Dumbledore was gay. Okay? And you couldn't work that ANYWHERE in the 4500+ pages of the series? I felt like she did it to bring more attention to the series, honestly. Felt like a money grab. But that's just me.