Lando Is Pansexual

BTW, why is this Canon now?

Canon in what world?

I have to say one thing though. I always thought the word pansexual was stupid because you're basically getting into semantics when dealing with gender. You're having sex with either a guy or a girl. Bi-sexual will do. In the Star Wars universe you're now dealing with numerous sentient beings. If Lando wants to **** a Gungan, meesa having no problem with that. On Earth your want to **** a goat, you're a freak no matter what.

The Kasdans and Glover have both said it.In our world, yes— pan is the millenial version of bi. But in Star Wars it actually makes sense given all the different races, droids, etc.!My feeling is this is dumb. Despite being a super left commie pinko homo liberal Hollywood douchecanoe, this was a bad move. These moves never work— you end up alienating more people than you make feel included. Also, Star Wars is one of the few franchises where adding new characters into the saga actually works. When people whine about gender/race/orientation changes to established characters with the “I’m-not-racist/sexist/homophobic (but probably am)-but-they-should-make-a-new-character” stance they fail to recognize brand recognition is a major part of representation. But in Star Wars, you could add a new pan alien pimp and no one would care.In reality though, this was likely a character trait between the Kasdans/Glover/Howard and it’s not going to be addressed in the movie. Outside of a grand sweeping on the nose romance, sexuality is not a part of Star Wars.