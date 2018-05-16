Was Luke about to kill himself

I'm not saying that this is factual really, Im saying that maybe in the background for "flavor".

But really Luke does say that he went to that island to die. Now at face value that just means he meant to go to the island and just never leave.

Look at when he goes to burn down the tree though. He says "Im going to end all of this". How would burning down the tree and some books end it? As far as we can tell the Jedi have existed for 1,000 generations without them going back to reference those old books. Burning those books doesn't end the Jedi religion any more than burning the original Constitution would end the USA. As long as Luke is there to potentially pass on his knowledge the Jedi religion is still alive. Also look at Luke's state of mind there. He's had his greatest failure just thrown in his face which was really just part of another failure with Rey leaving. He'd be in a pretty bad place.

Most important though is the costumes. What Luke is wearing isn't a decision made with no thought. It's not like JOhnson would say to Mark "hey, just throw on whatever costume you want for shooting today." We see Luke in his Jedi robes twice. Once while standing on the edge of a cliff and once while he is about to set a fire while saying "Im going to end all of this." In between we see him very carefully put these robes away. The idea of someone putting on a uniform right before they know they are going to die or are likely to die after they've done something they are ashamed of we've seen in movies many times. I can think of a few off the top of my head. The Captain does it i in Titanic and Matthew Modines character in Dark Knight Rises.

The fact that Luke wears those robes in those 2 scenes and unless Im mistaken only those 2 scenes means something. Am I sure it's meant to signal that he wants to die in his nice robes as a proud Jedi? No, Im not sure but I don't think its far fetched and it's probably even likely.