2045 NFL season
#1
Posted 14 May 2018 - 05:44 PM
#2
Posted 14 May 2018 - 06:09 PM
Not sure but Im going to get bet on some games at the 7-11
#3
Posted 14 May 2018 - 06:16 PM
In seriousness, I suspect that football will be very different in 2045. It's only a matter of time before principals around the country start killing their high school programs with smaller colleges that are hemorrhaging money from their football programs anyway following suit. Rules will be revised at the lower levels to minimize contact and make the forward pass the default play.
Faced with constant lawsuits, bad press from former players suffering from CTE, and a talent drain, the NFL will eventually adopt similar rules. The NFL will be shocked to learn that they can be just as popular and profitable as they used to be without having to turn players' brains to mush.
#4
Posted 14 May 2018 - 06:21 PM
The Giants look good this year, though. Pyongyang is due.
#5
Posted 14 May 2018 - 06:31 PM
It’s actually a fascinating concept, because on one hand you have the money machine, and on the other you have serious health issues.
I think that 2045 may be too soon, but I do think that they will eventually find a way to have football without humans. Sounds lame, but in 100 years or so people will be content to watch a Maddenesque simulation guilt free.
#6
Posted 14 May 2018 - 07:01 PM
Something tells me that someone will figure out a helmet that helps drastically reduce head injuries and that along with some rules changes will result in the game not looking too much different than it does today.
#7
Posted 14 May 2018 - 09:20 PM
It’s actually a fascinating concept, because on one hand you have the money machine,
That's why I said it would be high schools and then colleges that lead the way. As it stands, it's not unreasonable to say that almost all high school principals in the whole country are being negligent in their duties by continuing a sport that will lead to brain injury not just for a few, but for most participants. Such a program simply should not exist in an academic institution, much less for underage students.
Eventually, one will get the courage to shut down their school's program, they'll make national news, a debate will start, and other principals will follow. And, from there, uniform rule changes get established to protect students.
Something tells me that someone will figure out a helmet that helps drastically reduce head injuries
I kinda doubt it. Not anytime soon anyway. Helmets specialize in keeping brains inside skulls. They really aren't meant to keep the head from moving, which is what causes concussions.
#8
Posted 15 May 2018 - 03:29 PM
I just think people are jumping the gun on saying the sport will die off due to head injuries. It seems to me that no one did much to even try to help/fix the problem until fairly recently. All I'm saying is that between rules changes, changes in practice and equipment changes the problem could possibly be fixed or at least helped.
#9
Posted 15 May 2018 - 04:42 PM
Not die. Change. Hits, tackles, and even blocking all rethought completely and minimized as much as possible.
#10
Posted 15 May 2018 - 06:54 PM
I guess it's all a matter of degree.