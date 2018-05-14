2045 NFL season

In seriousness, I suspect that football will be very different in 2045. It's only a matter of time before principals around the country start killing their high school programs with smaller colleges that are hemorrhaging money from their football programs anyway following suit. Rules will be revised at the lower levels to minimize contact and make the forward pass the default play.

Faced with constant lawsuits, bad press from former players suffering from CTE, and a talent drain, the NFL will eventually adopt similar rules. The NFL will be shocked to learn that they can be just as popular and profitable as they used to be without having to turn players' brains to mush.